ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

UK one of largest holders of Native American remains that haven’t been returned to tribes

By Monica Kast
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ayWFn_0kE10yhw00

The University of Kentucky is one of the largest holders of Native American remains and artifacts that have not been made available for return to tribes, a report from ProPublica published Wednesday showed.

The William S. Webb Museum of Anthropology, located at UK, holds more than 4,500 Native American remains. Under the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act, or NAGPRA , federal agencies and institutions are required to return Native American remains and cultural items to tribes. The law was passed in 1990 by Congress, but most remains located at museums and universities across the country still have not been returned.

UK holds the sixth highest amount of Native American remains that have not yet been made available for return to tribes, according to ProPublica. Other institutions that also hold high numbers of unreturned remains include the University of California Berkeley, the Illinois State Museum and Harvard University. Regionally, the University of Tennessee at Knoxville and the Tennessee Valley Authority also hold high numbers of unreturned remains and items.

Part of NAGPRA states that remains and objects do not have to be returned to tribes unless a tribe or organization makes a formal request for those items to be returned, which has allowed universities and institutions to keep the items, ProPublica reported. ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that produces investigative and accountability journalism.

The report from ProPublica showed that none of the items held by UK had been officially returned to tribes. UK spokesperson Whitney Siddiqi said Friday progress is being made towards repatriation.

UK holds 4,476 Native American ancestor remains and 7,757 funerary belongings, Siddiqi said. Of those, 610 ancestors and more than 5,600 funerary objects have been culturally affiliated and are in the process of being returned to tribes.

“Once complete, this one project will have repatriated about 15% of all Native ancestors held at the William S. Webb Museum,” Siddiqi said.

Native American remains came to UK through part of the New Deal’s public work projects nearly a century ago, when archaeological sites across the nations were excavated. However, those excavations took the remains and cultural items of Native Americans without consent of the tribes, and housed them at museums and institutions, including the Webb Museum.

Data from ProPublica comes from the National Park Service, which tracks Native American remains and objects that have been reported under NAGPRA. The data is self-reported by institutions to the National Park Service, which tracks information about where remains and items were taken from, where they are currently held, and if they have been made available for return to tribes, according to ProPublica.

UK investing in repatriation of remains and objects

On Friday, UK announced it was investing nearly $900,000 to return remains to Native Americans in Kentucky, with the goal of returning all remains and cultural items held by the museum in a “transparent, respectful and legal manner following meaningful collaborative consultations with official Tribal representation,” UK said in a news release .

UK Arts and Sciences Dean Ana Franco-Watkins, who was hired last year, was familiar with repatriation under NAGPRA at her former institution, Auburn University. After Franco-Watkins was hired, she began working to address repatriation more substantively.

Siddiqi said the investment announced Friday had been considered as part of a “long-term plan to make progress on repatriation.”

“This significant step forward is a testament to the university’s steadfast commitment to Native nations,” Franco-Watkins said in a release from UK. “Much progress has been made over the past several years but there is more we can and must do to complete the sensitive process of repatriation with transparency, dignity and respect.”

UK said it has implemented several initiatives in recent years related to NAGPRA, including developing a digital database for ancestral remains and objects and sharing it with Native nations, forming a NAGPRA advisory group and building relationships with Native nations.

“We recognize the pain caused by past practices and continue to work closely with Native nations to return their ancestors and cultural items home in a transparent, respectful and ethical process,” UK’s NAGPRA Coordinator Celise Chilcote-Fricker said.

In 2019, 12 employees in the Department of Anthropology and Webb Museum were fired. After two archaeology units were dissolved, an external review of the department praised its work training professional archaeologists and creating outreach programs and activities, while also expressing concern about the lack of a NAGPRA compliance officer.

Chilcote-Fricker became the NAGPRA compliance officer in 2019.

Repatriation efforts are expected to take several years to complete because of the size of UK’s collection, the university said Friday.

“We are committed to repatriating all Native American ancestral remains and funerary belongings, sacred objects and objects of cultural patrimony to Native nations,” Chilcote-Fricker said. “This investment will help make that commitment a reality.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Andrei Tapalaga

New study confirms everybody alive today came from one African country

All of humanity comes from the same place.Photo byDamian PatkowskionUnsplash. It can be difficult to determine where humanity started, especially going back many years. We know that there is a start, a single person or "patient zero" where it all started. Something else that has been known for many years and lots of scientific studies has confirmed is that humanity did come from the African continent, but this was during a time when all continents were merged together, forming a supercontinent known as Rodinia.
Ingram Atkinson

Meet the wealthiest man in all of history

There was once a man in history that had a net worth nearly 4 times greater than that of Jeff Bezos. In the 13th century, Africa was one of the most prosperous and powerful regions in the world. The Mali Empire ruled over West African kingdoms, trading goods with Europe and North Africa. Mansa Musa, who ruled as Mansa Musa I from 1280-1337 CE, was known as the wealthiest man in all of history because he accumulated more than 400 tons of gold during his reign. He used this wealth to build great universities, libraries and mosques; he also expanded trade routes between Africa's two continents.
The US Sun

China could pull unprepared US military into conflict as ‘diversion tactic’ from Covid policy failure, experts warn

CHINA could pull an unprepared United States into a military conflict as a diversion to unrest at home sparked by their failed Covid policy, experts have warned. Nationalism is a key tool used by the ruling Chinese Communist Party to distract its population from unpopular policy, Air Force Brigadier General Robert Spalding (Ret) told The U.S. Sun.
The Independent

Indian government faces political heat as satellite images show China’s infrastructure push along border

Prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is facing heat from India’s opposition parties which are demanding a discussion on the border skirmish with China earlier this month.On Wednesday, parliamentarians from several opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and Congress staged a walkout from the lower house after demanding a discussion on the border tensions with China.On 9 December, more than 250 Indian and Chinese troops clashed in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang.The soldiers fought with spiked clubs, monkey fists and stun guns in the Yangtse area and Chinese troops outnumbered their Indian counterparts by four...
msn.com

Ancient Siberian DNA upends our understanding of Native American migration

Family trees provide a clear example of how DNA evolves as it passes down generations. But it also reveals clues to the complicated history of human migration. Take the Indigenous peoples of the Americas. DNA evidence suggests groups of Asians migrated to Beringia, the land and maritime region between Russia and North America, around 20,000 years ago (maybe well before) and then gradually made their way to the Americas in waves.
ancientpages.com

Mystery Of Europe’s Bog Body Phenomenon Solved By Scientists

Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - Europe's bog body phenomenon has long fascinated scientists. Many European countries have discovered countless bodies preserved by the bogs’ cool, acidic conditions and organic compounds. Still, despite intensive studies, it is not until now researchers have a complete picture of the bog body phenomenon.
Zoe Dixon

Most Intoxicated Country in the World, According to Global Survey

I bet you’ll be just as surprised as I was. Who do you expect the drunkest country in the world to be?. I’m guessing you’re just as prejudiced as I am and are thinking of Russia, Ireland, or France (if we’re talking wine for the latter). Well, you’re wrong and so was I.
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
19K+
Followers
426
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy