An independent bookstore is opening in Keller next month: ‘This is a lifelong dream’

An independent bookstore is coming to Keller.

The shop, called A House With Books , is set to open in February at 1101 Bear Creek Parkway in Keller Town Center, according to a post on Keller’s official Facebook page .

The store will offer fiction and nonfiction for all ages, as well as gifts, houseplants and home decor items, the post says.

Hayley Smith is starting the business. She is a professional interior decorator “with a love for reading and tea, which will be served complimentary at the new venture,” the city announced.

“This is a lifelong dream,” Smith told the city. “I think independent bookstores are important for communities, and I’m so excited to serve Keller in that way and have a spot here that people can be proud of.”

The city said Smith is also planning to start a book club out of the shop and offer Saturday morning story times.

The store’s hours will be Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; Fridays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.



