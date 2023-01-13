ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

Dive team finds sunken sailboat that missing man was last seen on

By Kaitlyn Snook
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FKVkq_0kE10lTj00

Lee County Sheriff's Office confirmed today they have located the sailboat that a missing Fort Myers Beach man was last seen on.

Missing person James "Denny" Hurst was known to be aboard the boat during Hurricane Ian.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P63zo_0kE10lTj00

Deputies began searching for Hurst who went missing on Oct. 6, 2022, after he was reported missing on his sailboat on Fort Myers Beach after the storm.

LCSO's Dive Team located the sailboat, named "Good Girl", in Matanzas Pass.

LCSO is currently working to recover the boat.

They are on scene with Hurst's family.

Related Articles

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC2 Fort Myers

Authorities search for owner of abandoned dog in North Fort Myers

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the owner of an abandoned dog that was found in North Fort Myers. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a white female pitbull terrier mix found on Garden Street in the Suncoast Estates community on January 2. She was found in her kennel with a blanket and food/water bowls.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man leads deputies on chase from Hendry County to Lee County

A man led deputies on a Sunday night chase from Hendry County into Lee County before being arrested on First Street in Fort Myers. This chase happened within one week of another high-speed chase in Lee County, which ended on I-75 at Alico Road. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Sunday night’s car chase began in Hendry County and only ended in Lee after the suspect’s vehicle ran out of gas and he took off running.
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Collapsed Fort Myers home turns into neighborhood trash pile

SAN CARLOS PARK, Fla. — Neighbors on Bahamas Road in Fort Myers are speaking out while a collapsed home continues to sit untouched in the neighborhood since Hurricane Ian. Ashley Tiseo lives across from the demolished house and said it’s having a bad effect on the area and the environment as people are dumping their trash and adding on to the pile.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Death investigation on Tower Road in Naples

A death investigation began unfolding in Naples on Monday evening. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation is in the 300 block of Tower Road. The call came into CCSO just before 3 p.m. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

FWC investigation, Operation Viper, reveals deadly snakes kept in Cape Coral

Venomous snakes getting trafficked on the Florida black market involving one man from Cape Coral. FWC began conducting an undercover investigation in 2020 called “Operation Viper.” The investigation revealed 24 distinct species from seven different regions of the world, totaling 200 snakes. Paul Edward, 48, from Cape Coral,...
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Punta Gorda man caught unloading septage into vacant lot

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A 63-year-old man from Punta Gorda was caught dumping over 500 pounds of septage into vacant lots. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to 8382 Sweden Blvd after a witness observed a thin man drive a white Freightliner with a tank on the rear with the words, “Shoreline Sewer and Drain.”
PUNTA GORDA, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Man dead after dirt bike crash in Lee County canal

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — One man died Sunday after crashing his dirt bike into a Lee County canal. The man was driving north on a dirt path in the area of Loraine Avenue South and 17th Street SW, drove off the south side embankment, launched over a water canal, and smashed into the north side embankment.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Deadly crash in Alva Tuesday evening

A deadly crash involving multiple vehicles happened in Alva early Tuesday evening. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the deadly crash happened on SR-80 off Townsend Canal Road in Hendry County. As a result of the crash, there is a complete roadblock on SR-80. According to the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office,...
ALVA, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy