Shop the look of ‘Yellowstone,’ 6666 Ranch during the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo

Fans of western drama ‘Yellowstone’ can shop the look of their favorite fictional ranch along with the real 6666 Ranch during the 23 days of the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo starting Friday.

Booths for ‘Yellowstone’ and the Four Sixes are located next to each other at the front of the Texas Room inside the Amon G. Carter Jr. Exhibits Hall.

Both booths are stocked with hats, shirts, jackets, vests, cups and more.

While fans can buy items worn by the show characters through the Shop the Scenes website , items at the ‘Yellowstone’ booth are only sold at in-person events, one salesperson said. The ‘Yellowstone’ merchandise booth has shown up at Cowboy Christmas in Las Vegas and at the Professional Bull Riders competitions.

Vests and ball caps are most popular with customers.

Ball caps with the iconic ‘Yellowstone’ Y embroidered on the front are priced at $32. Caps for the show’s prequel series ‘1883’ and ‘1923’ along with Four Sixes hats are also at the booth.

Black vests with embroidered ‘Yellowstone’ logos are priced at $185. Thick, black jackets akin to something Cole Hauser’s character Rip would wear are $310.

The 6666 Ranch booth at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo that’s a must-stop for “Yellowstone” fans. Megan Cardona/mcardona@star-telegram.com

The Four Sixes booth sells merchandise that can be purchased at the ranch, which is near Panhandle and Guthrie.

Booth staff said the hats, shirts and chili are most popular with customers.

Hats with the ranch “6666” logo embroidered on the front are priced at $32.

Four Sixes T-shirts are $24.99 and stickers start at $2.99.

The chili mix, similar to what the ranch cowboys eat, are $5.

A jean jacket with a small “6666” embroidered on the left side is $101.39. A tan vest with a corduroy design at the top is $190 and a blue and brown vest is $285.

If you’re not able to make it out on the first weekend, don’t worry — staff said both the ‘Yellowstone’ and Four Sixes booths have plenty of backstock on hand.