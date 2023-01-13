Why It Took John Fogerty 50 Years to Finally Get the Rights to His Creedence Clearwater Revival Songs

Read full article on original website
The Albums We’re Most Looking Forward to in 2023
We’re not quite halfway through January, which means you’ve had enough time to abandon those impossible New Year’s Resolutions and focus instead on the things most likely to bring you joy in the coming year. If you’re anything like us, that means keeping an eye out for new releases from your favorite musicians.
Billy Joel Paid Tribute to Jeff Beck With a Pair of Covers
For eminently understandable reasons, Billy Joel is known as much for his work as a songwriter as he is for his work as a musician. Some of that has to do with Joel’s relative candor in discussing both his songwriting process and why he hasn’t written much in recent decades. That doesn’t mean he’s opposed to playing someone else’s songs under the right circumstances — like when he channeled his inner Led Zeppelin in 2019.
Musicians Remember Jeff Beck
On Wednesday, news broke that legendary guitarist Jeff Beck passed away rather unexpectedly at the age of 78 after a brief battle with bacterial meningitis. “On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing,” a statement shared to Beck’s social media accounts read. “After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.”
