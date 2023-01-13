NM Lottery

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) _ These New Mexico lotteries were drawn Friday:

Mega Millions

30-43-45-46-61, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 2

(thirty, forty-three, forty-five, forty-six, sixty-one; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000

Pick 3 Day

8-4-2

(eight, four, two)

Pick 3 Evening

6-9-5

(six, nine, five)

Pick 4 Day

5-9-5-0

(five, nine, five, zero)

Pick 4 Evening

3-3-8-1

(three, three, eight, one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 404,000,000

Roadrunner Cash

02-06-18-21-31

(two, six, eighteen, twenty-one, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $31,000

