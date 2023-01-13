Read full article on original website
abccolumbia.com
SC Dept. of Social Services announces new Anderson County Director
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) announced Josie Jones will be Anderson County’s new DSS Director starting January 17. Jones has served as the Spartanburg County Director since 2018 and will continue to on an interim basis until a new director is named.
Several cadets at SC Youth Challenge Academy taken to hospital after incident
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Several cadets at the South Carolina Youth Challenge Academy were taken to the hospital after an incident Tuesday evening. Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, Adjutant General of the South Carolina National Guard, gave a brief statement hours after the incident, saying the incident was "under control."
charlestondaily.net
DHEC Awards Twenty South Carolina Schools as ‘Champions of the Environment’ including 2 in Charleston County
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Twenty South Carolina schools were chosen to receive grants that will support the education of the next generation of environmental stewards, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced today. “Champions of the Environment” awards are issued each school year to foster environmental education...
SCDNR officers locate missing hunter using phone tracking technology
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD)- Officers with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) are being praised after using phone tracking technology to locate a missing hunter on New Year’s Day. According to officials, the man — who suffers from a medical condition — was hunting with dogs on his family’s property near the border of […]
WYFF4.com
Former SC Sen. Arthur Ravenel Jr. dies, family says
CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Ravenel family has announced the death of former South Carolina State Senator Arthur Ravenel Jr. His son Thomas tweeted about his father's passing on Monday:. Arthur Ravenel was 95 years old. According to the South Carolina State House, he served as a state senator from...
abccolumbia.com
DHEC reminding residents about importance of masking up
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – State Health officials say you may want to mask up. This as many counties in South Carolina have high or medium levels of covid-19 cases, according to the Center for Diseases Control. According to data last week…. “All but two counties is in the high...
Increasing fine for left lane slowpokes gets quick traction
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A bill allowing police to charge a bigger fine for people driving slow in the left lane of interstates and other multilane highways is one of the first to be taken up at the South Carolina Statehouse in 2023. A Senate subcommittee Tuesday approved increasing the fine from $25 to up to $100 […]
Second employee arrested in drug overdose death at SC care home
A second person has been arrested after an adult died at a South Carolina long-term care facility in September.
FOX Carolina
2 $150K winning tickets sold in SC as Powerball climbs to $439 mil
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With no winner in Monday night’s Powerball drawing, the jackpot for Wednesday has climbed to $439 million. Although there were no winners, two $150,000 winning tickets were sold at the GT Express Mart at 1800 Easley Bridge Road in Greenville and a mart in Myrtle Beach.
wach.com
SCDNR uses new technology to find missing deer hunter
(WPDE) — A new phone technology used by the South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources (SCDNR) was used to quickly find a missing deer hunter on New Year's Day. The man was reported missing by his family when they had not heard from him after he said he planned to hunt with dogs on his family's property near the border of Bamberg and Orangeburg Counties, a release said.
Courthouse News Service
The flap over flippers: South Carolina bill would repeal decades-old ban on kids playing pinball
CHARLESTON, S.C. (CN) — Not even a century ago, mothers decried pinball as a gaudy game that lured children into delinquency and school-yard debt. In South Carolina, lawmakers wrung their hands over the “cancerous” and “vicious” machines. One senator prayed pinball would be banned before the state became “like Louisiana.”
Charleston City Paper
Monday headlines: Charleston, Greenville on Times list of places to go
South Carolina is the only state to have two places on The New York Times’ latest “52 Places to Go in 2023 list.” It touts Greenville (No. 14) for its restaurants nextled in the shadow of the Blue Ridge Mountains: “The quaint city of about 70,000 has more than 200 restaurants — 85 percent of which are local, without a tie to a national chain — in its strollable downtown area alone.“
abccolumbia.com
Gas prices in SC on the rise, again
COLUMBIA, S.C (WOLO ) Prices at the pump are on the rise. In the Midlands, drivers are paying an average of $2.99 a gallon, according to AAA. We found prices around $2.89 per gallon in Irmo and Ballentine. The national average now stands at $3.30 per gallon.
WLTX.com
SpaceX launch seen across parts of South Carolina
SUMTER, S.C. — Residents of the South Carolina coast and even parts of the Midlands who happened to look to the sky around 6 p.m. may have seen something a little unusual - and somewhat otherworldly. Fortunately, there is a very earthly - and cool - explanation. A SpaceX...
South Carolina witness observes hovering diamond-shaped object
A South Carolina witness at Holly Hill reported watching a hovering, diamond-shaped object with flashing lights at 9:03 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
cn2.com
Fort Mill QT Powerball Players Check Your Tickets
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Powerball player at the QT in Fort Mill at 3282 on Hwy 21 is holding a ticket worth $50,000. The South Carolina Education Lottery tells us that two people in South Carolina hold at $50,000 Powerball ticket. They say players in Mount Pleasant and Fort Mill should check their tickets.
WMBF
Prefiled state bill would ban artificial light in designated coastal areas to protect sea turtles, hatchlings
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - A prefiled State Senate Bill 133 may soon prohibit the use of artificial light in areas where sea turtles are likely to nest. In tandem with the Sea Turtle Protection Act, this bill would ensure the entire state abides by this rule. Right now, some counties, like Georgetown, already have regulations in place, but Horry County does not.
This Is The Top Buffet In South Carolina
Yelp searched around the country to find the best buffets around, including this all-you-can-eat haven in South Carolina.
An exciting opportunity awaits you at Buc-ee's in SC: Apply to receive training and get thousands of bucks
It is not long ago when Buc-ee's opened its stores in South Carolina. The first location was opened in May 2022 and since then, the number is counting. In addition to South Carolina, Buc-ee's operates in Texas and Florida.
WRDW-TV
Crash causes westbound lane closures on I-20
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A crash on Interstate 20 westbound has caused lane closures near mile marker one Tuesday morning. According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the collision happened at 10:02 a.m. Injuries have been reported, but the extent of those injuries are unknown at this time.
