cbs4indy.com
Woman in custody after Anderson stabbing
ANDERSON, Ind. — Police have a woman in custody after a man said she stabbed him during a dispute Monday. The Anderson Police Department said officers responded to the 2200 block of Fulton Street shortly after 4 p.m. Monday on a report of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found the man and applied a tourniquet before transporting him to an Indianapolis hospital.
IMPD: 1 wounded in West 31st Street shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a person was injured by gunshots fired into a near-northwest side home early Wednesday morning. An IMPD spokesperson said officers were called to a report of a person shot around 12:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of West 31st Street. The location is near the intersection of 30th and Harding streets.
Man hospitalized after being stabbed in Anderson
ANDERSON, Ind. — A man was hospitalized Monday afternoon after being stabbed in Anderson. Police said the man, 49-year-old Donny Cole, was in a fight with 42-year-old Laketha McCullough in the 2200 block of Fulton Street, near Raible Avenue and West 25th Street, shortly after 4 p.m. During that...
New details: Beech Grove father arrested after child waves gun around
BEECH GROVE, Ind. — New details are coming from police about the shocking video that swept the nation, showing a toddler waving a handgun in Beech Grove. And it all played out on live TV, as "On Patrol: Live on Reelz" caught the moments officers found the gun and arrested the father.
Anderson woman charged with stabbing man during fight
ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson man is in the hospital after being stabbed Monday. Police say Laketha McCullough stabbed Donny Cole during a fight, then ran away. Cole was transported to an Indianapolis hospital to be treated for his injuries. McCullough was charged with battery with a deadly weapon....
Guns, valuables taken from cars parked in Broad Ripple over the weekend
INDIANAPOLIS — Michael Coleman was out in the heart of Broad Ripple Sunday, celebrating with friends. "Came back to my car at 10:30 and my door side window was shattered," said Coleman. "Glass was on the ground and then glass was inside the vehicle as well." Coleman wasn't alone....
Woman arrested for alleged role in shooting on Indy's north side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a woman for her alleged role in a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon on the city's north side. On Jan. 15, police responded to a report of a person shot in the 8000 block of Chiltern Drive, near West 79th Street and Township Line Road, shortly after 4 p.m.
wbiw.com
Fight at Bloomington Walmart ends with man being arrested
BLOOMINGTON – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a fight in progress at Walmart on State Road 45 Monday night. When officers arrived at 7:21 p.m. they found four to five people involved in a fight and one man bleeding from the face. Upon arrival,...
2 arrested in series of Kokomo overdoses, several of which resulted in deaths
KOKOMO, Ind. — Two Kokomo residents were arrested Tuesday for their roles in a series of overdoses, some of which were fatal, that happened in a matter of days across the area. Kokomo police said they were called to "multiple" possible overdoses between Friday, Jan. 13 and Monday, Jan....
Current Publishing
Noblesville police investigating armed robbery
The Noblesville Police Dept. is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at Subway Sunday evening. Authorities said they responded around 7:55 p.m. to Subway, 17021 Clover Road, after a male suspect entered the front door, approached two employees and demanded money. The suspect allegedly displayed a handgun during the robbery and fled the scene with an undetermined amount of money, according to police, who said there were no injuries.
IMPD: 1 injured in east side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a person was injured early Tuesday in a shooting on the city's east side. Around 1:30 a.m., IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 2900 block of North Boehning Street, near East 30th Street and North Post Road.
Fishers police investigate fatal traffic accident
FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers police are investigating a crash at a major intersection Tuesday night that resulted in at least one death. The accident happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of 116th Street and Olio Road. Police said the area around the crash scene will be closed for "a few hours."
Woman arrested for Avon shooting after chase, crash in Indianapolis
AVON, Indiana — Police have arrested two people for their roles in a shooting during a home invasion at an Avon apartment complex on Friday afternoon. The first suspect, 18-year-old Jermaine Montrel Cole, was arrested Saturday for burglary of a dwelling that results in serious bodily injury. Avon Police...
WISH-TV
Attorney talks about video of Indianapolis man who died in IMPD custody
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Herman Whitfield III died in his parents’ home in April. His death was captured on body worn cameras. Indianapolis police released some of the video on YouTube a month after Whitfield’s death, but his family wanted all of the video released, and a court ordered the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department to hand over the video.
WNDU
Man arrested for possessing illegal drugs, gun after leading South Bend Police on chase
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An Indianapolis man was arrested after leading police on a chase on Sunday evening in South Bend. According to the South Bend Police Department, one of its officers was on patrol around 6:10 p.m. when he saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation near the intersection of Ford Street and Meade Street.
Fox 59
Arrest caught on camera after overnight chase in Indianapolis
Arrest caught on camera after overnight chase in Indianapolis. Arrest caught on camera after overnight chase in …. Arrest caught on camera after overnight chase in Indianapolis. Beech Grove man arrested after toddler with gun caught …. An incident at a Beech Grove apartment complex that involved a toddler holding...
Radio Ink
Attempted Murder Charges in Host Shooting
This story began back in December when we reported Bob & Tom cast member Ron Sexton was shot at while driving his car. The man accused of shooting at him has been charged with attempted murder. WTRH TV in Indianapolis is reporting that Paul Berkemeier shot at an SUV driven...
Kokomo police suspect laced drugs are driving spike in overdoses
The number of suspected overdoses over the weekend is 11, but without toxicology testing, it may be impossible to say for sure.
Beech Grove man arrested after toddler seen on live TV with a gun
BEECH GROVE, Ind. — The video shocked people nationwide over the weekend: a young child, caught on camera, playing with a loaded handgun. Now, we're learning more from police and neighbors about the dangerous discovery that led to a father's arrest on live TV. Officers arrested 45-year-old Shane Osborne...
Person struck, killed on Interstate 465 ramp in Lawrence
A person died Sunday night after being hit by a car while walking on an exit ramp of Interstate 465 in Lawrence.
WTHR
Comments / 0