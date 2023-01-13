ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
abccolumbia.com

SC Dept. of Social Services announces new Anderson County Director

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) announced Josie Jones will be Anderson County’s new DSS Director starting January 17. Jones has served as the Spartanburg County Director since 2018 and will continue to on an interim basis until a new director is named.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
charlestondaily.net

DHEC Awards Twenty South Carolina Schools as ‘Champions of the Environment’ including 2 in Charleston County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Twenty South Carolina schools were chosen to receive grants that will support the education of the next generation of environmental stewards, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced today. “Champions of the Environment” awards are issued each school year to foster environmental education...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Former SC Sen. Arthur Ravenel Jr. dies, family says

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Ravenel family has announced the death of former South Carolina State Senator Arthur Ravenel Jr. His son Thomas tweeted about his father's passing on Monday:. Arthur Ravenel was 95 years old. According to the South Carolina State House, he served as a state senator from...
CHARLESTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

DHEC reminding residents about importance of masking up

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – State Health officials say you may want to mask up. This as many counties in South Carolina have high or medium levels of covid-19 cases, according to the Center for Diseases Control. According to data last week…. “All but two counties is in the high...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WSAV News 3

Increasing fine for left lane slowpokes gets quick traction

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A bill allowing police to charge a bigger fine for people driving slow in the left lane of interstates and other multilane highways is one of the first to be taken up at the South Carolina Statehouse in 2023. A Senate subcommittee Tuesday approved increasing the fine from $25 to up to $100 […]
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

2 $150K winning tickets sold in SC as Powerball climbs to $439 mil

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With no winner in Monday night’s Powerball drawing, the jackpot for Wednesday has climbed to $439 million. Although there were no winners, two $150,000 winning tickets were sold at the GT Express Mart at 1800 Easley Bridge Road in Greenville and a mart in Myrtle Beach.
GREENVILLE, SC
wach.com

SCDNR uses new technology to find missing deer hunter

(WPDE) — A new phone technology used by the South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources (SCDNR) was used to quickly find a missing deer hunter on New Year's Day. The man was reported missing by his family when they had not heard from him after he said he planned to hunt with dogs on his family's property near the border of Bamberg and Orangeburg Counties, a release said.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
Charleston City Paper

Monday headlines: Charleston, Greenville on Times list of places to go

South Carolina is the only state to have two places on The New York Times’ latest “52 Places to Go in 2023 list.” It touts Greenville (No. 14) for its restaurants nextled in the shadow of the Blue Ridge Mountains: “The quaint city of about 70,000 has more than 200 restaurants — 85 percent of which are local, without a tie to a national chain — in its strollable downtown area alone.“
CHARLESTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Gas prices in SC on the rise, again

COLUMBIA, S.C (WOLO ) Prices at the pump are on the rise. In the Midlands, drivers are paying an average of $2.99 a gallon, according to AAA. We found prices around $2.89 per gallon in Irmo and Ballentine. The national average now stands at $3.30 per gallon.
WLTX.com

SpaceX launch seen across parts of South Carolina

SUMTER, S.C. — Residents of the South Carolina coast and even parts of the Midlands who happened to look to the sky around 6 p.m. may have seen something a little unusual - and somewhat otherworldly. Fortunately, there is a very earthly - and cool - explanation. A SpaceX...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
cn2.com

Fort Mill QT Powerball Players Check Your Tickets

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Powerball player at the QT in Fort Mill at 3282 on Hwy 21 is holding a ticket worth $50,000. The South Carolina Education Lottery tells us that two people in South Carolina hold at $50,000 Powerball ticket. They say players in Mount Pleasant and Fort Mill should check their tickets.
FORT MILL, SC
WMBF

Prefiled state bill would ban artificial light in designated coastal areas to protect sea turtles, hatchlings

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - A prefiled State Senate Bill 133 may soon prohibit the use of artificial light in areas where sea turtles are likely to nest. In tandem with the Sea Turtle Protection Act, this bill would ensure the entire state abides by this rule. Right now, some counties, like Georgetown, already have regulations in place, but Horry County does not.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Crash causes westbound lane closures on I-20

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A crash on Interstate 20 westbound has caused lane closures near mile marker one Tuesday morning. According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the collision happened at 10:02 a.m. Injuries have been reported, but the extent of those injuries are unknown at this time.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy