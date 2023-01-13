ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

a-z-animals.com

Meet the 4 Largest Landowners in Kentucky

Kentucky has over 12.4 million acres of forestland! There are also wetlands and hilly grasslands sprinkled across the landscape. The entire state makes up an impressive 25,862 acres. Who is responsible for caring for all that land? The answer lies with a mix of private landowners, federal government agencies, state...
KENTUCKY STATE
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Strangles Quarantine Released in Kentucky

In late December, a Thoroughbred who arrived at a training facility in Fayette County, Kentucky, from out of state started displaying clinical signs of strangles. The horse tested positive on January 4. Thirteen horses were exposed, but no additional positive cases were confirmed. The quarantine on the property has been released.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Kentucky has a new millionaire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - The second-largest Mega Millions jackpot in history was won in Maine Friday, but the second-place prize was won in Kentucky. The $1 million second prize was sold in Louisville. In addition to the $1 million win in Louisville, two $10,000 winning tickets were also sold in the Commonwealth, one in Franklin and one in Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
kentuckylantern.com

Charles Booker, former Kentucky Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, to lead governor’s faith-based initiatives office

Charles Booker, a Louisvillian and former state representative, has been appointed to lead the Governor’s Office of Faith-Based Initiatives and Community Involvement. In a press release from his office, Gov. Andy Beshear announced several leadership appointments within his administration. The office Booker will helm was created by former Gov. Ernie Fletcher.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Kentucky resident becomes millionaire after winning lottery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday the 13th proved lucky for the newest millionaire in Kentucky. While the second largest Mega Millions jackpot in history was hit in Maine on Friday, one Kentucky Lottery player will be celebrating as the Commonwealth’s newest millionaire, according to a release. “The fantastic second...
KENTUCKY STATE
AOL Corp

Florida considers changing name, image, likeness law to level the playing field

A proposal began moving forward Tuesday in the Florida House that would allow colleges and universities to steer endorsement deals and compensation opportunities toward student-athletes. The House Postsecondary Education & Workforce Subcommittee unanimously approved the bill (HB 99). The measure would make a significant change to a law, known as...
FLORIDA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Police warn Kentucky residents about 911 phone scam

PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) — The Prestonsburg Police Department in Kentucky is warning residents about a phone scam. Authorities say someone is “spoofing” the area’s 911 communications number. Prestonsburg PD says if residents get a call from (606) 886-1010 stating there is a warrant for their arrest, then it is a scam. Police say citizens should […]
PRESTONSBURG, KY
AOL Corp

West Virginia SNAP: When Food Stamps Are Scheduled in January 2023

Formerly known as food stamps, SNAP supplements the food budgets of low-income households nationwide and is administered by the WV Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) in the state of West Virginia. Benefits are distributed monthly to Mountain State Cards, the state’s version of the EBT card. Recipients can also look forward to another hefty cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in January 2023, boosting benefits by 12.5%.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed For a Housing Crisis

Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
FLORIDA STATE
WBKR

Beautiful 180-Year-Old KY Home and Former B&B Is for Sale — See Inside

Drive through older residential sections of any city or town in Kentucky and you're likely to find neighborhoods that have been maintained for decades, if not decades. The Bluegrass State's history dates back well before the turn of the 19th century, and those who have strived to keep old homes built in that era have created a nice little nest egg for themselves. You need look no further than Owensboro's own Griffith Avenue. While those homes may not go back to colonial times or even the 1800s, they are mostly all very old but very beautiful and highly sought-after properties.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Indiana lawmakers introduce new bills around legalizing marijuana

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — The purchase and use of marijuana in Indiana is a crime. But with a new legislative session underway in Indianapolis, several lawmakers have introduced bills to overhaul marijuana laws. House Bill 1039 was introduced by several state representatives Monday. If passed, it would make marijuana...
INDIANA STATE

