The 5 best barbecue restaurants in Houston. How many have you been to?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Get your free chicken salad in Houston this ThursdayAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Chain with "world's biggest slice" to open first location in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Come and meet the stars of Breaking Bad in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Longstanding Texas Ranch is for SaleBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
24 of the most daring looks contestants wore to compete in the 71st annual Miss Universe pageant
The contestants in the 71st annual Miss Universe pageant made bold choices with their fashion, rocking thigh-high slits, sheer fabric, and cutouts.
R'Bonney Gabriel, the first Filipino American Miss USA, is crowned Miss Universe
R'Bonney Gabriel from the United States was crowned the 71st Miss Universe on Saturday, Jan. 14. Last year, she was the first Filipino American to win the title of Miss USA. Gabriel bested 1st runner-up Amanda Dudmel from Venezuela and 2nd runner-up Andreína Martínez from the Dominican Republic in the contest. The pageant took place in New Orleans where 84 women from around the world competed for the title.
Miss USA wore a homemade swimsuit cape made of plastic bottles before winning the 71st Miss Universe pageant
Miss Universe winner R'Bonney Gabriel, a textile artist from the US, designed the swimsuit cape to show how we can make art from trash.
Miss USA has won the Miss Universe competition for the first time in 10 years
Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel, who hails from Texas, took home the Miss Universe crown on Saturday in New Orleans.
Meet the top 10 favorites to win Miss Universe, according to Andrea Meza
Andrea Meza, the Mexican beauty pageant crowned Miss Universe 2020, revealed at Hoy Día (Telemundo) her top favorite candidates to win on January 14 in New Orleans. The beauty queen mentioned the candidates one by one and explained her reasons. Find below who she thinks could go...
Taylor Parker is now one of 7 women to join Texas Death Row
Taylor Rene Parker, 29, of Simms, Texas was sent to death row on November 9th, 2022, and is now one of only 7 women in Texas to be sentenced to "the row." What happened to land Taylor in death row?
This Louisiana country music legend is donating millions
To bring in 2023, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the New Year, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
'Today': Al Roker's Replacement Revealed
Somara Theodore, a meteorologist at WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., filled in for Al Roker on The Today Show Tuesday morning. Theodore is the meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has stopped by CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
Miss Universe Winner R’Bonney Gabriel Takes the Crown in Sparkles Ombre Dress & Platform Heels
Introducing Miss Universe 2023, Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel. She took the crown tonight in New Orleans, Louisiana, besting 83 delegates and her fellow beauty queens who made the final three round: Miss Dominican Republic Andreína Martínez and Miss Venezuela Amanda Dudamel. She wore a sparkling blue-black ombre dress with cutouts around the bodice and sleeves. A fringe skirt and bejeweled shoulders added a sleek textual finish. Platform heels completed the look. The high-pressure final three round includes a question and answer, which leaves the judges with their last impression of the next Miss Universe. They answered the same question: “If you win...
9 Best Places in Texas To Live on Only a Social Security Check
Texas, forever! That's what you might be saying to yourself once you retire and are looking for that next chapter of life where you can kick back for some well-deserved rest and relaxation after a...
The Atlanta rapper giving away million of dollars
I have kicked off 2023 with a series of positive, uplifting stories about people who are giving back to their local communities. Readers love to read good news articles that highlight the good being done by people. So today, I wanted to look at an Atlanta rapper who fits that profile.
Texans defend George Strait after comedian cracks joke in HBO series
Don't mess with George Strait.
Strangers come together, donate over $175,000 to kind mother-of-3 who saved elderly man during blizzard
Many also joined hands to raise nearly $100,000 for the man who is currently recovering in the hospital.
Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel celebrates NASA moon landing in Miss Universe 2023 national costume contest
When Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel took the stage in the Miss Universe 2023 National Costume Show this week, she wore the moon, literally.
Robert Fratta's Final Words Before Texas Execution
Robert Fratta, 65, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the 1994 fatal shooting of his estranged wife, Farah.
Cold But Delicious: Blue Bell Brings Back Classic Flavor In Texas For New Year
Ah 2023. We're already so early in the year, and some people's new year's resolutions may be tested by various things. Road blocks always seems to pop up at the beginning of the year right?. For example, say you chose to go to gym more often in the new year....
Richest billionaires in Texas
Stacker compiled a list of richest billionaires in Texas using data from Forbes.
This City Is The Most Desirable Place To Live In Texas & So Many People Are Moving Here
With thousands moving to Texas in recent years bumping up the population to over 30 million, it only makes sense that several neighborhoods around the state are among some of the most desired in the United States. A study conducted by Opendoor in November 2022 shows these new Texans love...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that are known for preparing delicious burgers using only fresh ingredients.
Earn up to $225k by working at Buc-ee's: Why its employees are the happiest in Texas, South Carolina, and Florida?
Buc-ee's needs no introduction. It is one of the most reputed and fastest-growing companies in Texas, the United States. It not only has locations in Texas but also in Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, Colorado, and Kentucky.
