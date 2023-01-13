ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Building bigger, better: Community National Bank plans new Lubbock location

By Alana Edgin, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 4 days ago

This summer, a Lubbock bank plans to make a big move into a newly built space that will be four times larger than their current one.

Community National Bank is constructing a new 12,000 sq. ft. bank at 11807 Slide Road, and hopes to transition out of the smaller branch office at 122nd Street and Quaker Avenue in mid-June.

"At four times that size, this will give CNB the space needed to provide a wide array of services for our clientele," said Kendra Leonard, Bank Officer, Public Relations and Marketing Director for Community National Bank. "By providing space for our customers to help grow their businesses, we move beyond being a bank and become a part of our customers’ community."

The upcoming building will offer a community room, where clients can meet with their own clients. More space will also allow CNB to expand their options.

"For us, relationship banking is so vital for the success and growth of a community and this location will give us the tools to deliver on that goal," Leonard said. "This facility gives our fantastic Lubbock team, led by Market President Travis Hillman, the ability to deliver so much more than simple, transactional banking."

The Slide location was chosen due to the growth in south Lubbock. In the new year, that area will see a large commercial development , a massive greenhouse , and more.

The new building is being built and designed by MWM Architects and Collier Construction.

"From the architecture to the interior design, you will notice that CNB is not your typical bank," Leonard said. "We are so grateful to continue the journey we’ve started in Lubbock!"

People interested in learning more about CNB and what it offers can visit cnbtx.bank , or visit the Quaker location until the move.

