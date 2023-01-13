Read full article on original website
Baby Born Sporting a Tail That Ended in a Fleshy Ball Reminiscent of a Medieval Device at Its Tip
A Brazilian infant had doctors scratching their heads not so much by the fact that he was born with a real human tail but on account of the 1.5-inch-wide ball at the end of it that resembled a meaty medieval club.
Change Is In Store for the Next Season of “Jeopardy!”
It’s been a time of change for the beloved game show Jeopardy!, with new hosts being one of the biggest indications of the show’s evolution over time. That’s not the only way the show is changing things up, however. It’s now in its 39th season, which will conclude later this year. And when it comes time for its 40th year on the air, things will be a little bit different than they were before.
That Luxury Sicilian Villa From “The White Lotus” Is Available to Rent on Airbnb
Ever since season two of The White Lotus wrapped, we’ve been looking for something to fill the wanderlust void. Sure, you can stay at the actual resort, but if you’re looking for even more of a slice of Sicilian history, you can now rent the grand villa that was featured on episode three of the show.
How to Achieve Four Hours of “Deep Work” Each Day
According to research from Asana, a project management platform, about 60% of the average employee’s time is spent doing “shallow work.” What is that, exactly? It’s the busywork: the email-combing, the meetings about meetings, the unresolved notes on nearly done decks. It’s the morning stuff that torpedoes most of your afternoons.
How “The Last of Us” Could Revive This Depeche Mode Song
While most of the hype surrounding The Last of Us seems to center around the idea that somebody finally made a great video game adaptation (and that HBO has another worthy Sunday night show), there could be a side benefit: The genre series might reignite interest in a classic ’80s song.
Are Pizza Boxes Actually Bad for Pizza?
There are plenty of ways in which cooking and eating are different today than they were in the 1960s. That isn’t to say that the ways we cook and eat have radically changed. Instead, the technology we use to get a meal ready — whether it’s cooking from scratch or re-heating leftover takeout — has evolved over the decades between then and now. Well, at least it has for the most part.
Is Fitness Pricing Out Too Many People?
Is there a connection between physical fitness and being economically flush? It’s not hard to see an increasing number of ways in which these two qualities line up — including the high cost of gym memberships in New York and San Francisco to a growing belief that physical fitness can be beneficial in the workplace — even if your job doesn’t involve any kind of physical labor.
We Found Pedro Pascal’s Trucker Jacket From “The Last of Us”
One episode into HBO’s The Last of Us and we’re hooked. The limited series, based on the award-winning 2013 Naughty Dog property of the same name, has already garnered rave reviews for its unique zombie take, gritty post-apocalyptic America and stalwart acting by veterans (stand-in father of the year Pedro Pascal helms the show) and young stars (GOT’s Bella Ramsey) alike. It’s gripping, edge of your se—hey, is that a waxed trucker jacket?
Review: Morris Is an Exceptional Single Malt From Down Under
What we’re drinking: Morris Australian Signature Single Malt Whisky and Muscat Barrel. Where it’s from: The Morris Family Winery (located in the small town of Rutherglen in northeast Victoria, Australia) dates all the way back to 1859. The distillery was built in 2016 around an original copper still built in the 1930s and installed at the winery in 1941.
Stuff We Swear By: A Seiko Prospex Watch That Just Won’t Quit
Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits. This is Stuff We Swear By, a series in which our editors and writers expound on an item they use (and love) on a daily (or near-daily) basis. In late...
