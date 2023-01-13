Read full article on original website
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 4 Largest Landowners in Kentucky
Kentucky has over 12.4 million acres of forestland! There are also wetlands and hilly grasslands sprinkled across the landscape. The entire state makes up an impressive 25,862 acres. Who is responsible for caring for all that land? The answer lies with a mix of private landowners, federal government agencies, state...
wdrb.com
'Spaceship' spotted on Kentucky hillside is a house used for out-of-this world parties
COVINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are stories and even videos of the unexplained darting through the night sky. "I know we're not alone," said Kim Chase. On a Kentucky hillside, there are undeniable sightings that have people talking like aliens. "Nano, nano," visitor, Angela Jackson said with a smile. A...
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Strangles Quarantine Released in Kentucky
In late December, a Thoroughbred who arrived at a training facility in Fayette County, Kentucky, from out of state started displaying clinical signs of strangles. The horse tested positive on January 4. Thirteen horses were exposed, but no additional positive cases were confirmed. The quarantine on the property has been released.
Bull elk poaching prompts reward in southeastern Kentucky
Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said they found a bull elk carcass on Friday near Middle Ridge Trail in the Beaver Creek Wildlife Management Area.
WSAZ
Kentucky has a new millionaire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - The second-largest Mega Millions jackpot in history was won in Maine Friday, but the second-place prize was won in Kentucky. The $1 million second prize was sold in Louisville. In addition to the $1 million win in Louisville, two $10,000 winning tickets were also sold in the Commonwealth, one in Franklin and one in Louisville.
kentuckylantern.com
Charles Booker, former Kentucky Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, to lead governor’s faith-based initiatives office
Charles Booker, a Louisvillian and former state representative, has been appointed to lead the Governor’s Office of Faith-Based Initiatives and Community Involvement. In a press release from his office, Gov. Andy Beshear announced several leadership appointments within his administration. The office Booker will helm was created by former Gov. Ernie Fletcher.
wymt.com
AOL Corp
Florida considers changing name, image, likeness law to level the playing field
A proposal began moving forward Tuesday in the Florida House that would allow colleges and universities to steer endorsement deals and compensation opportunities toward student-athletes. The House Postsecondary Education & Workforce Subcommittee unanimously approved the bill (HB 99). The measure would make a significant change to a law, known as...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Police warn Kentucky residents about 911 phone scam
PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) — The Prestonsburg Police Department in Kentucky is warning residents about a phone scam. Authorities say someone is “spoofing” the area’s 911 communications number. Prestonsburg PD says if residents get a call from (606) 886-1010 stating there is a warrant for their arrest, then it is a scam. Police say citizens should […]
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky's first transgender elected official wins 90% of write-in votes to secure term in Berea
BEREA, Ky. — A central Kentucky woman is making history as the state's first transgender elected official. Rebecca Blankenship was elected to the Berea Independent School District Board in Nov. 2022. Blankenship is Kentucky’s first transgender elected official. She currently serves as the Executive Director of Ban Conversion...
AOL Corp
West Virginia SNAP: When Food Stamps Are Scheduled in January 2023
Formerly known as food stamps, SNAP supplements the food budgets of low-income households nationwide and is administered by the WV Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) in the state of West Virginia. Benefits are distributed monthly to Mountain State Cards, the state’s version of the EBT card. Recipients can also look forward to another hefty cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in January 2023, boosting benefits by 12.5%.
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed For a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
Beautiful 180-Year-Old KY Home and Former B&B Is for Sale — See Inside
Drive through older residential sections of any city or town in Kentucky and you're likely to find neighborhoods that have been maintained for decades, if not decades. The Bluegrass State's history dates back well before the turn of the 19th century, and those who have strived to keep old homes built in that era have created a nice little nest egg for themselves. You need look no further than Owensboro's own Griffith Avenue. While those homes may not go back to colonial times or even the 1800s, they are mostly all very old but very beautiful and highly sought-after properties.
WLKY.com
Kentucky Humane Society waiving adoption fees for dogs 1 year and older
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Humane Society is working to get some dogs new homes. It is waiving adoption fees for all dogs 1 year and older through Friday, Jan. 20. KHS says it hopes to free up space for more animals in need. “We have a lot of...
WLKY.com
Indiana lawmakers introduce new bills around legalizing marijuana
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — The purchase and use of marijuana in Indiana is a crime. But with a new legislative session underway in Indianapolis, several lawmakers have introduced bills to overhaul marijuana laws. House Bill 1039 was introduced by several state representatives Monday. If passed, it would make marijuana...
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Kentucky
Cheapism compiled a list of the most underrated towns in each state.
2 Kentucky Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs for 2023.
wdrb.com
Tennessee man dubbed 'Mr. Smooth' for Louisville bank robberies sentenced to federal prison
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Tennessee man will spend 17-and-a-half years in federal prison for robbing five banks in the Louisville area. A judge sentenced Salvador Jones, 36, on Thursday. Louisville Metro Police dubbed Jones "Mr. Smooth" after police said he robbed at least four banks in 30 days in...
