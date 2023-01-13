Introducing Miss Universe 2023, Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel. She took the crown tonight in New Orleans, Louisiana, besting 83 delegates and her fellow beauty queens who made the final three round: Miss Dominican Republic Andreína Martínez and Miss Venezuela Amanda Dudamel. She wore a sparkling blue-black ombre dress with cutouts around the bodice and sleeves. A fringe skirt and bejeweled shoulders added a sleek textual finish. Platform heels completed the look. The high-pressure final three round includes a question and answer, which leaves the judges with their last impression of the next Miss Universe. They answered the same question: “If you win...

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO