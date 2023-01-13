Read full article on original website
Univ. of Wyoming Named Fifth-Best Affordable University In The U.S.
Student loan debt is the fastest-growing debt in the U.S. and is currently the second-largest slice of household debt – trailing only mortgage debt, and as college costs continue to soar, the team at Credit Summit researched the cheapest -- and the most expensive -- places to go to college in order to rack up the least debt.
Wyoming Lands in Third Place at Air Force Quad-Meet
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., – The University of Wyoming swimming and diving team completed competition in a quad-meet at Air Force on Saturday inside Cadet Natatorium. The Cowgirls finished third among four teams, while the Cowboys took third in a field of three. Wyoming only swam a small portion of...
How to Sweeten Valentine’s Day with a Card Sent From Loveland!
Usually, I have my Valentine's Day gift list made by now. But this year has been nuts! I hadn't even thought about cards, candy, or cupids until I walked into Walmart yesterday. Yes, Valentine's Day has officially invaded the aisles of Walmart. But, strolling through the Valentine's Day aisle, I...
Southeast Wyoming Could Get Six To Eight Inches Of Snow
Some of the snowfall projections are a little uncertain at this point, but some areas of southeast Wyoming could get over 8 inches of snow by Wednesday evening. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted the following on its website on Tuesday morning:
BREAKING! Barnes and Noble Announced When It Returns to Cheyenne
I've been suffering severe withdrawals since Barnes and Noble left Cheyenne. While Cheyenne has some excellent used book shops in town, we don't have an honest-to-goodness bookstore in the Capital City right now. I know, it's a shame. But GOOD NEWS has arrived. Barnes and Noble just updated its Facebook...
oilcity.news
Wyoming first responders gather to honor the life and service of EMT Tyeler Harris
RIVERTON, Wyo. — Family, friends, and first responders from all over the state of Wyoming assembled at CWC’s Robert A. Peck auditorium on Sunday to honor and celebrate the life of EMT Tyeler Harris. A flyover and procession of EMS and first responder vehicles arrived at CWC preceding...
capcity.news
Cheyenne teacher works to remind students they are loved by crocheting them blankets every year
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Alta Vista teacher Tasha Marshall has worked diligently to make sure her students know they will always be in her heart by making blankets for them that they can have for the rest of their lives. Marshall has always loved working with children, beginning as a...
WYDOT Urges ‘Don’t Crowd the Plow!’ After 67 Plows Hit in 3 Years
Parts of extreme southeast Wyoming could see heavy snow this evening through Wednesday, and the Wyoming Department of Transportation is reminding drivers, "Don't Crowd the Plow!" According to Senior Public Relations Specialist Andrea Staley, 18 WYDOT plows were hit last winter, 26 were hit during the 2020-2021 winter season, and...
4-6″ of Snow Possible in Cheyenne; 6-9″ Expected in Pine Bluffs
Cheyenne could see up to six inches of snow and Pine Bluffs up to nine inches of snow Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Wednesday for eastern Laramie County and Kimball and Cheyenne counties in the southern Nebraska Panhandle.
This Weekend In Laramie; FRIDAY THE 13TH
It's Friday the 13th so early in the year! Well, so far I have had a great FriYAY... but let's not jinx that. Anyway, it's pretty slow but here are some fun events happening in Laramie this weekend. Friday, December 2. Black Holes. Nature's mistake or portal to the unknown?...
capcity.news
Cheyenne could see snow today, in coming week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents could be in store for some light snowfall later today, the National Weather Service predicts. According to the NWS in Cheyenne’s forecast, there’s a 40% chance of snow beginning Sunday afternoon and continuing into the night. More snowfall is then expected to begin Tuesday night and continue into Wednesday morning.
capcity.news
Chance of scattered snowfall in Cheyenne over coming days
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Though temperatures in recent days have been well above freezing, a coming cold spell is expected to bring with it a pair of snowy days in the coming week, the National Weather Service predicts. According to the NWS forecast, there’s a 40% chance of snow beginning...
Cowboy Wrestling Falls to No. 7 Missouri in Home Opener
LARAMIE – The Cowboys hosted their first home dual of the season on Saturday night welcoming No. 7 Missouri to the UniWyo for a Big 12 matchup. Wyoming won three matches on the night and True Freshman Jore Volk picked up a top 15 win, but Missouri took the dual 28-10. “That was a great win for Jore and he really got the crowd into the dual. I think he’s still trying to figure out some of the adjustments of the college level but he had some really great moments and he kept the pressure on that kid the entire time and it was a great way to start the dual,” UW head wrestling coach Mark Branch said. “I’m proud of our fight tonight and I think we were able to see that we have the potential to be a better team and these guys have potential to be better individuals.”
This Weekend in Cheyenne: MLK Day & Equality Day Edition
Are you ready for the three-day weekend? It seems like January absolutely crawls until Martin Luther King Day/Equality Day arrives. So take the time to rest, recharge, and enjoy the fun events happening this weekend as we commemorate Dr. King and equality in the capital city!. Friday, January 13. Live...
If You Hit a Deer in Wyoming, Can You Legally Take the Antlers?
So apparently this is a famous question being asked. I mean, I got curious myself. If I do accidentally hit a deer while driving down to Fort Collins on 287, can I take the antlers? I have a friend who loves them, so it would be a great gift, no?
Total Team Effort Pushes Cowgirls Past SJSU, 64-48
SAN JOSE, Calif., – The Wyoming Cowgirls pulled out a tough, defensive battle Saturday afternoon on the road, defeating San Jose State 64-48. Emily Mellema was the only Cowgirl in double figures with 12, but five others scored eight or more in the victory. The first quarter was disjointed...
Laramie Laughs For A Cause Happening This February
Need a good laugh? You're in it for a treat. Soroptimist of Laramie is inviting you to join them for their annual "Laramie Laughs For A Cause" event happening this February!. Featuring Vinnie Montez to burst your tummy, it will be an evening of comedy, heavy hors d'ouevres, as well as live and silent auctions.
One To Two Feet Of Snow Possible In Southeast Wyoming Mountains
Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range mountain ranges in southeast Wyoming. Up to two feet of snow could fall above 9000 feet. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted this statement on...
Laramie Ranked As One Of The Most Stressed Out College Towns
We don't need to be an ivy league university town to be stressed out and make the list (not that it's something to be proud of or anything). Between exams, heavy course loads, juggling part-time jobs, and other responsibilities, being a college student is not a walk in the park. Especially, with some schools slashing acceptance rates in the wake of the pandemic, students feel the pressure to perform even more.
1 Dead, 1 Injured in Head-On Crash on Icy Wyoming Road
The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on collision that left one driver dead and another injured. The crash happened around 4:51 p.m. yesterday, Jan. 11, at milepost 87.7 on Wyoming 789 between Lander and Hudson. According to a fatality crash summary, 65-year-old Wyoming resident Cassaundra Vanvleet was driving north...
