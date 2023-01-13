Rise Southern Biscuits and Righteous Chicken Signs Franchising Partner in San Diego

Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken are preparing to introduce their fast-growing breakfast concept to the San Diego market next. The brand recently signed a five-unit agreement with local franchisee Jason Kasid .

Specializing in Southern-style biscuits, fried chicken sandwiches, and donuts, Rise promises the best dang buttermilk biscuits with carefully-sourced ingredients.

Their restaurants offer signature biscuit sandwiches with your choice of fillings from their famous chicken to veggie sausage, with uniquely Southern sauces and toppings like Pimento Cheese or Nashville hot sauce.

Kasid tells What Now San Diego he is looking to the Gaslamp, Pacific Beach, Mission Valley, and near SDSU to introduce the first Rise locations in the region.

Currently the nearest location of Rise is in Thousand Oaks but the brand is expanding into new states quickly. Founded in 2012 in Durham, NC, Rise Southern Biscuits partnered with franchise development firm, Fransmart, in 2014. The business now operates nearly 20 locations across North Carolina, Georgia, Kansas, Tennessee, and more. With openings quickly approaching in Florida and Maryland, the company has signed significant agreements to expand in Texas and Southern California.

This is the first restaurant franchise for Kasid, who came from a convenience store operations background. “I was looking for a different industry outside of the convenience store business and was doing research on what I thought San Diego needed and what I enjoyed myself,” shares Kasid.

“I was working with Fransmart to pinpoint the right franchise and I found I really liked what Rise was doing. The simplicity of the concept and how perfect it was for social media. I traveled to North Carolina to meet with their team and I was sold on the food quality. It’s a family-oriented brand and a place I could bring my three kids to,” Kasid explains.

Another draw for Kasid was the brand’s innovative tech-focused approach to service. The company enabled a full kiosk-ordering process in 2021, allowing their restaurants to automate procedures and cut down on labor costs without sacrificing food quality. Rise orders are known to be fulfilled so fast that the company installed a heated locker system to hold orders awaiting pick up by customers or delivery drivers.

It’s unclear when San Diego can expect the first locations of Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken to debut but restaurant scouting is currently underway by Kasid and team. Get to know the brand by visiting their Website and follow on Instagram for more information.

Photo Provided by The Splinter Group

Photo Provided by The Splinter Group

Keep up with What Now San Diego’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .