Read full article on original website
Related
Jay Briscoe Passes Away At 38
Jamin Pugh, also known as Jay Briscoe, has passed away. AEW president and ROH owner Tony Khan announced the news on January 18. He stated that he'd do whatever he could to support Briscoe's family. Jay and his brother Mark Briscoe are Ring of Honor Hall of Famers, and they...
Tatanka: WWE Contacted Me, But I Will Not Be Attending 1/23 WWE Raw Because I'll Be Out Of Town
Several legends will appear on the January 23 episode of WWE Raw, but one noteworthy name will be absent. As announced during the January 16 episode, the "Raw is XXX" 30th anniversary show on January 23 will feature several legends. The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle, The Bellas, Jerry "The King" Lawler, Teddy Long, Road Dogg, and X-Pac have all been advertised.
Kofi Kingston On Stephanie McMahon's WWE Resignation: Her Presence Will Definitely Be Missed
Kofi Kingston comments on Stephanie McMahon's resignation. On July 22, 2022, Stephanie was named WWE Chairwoman and Co-CEO after Vince McMahon retired. She had already been appointed the Interim CEO and Chairwoman after Vince stepped away from his duties amid a WWE board investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and hush money. Following her father's retirement, she and Nick Khan worked together as the Co-CEOs until Stephanie announced her resignation on January 10. That same day, Vince was unanimously voted the Executive Chairman of the Board.
The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, And More Legends Announced For 1/23 WWE Raw
WWE Raw (1/23) Ric Flair, The Bellas, Kurt Angle, Road Dogg, X-Pac, Jerry "The King" Lawler, Theodore Long, and more set to appear. RAW Tag Team Championship: The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) (c) vs. The Judgment Day (Dominik Mysterio & Damian Priest) WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory (c)...
Cody Rhodes Announces He Will Return At WWE Royal Rumble 2023
Cody Rhodes is officially coming back. On Monday's WWE Raw, Cody Rhodes announced that he will return at the 2023 Royal Rumble. Rhodes has been sidelined since WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 where he defeated Seth Rollins. He entered the match and wrestled with a torn pectoral muscle. Video...
Team Tyrus vs. Team Rock N Roll In Champions Series Final Set For 1/31 Live NWA Powerrr
NWA Powerrr Live (1/31) NWA US Tag Team Titles: The Fixers (Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Legursky) (c) vs. (A.J. Cazana & Anthony Andrews) Psycho Love (Angelina Love & Fodder) vs. Kamille & Thom Latimer. NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus and Matt Cardona sign the contract for their title match.
Kevin Nash Recalls Filming For 'WWE's Most Wanted Treasures' With Mick Foley
Kevin Nash says he filmed something for WWE's Most Wanted Treasures', and it turned into him insulting the Airbnb they were using. The series premiered on A&E Network in 2021, and the premise centers around a team of collectors and WWE stars searching for lost WWE collectibles. Memorabilia from Mick Foley, Booker T, and Andre the Giant, among other legends, were featured in the first season.
Cody Rhodes Return Is Set | WWE Raw 1/16/23 | Sean Ross Sapp & Denise Salcedo
Sean Ross Sapp and Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalcedo) review WWE Raw for January 16, 2023. Grab your EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal by going to nordvpn.com/fightful to get a Huge Discount off your NordVPN Plan + a Bonus Gift! It’s completely risk free with Nord’s 30 day money-back guarantee! https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!
Dana White Rebukes Francis Ngannou For Not Signing New UFC Deal: "He Doesn't Want To Take A Lot Of Risk"
UFC President Dana White detailed some of the reasons he believes led to former heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou's departure from the company. White spoke with the media during the UFC Vegas 67 post-fight press conference on Saturday night and was critical of Ngannou's decision to refuse a contract offer to apparently become the highest-paid heavyweight in the promotion's history, opting instead to test unrestricted free agency.
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Corbin, KY (1/15): Drew McIntyre Teams Up With The OC
WWE held a live event on January 15 from The Corbin Arena in Corbin, KY. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below.]. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Corbin, KY (1/15) WWE SmackDown Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) def. Shayna Baszler. Dominik Mysterio def. Butch. Mysterio issued an...
Bianca Belair, Montez Ford, And The Usos Star In C4 Energy Campaign
WWE superstars are not quitters. C4 Energy announced that Montez Ford, Bianca Belair, and The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) are part of a new C4 Energy campaign entitled "Be You. But Better." As part of the campaign, the WWE superstars are encouraging consumers to be a stronger, smarter, more dedicated version of yourself this year.
Bayley Agrees To Face Becky Lynch In A Cage Match On At WWE Raw XXX
WWE Raw 30 (1/23) - WWE Raw Tag Team Championships: The Usos vs. The Judgment Day. Fans can find Fightful's coverage of WWE Raw by clicking here. Check out the post-show podcast for a full review of all the action by clicking here.
WWE Fan Recalls Meeting Uncle Howdy Backstage, 'His Voice Was On The High Side'
Uncle Howdy has been showing up for months in segments involving Bray Wyatt and now he's getting involved in the business of Alexa Bliss. Uncle Howdy was present for the January 9 episode of WWE Raw, appearing and questioning Alexa Bliss, asking if she felt in charge. WWE fan Chloe,...
Frankie Kazarian Discusses Helping IMPACT Outside Of The Ring, Potential AXS TV Crossovers
Frankie Kazarian is back in IMPACT Wrestling and willing to help out however he can. Kazarian returned to IMPACT at Hard To Kill, announcing he had signed a long-term contract with the promotion. Kazarian is a veteran in IMPACT, having spent the majority of his wrestling career in the promotion.
Bully Ray On Sticking Around In IMPACT Wrestling After IMPACT Hard To Kill: Revenge Is On My Mind
Bully Ray is sticking around in IMPACT Wrestling despite losing at IMPACT Hard to Kill 2023. Bully Ray, despite losing to Josh Alexander in Full Metal Mayhem at IMPACT Hard to Kill, says he'll be sticking around in IMPACT Wrestling, and revenge is what's on his mind. During an appearance...
Crowbar Recalls How DDP Helped Him Earlier In His Career, Details His Talks With WWE
Crowbar reflects on his journey in the wrestling world. A thirty-year veteran of the industry, Crowbar (also known as Devon Storm) has worked for a number of companies over the years, including WWE, WCW, ECW, and TNA. He remains active on the independent scene, and he also works as a physical therapist. Among other accolades, he is a former WCW Cruiserweight Champion and WCW World Tag Team Champion.
Jade Cargill Doesn't Know What Happened With The Bow Wow Storyline, 'We Moved On'
Jade Cargill addresses the storyline with Bow Wow. At the end of 2022, Bow Wow and Jade Cargill got into a social media exchange that ended up becoming a storyline on television. Cargill confronted Bow Wow backstage at his concert in footage that was used on AEW television and Bow Wow appeared on the screen during the November 30, 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite, saying that he would see Cargill soon.
Tyler Bate Returns! | WWE NXT Sour Graps 1/17/2023 | Full Show Review & Results
Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) discuss tonight's episode of NXT, including:. - We hear from Toxic Attraction, Grayson Waller, and New Day. -Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams vs. Axiom and Apollo Crews ...and more!. Make sure your performance is up to par by using http://Bluechew.com and the code FIGHTFUL.
Jake Hager And Hat Chat With RJ City, Seth Rollins Feels Like Headlining WrestleMania | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Sunday, January 15, 2023:. - Jake Hager was the latest guest on Hey! (EW) with RJ City. Fans can watch the video above. - On Twitter, Seth Rollins appears to be manifesting a headlining bout for himself at WrestleMania 39. - Bryan Danielson...
Taya Valkyrie Doesn't Know If She Would Want To Go Back To WWE
Taya Valkyrie was successful before she signed with WWE in February 2021 and has continued to find success following her release from the company in November 2021. Valkyrie is one-third of the Death Dollz alongside Jessicka & Rosemary, and they are the reigning IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champions. She is also the reigning AAA Reina de Reinas Champion.
Fightful
15K+
Followers
36K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0