Hermanos Gutiérrez: "We're so blessed to live in two cultures"

 4 days ago

Hermanos Gutierrez dropped by Kyle Meredith With… to talk about El Bueno y El Malo, their Dan Auerbach-produced LP that finds the brothers furthering their collection of songs that recall desert landscapes and beautiful Western images. Estevan and Alejandro talk about starting the band and what led them to playing classical guitar, how they hooked up with the Black Keys lead, and the 10 seconds of listening that brought them together. The two also discuss why the desert is such a strong touchpoint for their writing and how coming from both a Swiss and Ecuadorian background influenced their style.Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.

