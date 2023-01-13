ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Fightful

Jay Briscoe Passes Away At 38

Jamin Pugh, also known as Jay Briscoe, has passed away. AEW president and ROH owner Tony Khan announced the news on January 18. He stated that he'd do whatever he could to support Briscoe's family. Jay and his brother Mark Briscoe are Ring of Honor Hall of Famers, and they...
DELAWARE STATE
Fightful

Tatanka: WWE Contacted Me, But I Will Not Be Attending 1/23 WWE Raw Because I'll Be Out Of Town

Several legends will appear on the January 23 episode of WWE Raw, but one noteworthy name will be absent. As announced during the January 16 episode, the "Raw is XXX" 30th anniversary show on January 23 will feature several legends. The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle, The Bellas, Jerry "The King" Lawler, Teddy Long, Road Dogg, and X-Pac have all been advertised.
Fightful

Kofi Kingston On Stephanie McMahon's WWE Resignation: Her Presence Will Definitely Be Missed

Kofi Kingston comments on Stephanie McMahon's resignation. On July 22, 2022, Stephanie was named WWE Chairwoman and Co-CEO after Vince McMahon retired. She had already been appointed the Interim CEO and Chairwoman after Vince stepped away from his duties amid a WWE board investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and hush money. Following her father's retirement, she and Nick Khan worked together as the Co-CEOs until Stephanie announced her resignation on January 10. That same day, Vince was unanimously voted the Executive Chairman of the Board.
Fightful

Cody Rhodes Announces He Will Return At WWE Royal Rumble 2023

Cody Rhodes is officially coming back. On Monday's WWE Raw, Cody Rhodes announced that he will return at the 2023 Royal Rumble. Rhodes has been sidelined since WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 where he defeated Seth Rollins. He entered the match and wrestled with a torn pectoral muscle. Video...
Fightful

Kevin Nash Recalls Filming For 'WWE's Most Wanted Treasures' With Mick Foley

Kevin Nash says he filmed something for WWE's Most Wanted Treasures', and it turned into him insulting the Airbnb they were using. The series premiered on A&E Network in 2021, and the premise centers around a team of collectors and WWE stars searching for lost WWE collectibles. Memorabilia from Mick Foley, Booker T, and Andre the Giant, among other legends, were featured in the first season.
Fightful

Cody Rhodes Return Is Set | WWE Raw 1/16/23 | Sean Ross Sapp & Denise Salcedo

Sean Ross Sapp and Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalcedo) review WWE Raw for January 16, 2023. Grab your EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal by going to nordvpn.com/fightful to get a Huge Discount off your NordVPN Plan + a Bonus Gift! It’s completely risk free with Nord’s 30 day money-back guarantee! https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!
Fightful

Dana White Rebukes Francis Ngannou For Not Signing New UFC Deal: "He Doesn't Want To Take A Lot Of Risk"

UFC President Dana White detailed some of the reasons he believes led to former heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou's departure from the company. White spoke with the media during the UFC Vegas 67 post-fight press conference on Saturday night and was critical of Ngannou's decision to refuse a contract offer to apparently become the highest-paid heavyweight in the promotion's history, opting instead to test unrestricted free agency.
Fightful

Bianca Belair, Montez Ford, And The Usos Star In C4 Energy Campaign

WWE superstars are not quitters. C4 Energy announced that Montez Ford, Bianca Belair, and The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) are part of a new C4 Energy campaign entitled "Be You. But Better." As part of the campaign, the WWE superstars are encouraging consumers to be a stronger, smarter, more dedicated version of yourself this year.
Fightful

Crowbar Recalls How DDP Helped Him Earlier In His Career, Details His Talks With WWE

Crowbar reflects on his journey in the wrestling world. A thirty-year veteran of the industry, Crowbar (also known as Devon Storm) has worked for a number of companies over the years, including WWE, WCW, ECW, and TNA. He remains active on the independent scene, and he also works as a physical therapist. Among other accolades, he is a former WCW Cruiserweight Champion and WCW World Tag Team Champion.
Fightful

Jade Cargill Doesn't Know What Happened With The Bow Wow Storyline, 'We Moved On'

Jade Cargill addresses the storyline with Bow Wow. At the end of 2022, Bow Wow and Jade Cargill got into a social media exchange that ended up becoming a storyline on television. Cargill confronted Bow Wow backstage at his concert in footage that was used on AEW television and Bow Wow appeared on the screen during the November 30, 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite, saying that he would see Cargill soon.
Fightful

Tyler Bate Returns! | WWE NXT Sour Graps 1/17/2023 | Full Show Review & Results

Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) discuss tonight's episode of NXT, including:. - We hear from Toxic Attraction, Grayson Waller, and New Day. -Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams vs. Axiom and Apollo Crews ...and more!. Make sure your performance is up to par by using http://Bluechew.com and the code FIGHTFUL.
Fightful

Taya Valkyrie Doesn't Know If She Would Want To Go Back To WWE

Taya Valkyrie was successful before she signed with WWE in February 2021 and has continued to find success following her release from the company in November 2021. Valkyrie is one-third of the Death Dollz alongside Jessicka & Rosemary, and they are the reigning IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champions. She is also the reigning AAA Reina de Reinas Champion.
Fightful

Fightful

