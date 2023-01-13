ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

Boston restaurant known for roast beef, lobster rolls expands to Bradenton-Sarasota

By James A. Jones Jr.
Bradenton Herald
Bradenton Herald
 4 days ago

The Bradenton-Sarasota area is now home to the first Kelly’s Roast Beef franchise outside of New England.

Kelly’s opened Dec. 9 in the former Sweet Tomatoes space in southern Manatee County in the Square at University Town Center , 5207 University Parkway.

A Boston-area staple since 1951, the brand aims to open an additional six locations in Florida this year with the help of franchise development firm RAVenture.

Kelly’s began in 1951 as a hot dog shack on Revere Beach outside of Boston. Founders Frank V. McCarthy and Raymond Carey named the shack after their best friend, Thomas Kelly.

McCarthy and Carey began serving roast beef sandwiches almost by accident. They also worked for a special events venue next door. They ended up with several roast beefs after a wedding canceled.

They took the roasts to the hot dog stand and began serving thinly sliced beef on a grilled hamburger roll the next day. The three roast beefs sold out in an hour.

Thus was born an idea.

Even though Kelly’s is known for its seafood offerings, including the lobster roll, the roast beef sandwich is by far its biggest seller, said Neil Newcomb, CEO of Kelly’s Roast Beef Franchise, LLC.

The Kelly’s roast beef sandwich is made from thinly sliced medium-rare roasted sirloin-tip meat that has been aged 25 days.

The roast beef goes onto a buttered, toasted hamburger roll, and is topped with the customer’s choice of condiments and a slice of cheese.

There are now eight Kelly’s Roast Beef restaurants in then United States with the immediate focus on New England and Florida. But other areas for possible expansion include Georgia, North Carolina and the Washington, D.C., area, Newcomb said this week in a phone interview with the Bradenton Herald.

In addition to roast beef sandwiches and lobster rolls, Kelly’s menu also includes fish sandwiches, chicken sandwiches, hamburgers, whole belly clams, fried scallops, fried shrimp and more.

Beverages serves include beer and wine, frappes, sodas and more.

Kelly’s is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

“Come give us a try,” Newecomb said.

For more information, visit https://kellysroastbeef.com/ .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rphI8_0kE13bXq00
Kelly’s Roast Beef, a Boston-area staple for more than 70 years, opened in southern Manatee County at the Square at UTC, 5207 University Parkway, shown Jan. 10, 2023. It’s the company’s first restaurant in Florida. James A. Jones Jr./jajones1@bradenton.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yJocx_0kE13bXq00
Kelly’s Roast Beef, a Boston-area staple for more than 70 years, opened Dec. 9, 2022, in southern Manatee County at the Square at UTC, 5207 University Parkway. Shown above is the Kelly’s roast beef sandwich. Kelly's Roast Beef photo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ryKMM_0kE13bXq00
Kelly’s Roast Beef, a Boston-area staple for more than 70 years, opened Dec. 9, 2022, in southern Manatee County at the Square at UTC, 5207 University Parkway. Shown above is the company’s lobster roll. Kelly's Roast Beef photo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E1UpF_0kE13bXq00
Kelly’s Roast Beef opened its Florida restaurant in southern Manatee County on Dec. 9, 2022. Kelly's Roast Beef photo

Comments / 17

Len Cote
3d ago

I used to live in the city next to the first one in Revere, Mass. I love them and happy they are down here now. Only if they were closer.

Reply(1)
2
 

