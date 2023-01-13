LARAMIE – The Cowboys hosted their first home dual of the season on Saturday night welcoming No. 7 Missouri to the UniWyo for a Big 12 matchup. Wyoming won three matches on the night and True Freshman Jore Volk picked up a top 15 win, but Missouri took the dual 28-10. “That was a great win for Jore and he really got the crowd into the dual. I think he’s still trying to figure out some of the adjustments of the college level but he had some really great moments and he kept the pressure on that kid the entire time and it was a great way to start the dual,” UW head wrestling coach Mark Branch said. “I’m proud of our fight tonight and I think we were able to see that we have the potential to be a better team and these guys have potential to be better individuals.”

LARAMIE, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO