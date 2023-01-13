ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Comments / 4

Related
NJ Spotlight

Free, walk-in clinics help people who are homeless with addictions

Medication-assisted treatment at two established emergency shelters helps street people right where they live. People who are homeless in New Jersey will soon have immediate access to free medication to treat addiction and support services at walk-in clinics hosted by two established emergency shelters in Passaic and Mercer counties. Through...
PATERSON, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Large alligator discovered outside in Neptune, NJ

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — An alligator was found Sunday night abandoned ioutdoors in the freezing cold. A Bangs Avenue resident found the 3-foot juvenile alligator inside the tub left in a lot next to his house, Monmouth County SPCA Executive Director Ross Licitra said. Monmouth County SPCA Animal Control went...
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
News 12

Family: Dog presumed missing after house fire in Hazlet found dead

A dog that was presumed missing following a deadly house fire in Hazlet on Friday has been found dead. It occurred early Friday morning on Brookside Avenue. Officials say Jackie Montanaro died after attempting to save her 6-year-old daughter, Madelyn. They were both taken to the hospital but succumbed to their injuries.
HAZLET, NJ
Shore News Network

Jackson mayor vetoes ordinance that would fine residents for improper tree care

JACKSON, NJ – Jackson Township Mayor Michael Reina said that an ordinance proposed by Council President Martin Flemming and approved during the 2022 council session was an example of government overreach. He officially vetoed the action of the council. The ordinance would have allowed a volunteer group of appointed individuals on the Jackson Shade Tree commission to force residents to properly maintain, plant and remove trees on their private properties. The Shade Tree Commission is run by Steven Chisolm, Sr., owner of Aspen Tree Experts. His son, Steven Chisolm, Jr., also a co-owner of Aspen Tree, was one of the The post Jackson mayor vetoes ordinance that would fine residents for improper tree care appeared first on Shore News Network.
JACKSON, NJ
NJ Spotlight

As bank branches close in Ocean County, officials fear risks to seniors

Does elimination of teller positions leave people vulnerable to scams, fraud?. It just got a lot harder to find a bank in Ocean County after one-third of the county’s bank branches have closed. Joseph Vicari, county commissioner, says the trend is particularly concerning because the community is home to close to 200,000 seniors, many of whom suffer from mobility issues, visual impairments and cognitive deficiency.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

PHOTOS: Ocean County Officials Get Pre-Opening Tour of Adventure Crossings

Ocean County officials toddy received a pre-opening tour of the massive Adventure Crossings. The facility is set to open next week. Among the officials touring the facility, were Jackson Mayor Mike Reina, Ocean County Sheriff Michael Mastronardy, and the Ocean County Commissioners. The first Frum event will be held there...
TAPinto.net

Dog Duchess found deceased. Montanaro Family Announces Funeral Plans.

Community in mourning: Jackie Montanaro and her daughter Madelyn pictured above. Photo credit: Montanaro family.  HAZLET, NJ: Beyond sad news, the Montanaro family dog Duchess has been found deceased in the home by firefighters today. The community has been searching for Duchess, hoping to find her as it was believed she ran off scared during the fire, which is not unusual behavior for pets in that situation. The house fire took the lives of William's wife Jackie Montanaro, and their daughter Madelyn.  William Montanaro's brother Domenico Montanaro issued this statement to TAPinto:  "Unfortunately, Duchess, the family dog, was found dead in the home today... We want to express our profound thanks...
HAZLET, NJ
Daily Voice

$1.35M Settlement Paves Way For Jewish High School In Ocean County: Report

Jackson Township's zoning board has settled a $1.35 million lawsuit, allowing construction of an Orthodox Jewish high school, NJ Advance Media reports. The settlement is a decade in the making as, Congregation Oros Bais Yaakov in 2013 filed an application with the township's zoning board seeking a variance and final site-plan approval for an all-girls school, the outlet said.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Approving Contracts To Aid Seniors

OCEAN COUNTY – Dozens of contracts to provide services to aid seniors are being approved by the Ocean County Board of Commissioners. “If a senior in Ocean County needs food, we provide it, if they need outreach services, we can help, if they need legal assistance, we are there for them,” Director of the Ocean County Board of Commissioners Joseph H. Vicari said. He is the chairman of the Ocean County Office of Senior Services. “Ocean County does all it can to make sure our seniors continue to live independently in their homes.”
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight

Montclair, NJ
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
451K+
Views
ABOUT

NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

 http://www.njspotlight.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy