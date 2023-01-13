ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

R'Bonney Gabriel, the first Filipino American Miss USA, is crowned Miss Universe

R'Bonney Gabriel from the United States was crowned the 71st Miss Universe on Saturday, Jan. 14. Last year, she was the first Filipino American to win the title of Miss USA. Gabriel bested 1st runner-up Amanda Dudmel from Venezuela and 2nd runner-up Andreína Martínez from the Dominican Republic in the contest. The pageant took place in New Orleans where 84 women from around the world competed for the title.
'Today': Al Roker's Replacement Revealed

Somara Theodore, a meteorologist at WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., filled in for Al Roker on The Today Show Tuesday morning. Theodore is the meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has stopped by CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
Miss Universe Winner R’Bonney Gabriel Takes the Crown in Sparkles Ombre Dress & Platform Heels

Introducing Miss Universe 2023, Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel. She took the crown tonight in New Orleans, Louisiana, besting 83 delegates and her fellow beauty queens who made the final three round: Miss Dominican Republic Andreína Martínez and Miss Venezuela Amanda Dudamel. She wore a sparkling blue-black ombre dress with cutouts around the bodice and sleeves. A fringe skirt and bejeweled shoulders added a sleek textual finish. Platform heels completed the look. The high-pressure final three round includes a question and answer, which leaves the judges with their last impression of the next Miss Universe. They answered the same question: “If you win...
The Atlanta rapper giving away million of dollars

I have kicked off 2023 with a series of positive, uplifting stories about people who are giving back to their local communities. Readers love to read good news articles that highlight the good being done by people. So today, I wanted to look at an Atlanta rapper who fits that profile.
Chron.com

