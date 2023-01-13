Read full article on original website
1011now.com
13-year-old girl caught after Buffalo Co. car chase
NEAR SHELTON, Neb. (KSNB) - A 13-year-old girl from Colorado is in custody following a Monday night car chase in Buffalo County. The Nebraska State Patrol said a trooper saw an eastbound SUV traveling about 35 miles an hour on Interstate 80. The trooper tried a traffic stop about four miles east of the Kearney exit, but the vehicle pulled away and continued eastbound at speeds up to 100 miles an hour.
Nebraska State Patrol stops 2 children after high-speed pursuit on I-80
The driver was identified as a 13-year-old female. The passenger was identified as an 11-year-old male. Both were placed in protective custody.
1011now.com
Police following up on leads in search for missing Aurora couple
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - The Aurora Police Department is following up on leads in the hopes of finding a couple who’s been missing for several days. Robert and Loveda Proctor were reported missing to Aurora Police Saturday morning. Aurora Police Lt. Ryan Dummer said they have had multiple reports...
KSNB Local4
GIPD arrests two women for drug possession
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two women are behind bars in Hall County, after Grand Island Police found them in possession of drugs on a traffic stop. GIPD says 31-year old Karla Miranda and 26-year old Victoria Lathrop were stopped after officers noticed the car they were in had no license plates.
News Channel Nebraska
Two-vehicle accident in Kearney County sends two to hospital
HASTINGS, Neb. -- Authorities in central Nebraska responded to a two-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon. The Kearney Sheriff's Office said that around 12:20 p.m., they were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident near the junction of Highway 6 and Highway 44. A Hastings woman was driving west in a Lexus RX350 and...
NebraskaTV
Grand Island man breaks into home for midnight snack
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A man was arrested for burglary after entering a Grand Island home just to eat chicken and Spanish rice. Timothy Byers, 52, was arrested Friday night after Grand Island Police responded to a report of a burglary at a home in the 1900 block of West 10th Street.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man arrested after assaulting police officer
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - On January 15th, Grand Island Police report they stopped 18-year old Kelvin Macedo of Hastings, after his car was pinged in suspicion with a missing person bolo put out by HPD. When officers tried to contact Macedo, he made some suspicious movements in his vehicle,...
News Channel Nebraska
Several SE Nebraska bridge replacements named, in latest Bridge Match Program list
BEATRICE – Eight bridges will be replaced with concrete box culverts across three southeast Nebraska Counties. They are included in the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s latest list of bridge match program awards, announced on Friday. The program allows state funding to cover up to 55-percent of each project cost, to a capped amount of $250,000.
News Channel Nebraska
Winter Storm Warning issued, snow emergencies declared in Tri-Cities
HASTINGS, NE — Communities in Central Nebraska are bracing for a serious snowstorm to hit on Wednesday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning running all day on Wednesday for the whole region. The Tri-Cities region is expected to receive at least seven inches of snow and could get up to a foot. Areas to the north and west of Kearney are projected to receive even higher amounts of snow.
KSNB Local4
With a significant winter storm on the way soon, today is the last chance to prepare
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Today is the last quiet day ahead of the winter storm coming later tonight into tomorrow. While much of the area will see mostly cloudy skies, there will be some pockets of sunshine. This will be more likely near and east of the Tri-Cities. There have also been some areas of thick fog in southern and southwestern parts of the area. Some freezing fog is also possible. With lighter winds for most areas today out of the north, it’ll be halfway decent. Highs will range from the lower 30s north to the mid 40s southeast. For many, this might be as good as it gets for awhile.
Kearney Hub
Weather Service issues storm warning ahead of snowfall in Kearney area
The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a number of advisories ahead of expected snow. The service said in its advisory the watch and warning areas include Buffalo, Hall, Howard, Merrick, Hamilton, Adams, Phelps, Clasy, Furnas, Harland, Franklin, Webster, Phillips, Smith, Rooks, Nance and Nuckolls counties. “A winter storm...
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Nebraska
Nebraska has been the birthplace of several famous actors, comedians, and filmmakers, each of whom have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. In this article, we will profile five notable figures from Nebraska: Emily Kinney, Lucas Cruikshank, Nick Nolte, Hilary Swank, and Adam DeVine.
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Leeling Siblings Heading to Doane University
SIDNEY, Neb. (KNEP) - Two of the area’s top student athletes deciding on their future journeys. Multi sport athletes Karsyn and Cameron Leeling have signed to take their talents to Doane University in Crete. Cameron will be part of the Tiger track and field team, while Karsyn will play...
