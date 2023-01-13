Community in mourning: Jackie Montanaro and her daughter Madelyn pictured above. Photo credit: Montanaro family. HAZLET, NJ: Beyond sad news, the Montanaro family dog Duchess has been found deceased in the home by firefighters today. The community has been searching for Duchess, hoping to find her as it was believed she ran off scared during the fire, which is not unusual behavior for pets in that situation. The house fire took the lives of William's wife Jackie Montanaro, and their daughter Madelyn. William Montanaro's brother Domenico Montanaro issued this statement to TAPinto: "Unfortunately, Duchess, the family dog, was found dead in the home today... We want to express our profound thanks...

HAZLET, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO