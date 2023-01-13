ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avon, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

cbs4indy.com

Woman in custody after Anderson stabbing

ANDERSON, Ind. — Police have a woman in custody after a man said she stabbed him during a dispute Monday. The Anderson Police Department said officers responded to the 2200 block of Fulton Street shortly after 4 p.m. Monday on a report of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found the man and applied a tourniquet before transporting him to an Indianapolis hospital.
ANDERSON, IN
WTHR

IMPD: 1 wounded in West 31st Street shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a person was injured by gunshots fired into a near-northwest side home early Wednesday morning. An IMPD spokesperson said officers were called to a report of a person shot around 12:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of West 31st Street. The location is near the intersection of 30th and Harding streets.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Man hospitalized after being stabbed in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. — A man was hospitalized Monday afternoon after being stabbed in Anderson. Police said the man, 49-year-old Donny Cole, was in a fight with 42-year-old Laketha McCullough in the 2200 block of Fulton Street, near Raible Avenue and West 25th Street, shortly after 4 p.m. During that...
ANDERSON, IN
WTHR

Anderson woman charged with stabbing man during fight

ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson man is in the hospital after being stabbed Monday. Police say Laketha McCullough stabbed Donny Cole during a fight, then ran away. Cole was transported to an Indianapolis hospital to be treated for his injuries. McCullough was charged with battery with a deadly weapon....
ANDERSON, IN
wbiw.com

Fight at Bloomington Walmart ends with man being arrested

BLOOMINGTON – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a fight in progress at Walmart on State Road 45 Monday night. When officers arrived at 7:21 p.m. they found four to five people involved in a fight and one man bleeding from the face. Upon arrival,...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Current Publishing

Noblesville police investigating armed robbery

The Noblesville Police Dept. is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at Subway Sunday evening. Authorities said they responded around 7:55 p.m. to Subway, 17021 Clover Road, after a male suspect entered the front door, approached two employees and demanded money. The suspect allegedly displayed a handgun during the robbery and fled the scene with an undetermined amount of money, according to police, who said there were no injuries.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WTHR

IMPD: 1 injured in east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a person was injured early Tuesday in a shooting on the city's east side. Around 1:30 a.m., IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 2900 block of North Boehning Street, near East 30th Street and North Post Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Fishers police investigate fatal traffic accident

FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers police are investigating a crash at a major intersection Tuesday night that resulted in at least one death. The accident happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of 116th Street and Olio Road. Police said the area around the crash scene will be closed for "a few hours."
FISHERS, IN
WTHR

Woman arrested for Avon shooting after chase, crash in Indianapolis

AVON, Indiana — Police have arrested two people for their roles in a shooting during a home invasion at an Avon apartment complex on Friday afternoon. The first suspect, 18-year-old Jermaine Montrel Cole, was arrested Saturday for burglary of a dwelling that results in serious bodily injury. Avon Police...
AVON, IN
WISH-TV

Attorney talks about video of Indianapolis man who died in IMPD custody

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Herman Whitfield III died in his parents’ home in April. His death was captured on body worn cameras. Indianapolis police released some of the video on YouTube a month after Whitfield’s death, but his family wanted all of the video released, and a court ordered the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department to hand over the video.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Arrest caught on camera after overnight chase in Indianapolis

Arrest caught on camera after overnight chase in Indianapolis. Arrest caught on camera after overnight chase in …. Arrest caught on camera after overnight chase in Indianapolis. Beech Grove man arrested after toddler with gun caught …. An incident at a Beech Grove apartment complex that involved a toddler holding...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Radio Ink

Attempted Murder Charges in Host Shooting

This story began back in December when we reported Bob & Tom cast member Ron Sexton was shot at while driving his car. The man accused of shooting at him has been charged with attempted murder. WTRH TV in Indianapolis is reporting that Paul Berkemeier shot at an SUV driven...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

WTHR

