ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOWB AM 1290

Wyoming Lands in Third Place at Air Force Quad-Meet

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., – The University of Wyoming swimming and diving team completed competition in a quad-meet at Air Force on Saturday inside Cadet Natatorium. The Cowgirls finished third among four teams, while the Cowboys took third in a field of three. Wyoming only swam a small portion of...
LARAMIE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Southeast Wyoming Could Get Six To Eight Inches Of Snow

Some of the snowfall projections are a little uncertain at this point, but some areas of southeast Wyoming could get over 8 inches of snow by Wednesday evening. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted the following on its website on Tuesday morning:
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

4-6″ of Snow Possible in Cheyenne; 6-9″ Expected in Pine Bluffs

Cheyenne could see up to six inches of snow and Pine Bluffs up to nine inches of snow Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Wednesday for eastern Laramie County and Kimball and Cheyenne counties in the southern Nebraska Panhandle.
PINE BLUFFS, WY
KOWB AM 1290

This Weekend In Laramie; FRIDAY THE 13TH

It's Friday the 13th so early in the year! Well, so far I have had a great FriYAY... but let's not jinx that. Anyway, it's pretty slow but here are some fun events happening in Laramie this weekend. Friday, December 2. Black Holes. Nature's mistake or portal to the unknown?...
LARAMIE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne could see snow today, in coming week

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents could be in store for some light snowfall later today, the National Weather Service predicts. According to the NWS in Cheyenne’s forecast, there’s a 40% chance of snow beginning Sunday afternoon and continuing into the night. More snowfall is then expected to begin Tuesday night and continue into Wednesday morning.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Chance of scattered snowfall in Cheyenne over coming days

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Though temperatures in recent days have been well above freezing, a coming cold spell is expected to bring with it a pair of snowy days in the coming week, the National Weather Service predicts. According to the NWS forecast, there’s a 40% chance of snow beginning...
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Cowboy Wrestling Falls to No. 7 Missouri in Home Opener

LARAMIE – The Cowboys hosted their first home dual of the season on Saturday night welcoming No. 7 Missouri to the UniWyo for a Big 12 matchup. Wyoming won three matches on the night and True Freshman Jore Volk picked up a top 15 win, but Missouri took the dual 28-10. “That was a great win for Jore and he really got the crowd into the dual. I think he’s still trying to figure out some of the adjustments of the college level but he had some really great moments and he kept the pressure on that kid the entire time and it was a great way to start the dual,” UW head wrestling coach Mark Branch said. “I’m proud of our fight tonight and I think we were able to see that we have the potential to be a better team and these guys have potential to be better individuals.”
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

This Weekend in Cheyenne: MLK Day & Equality Day Edition

Are you ready for the three-day weekend? It seems like January absolutely crawls until Martin Luther King Day/Equality Day arrives. So take the time to rest, recharge, and enjoy the fun events happening this weekend as we commemorate Dr. King and equality in the capital city!. Friday, January 13. Live...
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Total Team Effort Pushes Cowgirls Past SJSU, 64-48

SAN JOSE, Calif., – The Wyoming Cowgirls pulled out a tough, defensive battle Saturday afternoon on the road, defeating San Jose State 64-48. Emily Mellema was the only Cowgirl in double figures with 12, but five others scored eight or more in the victory. The first quarter was disjointed...
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Laramie Laughs For A Cause Happening This February

Need a good laugh? You're in it for a treat. Soroptimist of Laramie is inviting you to join them for their annual "Laramie Laughs For A Cause" event happening this February!. Featuring Vinnie Montez to burst your tummy, it will be an evening of comedy, heavy hors d'ouevres, as well as live and silent auctions.
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Laramie Ranked As One Of The Most Stressed Out College Towns

We don't need to be an ivy league university town to be stressed out and make the list (not that it's something to be proud of or anything). Between exams, heavy course loads, juggling part-time jobs, and other responsibilities, being a college student is not a walk in the park. Especially, with some schools slashing acceptance rates in the wake of the pandemic, students feel the pressure to perform even more.
LARAMIE, WY
K2 Radio

1 Dead, 1 Injured in Head-On Crash on Icy Wyoming Road

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on collision that left one driver dead and another injured. The crash happened around 4:51 p.m. yesterday, Jan. 11, at milepost 87.7 on Wyoming 789 between Lander and Hudson. According to a fatality crash summary, 65-year-old Wyoming resident Cassaundra Vanvleet was driving north...
LANDER, WY
KOWB AM 1290

KOWB AM 1290

Laramie, WY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
270K+
Views
ABOUT

KOWB-AM , has the best news and sports coverage for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy