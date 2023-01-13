NM Lottery
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) _ These New Mexico lotteries were drawn Friday:
Mega Millions
30-43-45-46-61, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 2
(thirty, forty-three, forty-five, forty-six, sixty-one; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000
Pick 3 Day
8-4-2
(eight, four, two)
Pick 3 Evening
6-9-5
(six, nine, five)
Pick 4 Day
5-9-5-0
(five, nine, five, zero)
Pick 4 Evening
3-3-8-1
(three, three, eight, one)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 404,000,000
Roadrunner Cash
02-06-18-21-31
(two, six, eighteen, twenty-one, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $31,000
