Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Game Day Firecracker Meatballs 🏈Ridley's WreckageCincinnati, OH
Bitterness From the Baltimore RavensFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
Police Find Missing Dayton, Ohio Woman's Vehicle Abandoned In Middletown. Where Is Cierra?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDayton, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
WLWT 5
Officers are investigating an assault with injuries at Rees E Price Academy in East Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Officers are investigating an assault with injuries at Rees E Price Academy in East Price Hill. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Police responding to reported shooting on Westwood Northern Boulevard in Millvale
CINCINNATI — Police responding to reported shooting on Westwood Northern Boulevard in Millvale. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Milton Street in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Milton Street in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Summerside Road in Union Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Summerside Road in Union Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
EMS responding to reports of a cutting on Logan Street in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — EMS responding to reports of a cutting on Logan Street in Over-the-Rhine. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Police: Man dies after Monday night West Price Hill shooting
HARRISON, Ohio — One man has died following a shooting in the 900 block of Harris Avenue Monday night, the Cincinnati Police Department says. CPD says around 8:30 p.m. Monday, officers and personnel from the Cincinnati Fire Department responded to the 900 block of Harris Avenue in reference to a report of a person having been shot.
WLWT 5
Crews respond to a report of a crash on Queen City Avenue in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Crews respond to a report of a crash with injuries in the 2100 block of Queen City Avenue in West Price Hill. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash, entrapment on Yankee Road in Springboro
SPRINGBORO, Ohio — Reports of a crash, entrapment on Yankee Road in Springboro. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Winton Meadows Court in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of an assault with injuries on Winton Meadows Court in Fairfield. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reports of a crash with injuries on Montana Avenue in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Crews responding to reports of a crash with injuries on Montana Avenue in Westwood. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police searching for missing Evanston teenager
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are asking for help finding a missing teenager out of Evanston Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Joseph Williams, 14, was last seen on the 1700 block of Hewitt Avenue in Evanston on Jan. 15...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Winton Road in Spring Grove Village
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Winton Road in Spring Grove Village. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
Police are responding to a report of an assault on Edwards Road
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of an assault with injuries on Edwards Road in Hyde Park. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
WLWT 5
Police respond to reports of shots fired on Kinney Avenue in Evanston
CINCINNATI — Police respond to reports of shots fired on Kinney Avenue in Evanston. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash at Martin Luther King and Reading Road in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Report of a crash at Martin Luther King Drive East and Reading Road in Avondale. blocking the intersection. Use caution in this area. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated...
WCPO
Hamilton County judge orders new trial for man convicted in 2010 murder
CINCINNATI — There will be a new trial after a Hamilton County judge threw out the murder conviction of an inmate who has been in prison for more than 12 years. In 2010, a jury convicted Marcus Sapp of shooting and killing Andrew Cunningham, but new filings from Sapp's lawyers claim Cincinnati police made an "egregious error." Some of the statements in new court documents include, "never disclosed to the defense team" and "presenting witnesses who flat-out lied."
WLWT 5
Crash, flipped vehicle reported on Winton Road in Spring Grove Village
CINCINNATI — Crash, flipped vehicle reported on Winton Road in Spring Grove Village. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
Family of 24-year-old killed in West Price Hill searching for answers
Cincinnati police were alerted to the shooting by a ShotSpotter Alert and a 911 call. Officers found a 24-year-old man shot multiple times, Cincinnati police said.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on I-74 west, near the Cleves exit
CLEVES, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on I-74 west, near the Cleves exit. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Milliken Road and Cin-Day Road in Liberty Township
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Milliken Road and Cicinnati-Dayton Road in Liberty Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by...
Comments / 0