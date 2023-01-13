Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abcnews4.com
SC Works Trident hosting hiring event for Tri-County construction company on Jan. 31
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — SC Works Trident is hosting a hiring event at the end of the month in partnership with Sanders Brothers. The local construction company is in search of prospective employees to cover multiple areas of work, including asphalt paving, grading laborers, CDL drivers and heavy equipment field mechanics.
live5news.com
SC Ports OKs $100M+ in contracts for N. Charleston facility
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Ports Authority has voted to enter into contracts worth over $100 million to design and build a new facility at the old U.S. Navy base in North Charleston. The authority has broken ground on the $400 million railyard near McMillian Avenue, which...
abcnews4.com
Dorchester County penny sales tax to provide relief to drivers
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — 59% of voters approved the one percent transportation sales tax in the county last November, but it could be a little while until those road improvements projects are complete. It's something drivers are ready to see. “I think it is money well spent- and...
abcnews4.com
Ashley Phosphate Road intersection reopened after oil spill Tuesday morning
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (11:05 a.m.): The roadway is back open. Ashley Phosphate Road at Palmetto Commerce Parkway is closed Tuesday morning for an oil spill, according to the North Charleston Fire Department. Drivers are urged to avoid the area of the intersection. Officials did not immediately...
abcnews4.com
Free presentation of future Angel Oak Preserve at John's Island Regional Library Tuesday
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Lowcountry Land Trust invites the community to a free presentation of the future Angel Oak Preserve at John's Island Regional Library at 12:15 p.m. Lowcountry Land Trust, in partnership with the City of Charleston and local stakeholders, announced earlier this month that the near-final...
abcnews4.com
Crews responding to structure fire in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Firefighters are responding to an active structure fire off of Santee River Road in Berkeley County Tuesday afternoon, Chief Scott Lee with the Moncks Corner Rural Fire Department confirms to ABC News 4. The burning structure is located on Lampkin Road, which is in...
abcnews4.com
CCPL Receives Funding for Free and Fresh Community Fridge Program
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Public Library (CCPL) has received $ 10,000 in grants and donations for its Free and Fresh Community Fridge Program. The program distributes free fruits and vegetables to libraries in areas of higher insecurity. The fridges are located at three different branches: John L. Dart...
abcnews4.com
Garbage and trash collection has been altered this week
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — For some residents trash and garbage collection will be altered this week due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Collection for residents in the Peninsula, James Island, and West Ashley Inside I-526 will take place one-day later than usual. For residents in Cainhoy, Daniel...
Charleston Regional Business Journal
Downtown Charleston restaurant expands with speakeasy-style lounge
Harold’s Cabin, the locally-owned “camping meets craft cocktails” spot located in the Westside Neighborhood of downtown Charleston, has reinvented its upstairs space. The Pickled Beat, which opened today, Jan. 17, is a speakeasy-esque lounge area featuring moody tones, a reimagined floor plan, updated food and beverage menus and more, according to a Harold’s Cabin news release.
abcnews4.com
CCSD places 5 security officers in schools; 4 focused on N. Charleston elementary schools
CHARLESTON CO, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County School District is making efforts to improve the safety of students and faculty. Five school security officers have been placed on campuses throughout the district, according to a CCSD spokesperson. Four officers have specifically been assigned to elementary schools in North...
charlestondaily.net
DHEC Awards Twenty South Carolina Schools as ‘Champions of the Environment’ including 2 in Charleston County
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Twenty South Carolina schools were chosen to receive grants that will support the education of the next generation of environmental stewards, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced today. “Champions of the Environment” awards are issued each school year to foster environmental education...
abcnews4.com
2023 iFiveK set for April 27
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Digital Corridor along with title sponsor Charleston County Economic Development have announced that the 2023 iFivek will be held on April 27 at 6:30 p.m. The race will take place at the Charleston Tech Center at 997 Morrison Drive. Following the race there...
abcnews4.com
1 dead, 1 injured after crash on Black Oak Road in Bonneau
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — One driver died and another was injured Monday evening following a crash between two vehicles in Berkeley County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. At approximately 8:20 p.m., a pickup truck was traveling east on Black Oak Road when it collided with a car...
Car recovered from creek Saturday night in Ladson area
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple crews worked to recover a vehicle from the water Saturday night following a crash off Farmington Road. According to C&B Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash that left a car submerged in the water in Ladson. Officials confirmed the incident happened in the area of Farmington […]
abcnews4.com
Local organizer enters Charleston's 2023 mayoral race
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Tamika "Mika" Gadsen has entered the race for Charleston's mayor. Gadsen, a local organizer and justice advocate, announced the launch of her 2023 mayor campaign at the YMCA Martin Luther King Day Parade on Jan. 16, according to a press release from her campaign. The campaign is entitled "Mika for Mayor".
live5news.com
Tip leads to large drug bust at Charleston International Airport
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two men are facing drug trafficking charges after officers found several large suitcases of marijuana at the Charleston International Airport Monday night. Carl Anthony Dais, 22, and Tyler Davis, 20, are facing charges of trafficking marijuana more than 10 pounds but less than 100 pounds, according...
live5news.com
MUSC to honor staff member for work toward diversity, inclusion
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston’s MUSC plans to present an award to one of its own Tuesday as part of its ongoing celebrations of Dr. Martin Luther King Day. The hospital will recognize Dr. Lauren Gellar, an associate professor and the director of the Division of Healthcare studies, for her contributions in the areas of diversity, equity and inclusion. Gellar will receive the award Tuesday night at MUSC’s 33rd annual Black History Intercollegiate Consortium MLK Celebration.
abcnews4.com
$50K Powerball ticket sold at Publix in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Did you buy a Powerball ticket in Mount Pleasant over the weekend? If so, you may have won big. According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, a $50,000-winning ticket was sold at the Publix located in the Queensborough Shopping Center (1000 Johnnie Dodds Blvd.) on Saturday.
counton2.com
National Bagel Day: Top 10 bagel shops in the Charleston area
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – January 15th is National Bagel Day. Whether you like plain bagels with cream cheese or an everything-bagel breakfast sandwich, Sunday is the perfect day to enjoy a bagel. Where can you get the top bagels in Charleston?. News 2 narrowed the list to the top...
abcnews4.com
Dozens gather for the funeral of Thomasena Stokes-Marshall
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Dozens gathered on Friday afternoon to celebrate a legacy that will last generations. Thomasena Stokes-Marshall was the first and only African American Mt. Pleasant Town councilwoman and pillar in the Mt. Pleasant and Charleston communities. But her friends and family know her as a...
Comments / 0