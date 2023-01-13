Read full article on original website
Missouri Declared One of the Cheapest States to Get a Margarita
If you wanna get a margarita and not have to pay a ton for it, you can't do much better than Missouri according to a new national ranking. Cheers. Disclaimer: I don't drink which makes it funny (to me) that I'm the guy that found this. Irony. Financial Buzz shared...
Can You Guess What Missouri’s Most Popular Bread Is?
Do you think you can guess what Missouri's most popular bread is? There's no way I would have guessed. Your six your old son or daughter has a better chance of guessing what bread is the most popular in Missouri, than you or me. That's because according to a new...
This Town Has Been Named The Friendliest in Missouri
If you're looking for one of the friendliest towns in Missouri we've found it. Just west of St. Louis, you'll find Dardenne Prairie, Missouri which was just named by Travelpulse, the friendliest town in Missouri. To be honest, I have not heard of Dardenne Prarie, but they were the town described I want to check out this town.
Advocates, providers scramble as Missouri’s new homelessness law goes into effect
Audra Youmans says most people living on the streets of St. Louis have nowhere else to go. As a volunteer and advocate with St. Louis Winter Outreach, she made over 40 calls to the city’s referral service for homeless shelters last year — recording and compiling a video to demonstrate the problem. “Every single time […] The post Advocates, providers scramble as Missouri’s new homelessness law goes into effect appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missouri Driver Shares Wild Video of Buck Who Flew Over the Road
No deer were harmed in the making of this video. That's an important fact to remember which will seem remarkable when you see the video shared by a Missouri driver who saw a buck fly over (and into) the road, yet escaped unharmed. The driver did not say exactly where...
Red Lobster Has Locked the Doors of this St. Louis Location
If you like to include Red Lobster as a stop for any trips you make to the big city, you need to know they're just locked the doors on one location in St. Louis and it appears that is permanent. KSDK just shared an article that's based on a report...
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO): Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey discusses Mexico/Fulton hospital closings on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”
State Rep. Kent Haden (R-Mexico), describes what happened to employees regarding health insurance premiums at the now-closed Fulton and Mexico hospitals as criminal. Haden, who chairs the Missouri House Healthcare Reform committee, tells 939 the Eagle that the hospitals allegedly took money out of employees’ pay for health care but did not actually pay insurance premiums. Haden says one employee has $50,000 in unpaid hospital bills for a child with spina bifida. Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” this morning, telling listeners that he’s limited in what he can say due to his office’s ongoing investigation. General Bailey says his office will not allow these employees to be taken advantage of, emphasizing that his office has broad authority to protect Missouri consumers:
themissouritimes.com
How did MTM ever get another state contract?
How did Medical Transportation Management (MTM), a company that has twice left Missouri seniors stranded for rides to doctor’s appointments stranded get awarded another contract to…drive Missouri seniors to doctors’ appointments?. That is the question being asked by House appropriators, Senate appropriators, and nearly everyone in Missouri’s...
A website ranks Missouri as one of the Worst States to Drive in
A ranking has come out for the best and worst states to drive in 2023, and Missouri finds itself near the very bottom of the list, why? Well, according to the data used by the ranking a lot of it has to do with safety, read more here... Wallethub.com has...
Iowa’s Most Beautiful Place to Visit is covered in Gold
"Is this Heaven? No...It's Iowa" A travel website set out to rank the Top 16 Most Beautiful Places to Visit in Iowa, and no the Field of Dreams isn't ranked number 1, oddly enough the Field of Dreams isn't even on the list, the number 1 most beautiful place to visit in Iowa is the State Capitol Building. The website that did the rankings is called globalgrasshopper.com, and they say this about the State Capitol Building in Des Moines...
kmmo.com
BEEF PRODUCERS URGED TO ‘GET YOUR HOUSE IN ORDER’ IN 2023 ACCORDING TO UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI EXTENSION
Drought, high feed and input costs and lingering supply chain issues will likely push Missouri cow numbers lower in 2023 according the University of Missouri Extension. Missouri lost six percent of its cow numbers from January 2021 to January 2022 according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. The 2022...
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION REMINDS LANDOWNERS TO UPDATE DEER AND TURKEY PERMIT INFORMATION
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) would like to remind Missouri landowners who get no-cost or reduced-cost deer and turkey landowner hunting permits through its Landowner Application Permit Application process that it may be time to reaffirm or update the property information submitted to MDC. Under the process, landowners with...
Missouri lawmakers aim to eliminate taxes on social security benefits
Missouri is one of only 11 states in the country that taxes social security benefits, and now one lawmaker wants to use the state's extra cash to change that.
Fast-food chain closes a Crestwood location
CRESTWOOD, Mo. — Fast-food chain Hardee's has closed a Crestwood location at 10224 Big Bend Road. Parent company CKE Restaurants, of Franklin, Tennessee, didn't respond to a request for comment about the property, owned by Begonia Development Inc., tied to Michael Hellen of Los Angeles. The mayor of Crestwood,...
This Is The Top Buffet In Louisiana
Yelp searched around the country to find the best buffets around, including this all-you-can-eat haven in Louisiana.
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itself
A Missouri witness at St. Louis reported watching a silent, cloaking, triangle-shaped object at 2:40 a.m. on November 19, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
FOX2now.com
Hancock & Kelley: No bare arms in the Missouri Capitol
A proposal from a Missouri lawmaker will control what women can wear in the state Capitol. Hancock & Kelley: No bare arms in the Missouri Capitol. A proposal from a Missouri lawmaker will control what women can wear in the state Capitol. What You Are Doing About It? Honoring Dr....
KAKE TV
Days after feral hogs destroy family farm in Oklahoma, Kansas farmer sees them dangerously close for first time
GARDEN PLAIN, Kan. (KAKE) - Of all the things farmers have to overcome every year to have successful crops, one of the biggest risks is something Kansas farmers haven't really had to deal with – until now. The American Farm Bureau Federation says feral hogs are responsible for $190...
You Can Hike to a Cave Missouri Outlaw Jesse James Once Hid In
If you'd like one of the most unique day trips you can imagine, there is a cave that Missouri outlaw Jesse James once hid in and you can hike to it. Ever heard of Robbers Cave State Park? There's a reason it has that name. If you cruise across Missouri, it's located just a bit southwest across the border in Oklahoma. The iExplore website describes this place when it says "Pretend You’re an Outlaw with Jesse James at Robbers Cave State Park". That's because it's widely believed that Jesse James and his gang hid out in a cave that's along the hiking trail inside Robber's Cave State Park.
Police identify MU student found dead in fire pit at north Columbia home
Columbia police have identified the University of Missouri student officers found dead last week in a fire pit behind a house in north Columbia. The post Police identify MU student found dead in fire pit at north Columbia home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
