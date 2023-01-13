Read full article on original website
Related
I Love My Dad review – masterful cringe-comedy is almost too painful to watch
An excruciatingly heartfelt performance from Patton Oswalt carries this high-concept indie picture from writer-director James Morosini. It’s a film that genuinely does take the comedy of embarrassment to a new level. Morosini says that it’s based on a real incident in his own life; I can believe it. You couldn’t make it up. There is a stranger-than-fiction authenticity to the whole horrifying mess, in which Morosini cleverly uses real home-movie footage of his own childhood. The final 15 minutes have to be watched through your fingers.
Here’s Why Kristen Bell Is ‘Jealous’ of Anna Kendrick
Kristen Bell has apparently been harboring some secret feelings of jealousy toward fellow actor Anna Kendrick — at least according to the Frozen star's husband, comedian and podcast host Dax Shepard. During a recent episode Shepard and Monica Padman's podcast, Armchair Expert, Shepard revealed his wife's envy to their...
94.3 The Point
Toms River, NJ
20K+
Followers
22K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0