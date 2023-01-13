Read full article on original website
Spencer Council Sets Deadline For Progress on West Spencer Smell Issue
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer City Council took action Monday in order start seeing progress on a smell issue on the west side of town. The move came in the form of a motion setting April 15th as a deadline for Symrise to have made some progress on capping the odor at its egg processing facility in the Industrial Park a date that was reached based on previous conversations between the company and City Manager Dan Gifford.
Iowa DOT Making Text Alerts Available for Highway 71 Project
Arnolds Park, IA (KICD) — As we reported last week, the northbound lane of highway 71 is now scheduled to be rebuilt before Memorial Day. DOT Engineer Daken Schultz tells KICD News the contractor says since they are required to maintain access for emergency vehicles at all times, it’s easier to build the road in two halves.
Board Chair Talks Process of Finding New Clay County Fair CEO
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Clay County Fair has begun its search for a new CEO after Jeremy Parsons was named the new leader of the Iowa State Fair last week. Clay County Fair Board Chair Steve Waller says Parsons informed the board on Wednesday of last week that the change was coming and advertising for a replacement began immediately.
Spirit Lake Community Schools Hosts Conversation on Active Shooter Planning
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Spirit Lake Community Schools hosted a seminar Monday giving community members an opportunity to think about how to properly prepare for an active shooter event. While the overall hope is that nothing of the kind will ever happen, trainer and researcher Ed Monk says we...
Spencer Hospital Releases Selected Baby Names From 2022
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Spencer Hospital has released its annual list of names chosen for babies born at the Birth Center in 2022. In total, hospital staff helped welcome 250 new babies into the world with a variety of traditional and unique names being chosen. Charles, Ezra and Tate were...
Weekly Health Update: Vaping and E-Cigarettes
Spencer, IA (KICD)– It has been said since we were young that using tobacco products is not healthy for the body and health professionals continue that campaign today with a current focus on electronic cigarettes. Darcie Follon from Clay County Public Health joined us for Saturday’s Weekly Health Update...
Winter Trout Stocking At Scharnberg Pond Set For Saturday
Everly, IA (KICD)– The January trout release occurs this weekend at Scharnberg Park. Clay County Naturalist Bree Blom says it’s part of the Department of Natural Resources efforts to bring an uncommon fish to Northwest Iowa. Blom tells KICD News the County Conservation Board has decided to celebrate...
