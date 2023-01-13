CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston’s MUSC plans to present an award to one of its own Tuesday as part of its ongoing celebrations of Dr. Martin Luther King Day. The hospital will recognize Dr. Lauren Gellar, an associate professor and the director of the Division of Healthcare studies, for her contributions in the areas of diversity, equity and inclusion. Gellar will receive the award Tuesday night at MUSC’s 33rd annual Black History Intercollegiate Consortium MLK Celebration.

