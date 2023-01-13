ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

KISS 106

This Town Has Been Named The Friendliest in Missouri

If you're looking for one of the friendliest towns in Missouri we've found it. Just west of St. Louis, you'll find Dardenne Prairie, Missouri which was just named by Travelpulse, the friendliest town in Missouri. To be honest, I have not heard of Dardenne Prarie, but they were the town described I want to check out this town.
DARDENNE PRAIRIE, MO
Missouri Independent

Advocates, providers scramble as Missouri’s new homelessness law goes into effect

Audra Youmans says most people living on the streets of St. Louis have nowhere else to go. As a volunteer and advocate with St. Louis Winter Outreach, she made over 40 calls to the city’s referral service for homeless shelters last year — recording and compiling a video to demonstrate the problem.  “Every single time […] The post Advocates, providers scramble as Missouri’s new homelessness law goes into effect appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
939theeagle.com

(AUDIO): Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey discusses Mexico/Fulton hospital closings on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

State Rep. Kent Haden (R-Mexico), describes what happened to employees regarding health insurance premiums at the now-closed Fulton and Mexico hospitals as criminal. Haden, who chairs the Missouri House Healthcare Reform committee, tells 939 the Eagle that the hospitals allegedly took money out of employees’ pay for health care but did not actually pay insurance premiums. Haden says one employee has $50,000 in unpaid hospital bills for a child with spina bifida. Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” this morning, telling listeners that he’s limited in what he can say due to his office’s ongoing investigation. General Bailey says his office will not allow these employees to be taken advantage of, emphasizing that his office has broad authority to protect Missouri consumers:
FULTON, MO
themissouritimes.com

How did MTM ever get another state contract?

How did Medical Transportation Management (MTM), a company that has twice left Missouri seniors stranded for rides to doctor’s appointments stranded get awarded another contract to…drive Missouri seniors to doctors’ appointments?. That is the question being asked by House appropriators, Senate appropriators, and nearly everyone in Missouri’s...
MISSOURI STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

Iowa’s Most Beautiful Place to Visit is covered in Gold

"Is this Heaven? No...It's Iowa" A travel website set out to rank the Top 16 Most Beautiful Places to Visit in Iowa, and no the Field of Dreams isn't ranked number 1, oddly enough the Field of Dreams isn't even on the list, the number 1 most beautiful place to visit in Iowa is the State Capitol Building. The website that did the rankings is called globalgrasshopper.com, and they say this about the State Capitol Building in Des Moines...
IOWA STATE
5 On Your Side

Fast-food chain closes a Crestwood location

CRESTWOOD, Mo. — Fast-food chain Hardee's has closed a Crestwood location at 10224 Big Bend Road. Parent company CKE Restaurants, of Franklin, Tennessee, didn't respond to a request for comment about the property, owned by Begonia Development Inc., tied to Michael Hellen of Los Angeles. The mayor of Crestwood,...
CRESTWOOD, MO
FOX2now.com

Hancock & Kelley: No bare arms in the Missouri Capitol

A proposal from a Missouri lawmaker will control what women can wear in the state Capitol. Hancock & Kelley: No bare arms in the Missouri Capitol. A proposal from a Missouri lawmaker will control what women can wear in the state Capitol. What You Are Doing About It? Honoring Dr....
MISSOURI STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

You Can Hike to a Cave Missouri Outlaw Jesse James Once Hid In

If you'd like one of the most unique day trips you can imagine, there is a cave that Missouri outlaw Jesse James once hid in and you can hike to it. Ever heard of Robbers Cave State Park? There's a reason it has that name. If you cruise across Missouri, it's located just a bit southwest across the border in Oklahoma. The iExplore website describes this place when it says "Pretend You’re an Outlaw with Jesse James at Robbers Cave State Park". That's because it's widely believed that Jesse James and his gang hid out in a cave that's along the hiking trail inside Robber's Cave State Park.
MISSOURI STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

1070 KHMO-AM

Hannibal MO
KHMO AM 1070 has the best news coverage for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri.

