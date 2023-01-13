ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

live5news.com

SC Ports OKs $100M+ in contracts for N. Charleston facility

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Ports Authority has voted to enter into contracts worth over $100 million to design and build a new facility at the old U.S. Navy base in North Charleston. The authority has broken ground on the $400 million railyard near McMillian Avenue, which...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Dorchester County penny sales tax to provide relief to drivers

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — 59% of voters approved the one percent transportation sales tax in the county last November, but it could be a little while until those road improvements projects are complete. It's something drivers are ready to see. “I think it is money well spent- and...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Crews responding to structure fire in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Firefighters are responding to an active structure fire off of Santee River Road in Berkeley County Tuesday afternoon, Chief Scott Lee with the Moncks Corner Rural Fire Department confirms to ABC News 4. The burning structure is located on Lampkin Road, which is in...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

CCPL Receives Funding for Free and Fresh Community Fridge Program

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Public Library (CCPL) has received $ 10,000 in grants and donations for its Free and Fresh Community Fridge Program. The program distributes free fruits and vegetables to libraries in areas of higher insecurity. The fridges are located at three different branches: John L. Dart...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Garbage and trash collection has been altered this week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — For some residents trash and garbage collection will be altered this week due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Collection for residents in the Peninsula, James Island, and West Ashley Inside I-526 will take place one-day later than usual. For residents in Cainhoy, Daniel...
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston Regional Business Journal

Downtown Charleston restaurant expands with speakeasy-style lounge

Harold’s Cabin, the locally-owned “camping meets craft cocktails” spot located in the Westside Neighborhood of downtown Charleston, has reinvented its upstairs space. The Pickled Beat, which opened today, Jan. 17, is a speakeasy-esque lounge area featuring moody tones, a reimagined floor plan, updated food and beverage menus and more, according to a Harold’s Cabin news release.
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

DHEC Awards Twenty South Carolina Schools as ‘Champions of the Environment’ including 2 in Charleston County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Twenty South Carolina schools were chosen to receive grants that will support the education of the next generation of environmental stewards, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced today. “Champions of the Environment” awards are issued each school year to foster environmental education...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

2023 iFiveK set for April 27

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Digital Corridor along with title sponsor Charleston County Economic Development have announced that the 2023 iFivek will be held on April 27 at 6:30 p.m. The race will take place at the Charleston Tech Center at 997 Morrison Drive. Following the race there...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

1 dead, 1 injured after crash on Black Oak Road in Bonneau

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — One driver died and another was injured Monday evening following a crash between two vehicles in Berkeley County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. At approximately 8:20 p.m., a pickup truck was traveling east on Black Oak Road when it collided with a car...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Car recovered from creek Saturday night in Ladson area

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple crews worked to recover a vehicle from the water Saturday night following a crash off Farmington Road. According to C&B Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash that left a car submerged in the water in Ladson.  Officials confirmed the incident happened in the area of Farmington […]
LADSON, SC
abcnews4.com

Local organizer enters Charleston's 2023 mayoral race

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Tamika "Mika" Gadsen has entered the race for Charleston's mayor. Gadsen, a local organizer and justice advocate, announced the launch of her 2023 mayor campaign at the YMCA Martin Luther King Day Parade on Jan. 16, according to a press release from her campaign. The campaign is entitled "Mika for Mayor".
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Tip leads to large drug bust at Charleston International Airport

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two men are facing drug trafficking charges after officers found several large suitcases of marijuana at the Charleston International Airport Monday night. Carl Anthony Dais, 22, and Tyler Davis, 20, are facing charges of trafficking marijuana more than 10 pounds but less than 100 pounds, according...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

MUSC to honor staff member for work toward diversity, inclusion

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston’s MUSC plans to present an award to one of its own Tuesday as part of its ongoing celebrations of Dr. Martin Luther King Day. The hospital will recognize Dr. Lauren Gellar, an associate professor and the director of the Division of Healthcare studies, for her contributions in the areas of diversity, equity and inclusion. Gellar will receive the award Tuesday night at MUSC’s 33rd annual Black History Intercollegiate Consortium MLK Celebration.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

$50K Powerball ticket sold at Publix in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Did you buy a Powerball ticket in Mount Pleasant over the weekend? If so, you may have won big. According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, a $50,000-winning ticket was sold at the Publix located in the Queensborough Shopping Center (1000 Johnnie Dodds Blvd.) on Saturday.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
counton2.com

National Bagel Day: Top 10 bagel shops in the Charleston area

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – January 15th is National Bagel Day. Whether you like plain bagels with cream cheese or an everything-bagel breakfast sandwich, Sunday is the perfect day to enjoy a bagel. Where can you get the top bagels in Charleston?. News 2 narrowed the list to the top...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Dozens gather for the funeral of Thomasena Stokes-Marshall

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Dozens gathered on Friday afternoon to celebrate a legacy that will last generations. Thomasena Stokes-Marshall was the first and only African American Mt. Pleasant Town councilwoman and pillar in the Mt. Pleasant and Charleston communities. But her friends and family know her as a...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC

