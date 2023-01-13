Read full article on original website
Related
How Scary Is ‘M3GAN’, the Evil Dancing Doll Movie?
“M3GAN,” the latest creepy cinematic treat from modern horror masterminds James Wan and Jason Blum (whose companies, it has been rumored, will soon merge into one mega-brand), is in theaters now. The tale of a brilliant, if somewhat emotionally detached roboticist (Allison Williams), who unexpectedly takes stewardship of her young niece (Violet McGraw) after the girl’s parents both die. Instead of stepping up and becoming a maternal figure, she uses her circumstances as an opportunity to test a new, cutting-edge robot toy she’s been working on – M3GAN (which clumsily stands for “model three generation android”). Of course, the closeness between the girl and her robot soon becomes a little too intense and, this being a horror movie and all, the dead bodies start to pile up.
ComicBook
Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey Horror Movie Debuts Gory New Trailer
Ahead of the theatrical premiere of Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey, the slasher movie take on the classic children's tale, a brand new trailer has been released by Fathom Events, teasing even more of the gory goodness that awaits fans of the twisted movie. Dread Central brings us the new video, which is short but packs a huge punch with the amount of footage that it quickly shows off. Give it a look in the player below and look for Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey to arrive in theaters for one night only, premiering on February 15th.
‘Skinamarink’: The Journey From $15,000 Horror Indie to Terrifying Viral Phenomenon
Legos have never been as ominous as they are in Skinamarink, a haunted-house movie that feels like that one childhood nightmare you can’t shake. The colorful bricks seem to move on their own, controlled by some unseen demon who issues commands in a perverse whisper. Two young siblings are left alone with this menace, and the oddities keep coming: Doors and windows vanish, lights won’t turn on, a hallway flips upside down, toys end up on the ceiling.Sound like a typical horror flick? Poltergeist meets The Shining? Those movies were influences on Skinamarink, but its director, Kyle Edward Ball, adopted...
Skinamarink: The experimental horror being called the ‘scariest film ever made’
Horror fans have a new contender for “scariest film ever” on their hands.Each new year sees the release of a bunch of buzzy new titles hoping to be met with acclaim and approval from fans of the genre.In the last five years, films that generated word-of-mouth excitement ahead of being unveiled included Ari Aster’s Hereditary, Dashcam in 2021 and, last year, Terrifier 2.Now, you can add Skinamarink to that list. The film, an independent release from Canadian director Kyle Edward Ball that cost just $15,000 (£12,000) to make, is currently making waves on the horror scene.To fully explain the...
NME
15 huge horror movies that will scare your pants off in 2023
New year, new scares – 2023 looks like it will have a lot of them, if the upcoming slate of horror movies is anything to go by. Among them, expect to be given a fright by AI-assisted dolls, childhood favourites gone feral and, er, a cocaine-eating bear. Don’t worry, Hollywood is still giving us all the usual ghosts and ghouls too, so get ready for an incredibly spooky year ahead with these unmissable horror films.
Collider
'The Outwaters' Trailer Teases a Disturbing Trip Through the Mojave Desert [Exclusive]
After collaborating on 2022's surprise horror smash hit Terrifier 2, Cinedigm and Bloody Disgusting have teamed once again to release the festival darling The Outwaters to theaters. Hailing from writer-director Robbie Banfitch, the found-footage horror promises to be a visceral dive into insanity as the events of four musicians and filmmakers' trip into the Mojave Desert unfold through three memory cards found in the wild. The group's at-first uneventful adventure to go film a music video slowly turns into an unnatural, mind-bending nightmare full of horrors no human was ever meant to see. Collider can exclusively reveal the trailer for the upcoming horror film which teases some truly disturbing events ahead.
The Dizzying Debauchery of Babylon
For a lavish and expensive epic about 1920s Hollywood, Damien Chazelle’s new film, Babylon, introduces itself about as scatologically as possible. In its first sequence, a harried gofer named Manny Torres (played by Diego Calva) tries to transport an elephant into the Hollywood Hills for a big-shot producer’s party, a farcical task that ends with the elephant pooping on the camera lens—in a way, on the viewers themselves. We then cut to a giggling movie star getting urinated on as part of some private sexcapade while the party ensues on the floors below—a sweaty, drug-fueled orgy that Chazelle presents in a bravura unbroken take.
wegotthiscovered.com
A cult classic horror that fully deserved the sequel it never got takes a chainsaw to the streaming charts
Any horror franchise that sticks around for a while almost inevitably succumbs to the law of diminishing returns eventually, but we’ll never get to find out if that would have been the case for Tucker & Dale vs. Evil, which shamefully remains a one-and-done effort. To be fair, that...
Vice
The found-footage horror movie critics are calling a 'death dream'
Introducing the latest movie to add to the found-footage horror canon: The Outwaters. Last year brought us a handful of special additions to the subgenre — the new instalment in the VHS franchise, V/H/S/99; the religious Taiwanese terror Incantation, as well as a couple festival hits, like our favourite Skinamarink.
39 Obvious Mistakes From TV Shows And Movies That Unfortunately Remind You That They're Really Just A Work Of Fiction
You really think we're not gonna notice their facial hair changing mid-scene? Or their SHIRT!?!
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans of a 90’s cult thriller are up in arms after its name is invoked in the same breath as ‘Babylon’
Last month, the movie Babylon came out and turned into a box-office bomb. It only served one purpose — adding to Margot Robbie’s disappointing track record of films named after cities (see Amsterdam). So, it is quite understandable when a comparison of the film to an actual hit makes some fans very mad.
Christina Applegate’s ‘Rad Daughter’ Was Her Special Plus-One at the Critics Choice Awards
Last night’s Critics Choice Awards featured some of the biggest stars in Hollywood hitting yet another red carpet for this awards season. So far, we’ve been treated to some wonderful red carpet moments, but there are a few behind-the-scenes snapshots we’ve been fawning over too. Last night, Christina Applegate brought her daughter as her plus-one to the Critics Choice Awards, and we loved seeing this mother-daughter duo celebrate the evening together. In the backstage photo, the Dead to Me star and her daughter Sadie Grace LeNoble struck a pose for the camera. The mother-daughter pair nearly matched in...
wegotthiscovered.com
A disastrous star-studded fantasy annihilated by critics makes a deal with the devil on streaming
If name recognition and accolades were a barometer of success, then blockbuster romantic fantasy Winter’s Tale didn’t stand a chance of underperforming on either a critical or commercial level. Of course, all the talent in the world can’t guarantee a worthwhile time at the theater, something anyone unlucky enough to witness the diabolical dud found out firsthand.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Wonka’ 2023 cast and release date
One of the biggest movies to look forward to in 2023 is Wonka starring Timothée Chalamet. The Oscar nominated Chalamet has proven to be an incredibly talented young actor with accalimed roles in Call Me by Your Name, Dune, Beautiful Boy, and The King. Chalamet is now taking on...
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans have a suggestion to stop the never-ending deluge of inferior remakes to the classics
We may be in the age of superheroes in the world of cinema, but we’d be remiss to ignore the fact that we’re also waist-deep in remake culture. Indeed, Disney in particular seems to have taken a liking to cashing in on beloved IPs from years ago, such as The Lion King, Dumbo, and the upcoming The Little Mermaid.
wegotthiscovered.com
A profoundly disturbing found footage horror that unexpectedly spawned an entire franchise has yet to lose its popularity
The super-sized horror genre is synonymous with a variety of smaller sub-genres that undoubtedly have a large impact on the overall cinematic landscape. Although found-footage classics like The Blair Witch Project (1999) and Paranormal Activity (2007) have persistently been regarded as the cream of the crop, a handful of other chilling features certainly match the caliber of the classics. This is precisely the case for 2007’s [•REC], which has definitely made its impression in the horror bubble.
msn.com
The Worst Oscar Dresses of All Time
Slide 1 of 25: For the Oscars every year, actors and actresses travel to Hollywood from all around the world for a little recognition from The Academy. In recent years, we have gotten a steamy performance from Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, an insane amount of sexy dresses, and, of course, the drama that led to the awards having no host for the first time since 1989. There was plenty to love, but there were also a few unforgettable looks on the red carpet, and I don't mean that in a good way. I get it, picking a gown for Hollywood's biggest night can be hit or miss, but these gowns from past years' Oscars were definite misses. (They also made me really love my three-year-old-sweatpants I watched the Oscars in.) By Marina Liao, Krystyna Chávez.
TODAY.com
Colleen Hoover responds to coloring book controversy: 'I hear you and I agree with you'
If you’re a Colleen Hoover fan, or even if you’re not a Hoover fan, you’ve probably heard of “It Ends With Us.”. Hoover’s 2016 novel is among her most popular books — and at this point, they’re all popular. Thanks in part to the enthusiasm of BookTok, Hoover has catapulted to hold the first three places on the New York Times’ paperback fiction bestseller list simultaneously and sell more books than the Bible in 2022.
Boy of 11 Claimed to Have Lived Before as a Hollywood Star
A child claimed to be the reincarnation of a Hollywood star who passed away about 60 years ago. It was in 2015 when Ryan Hammond from Oklahoma made this claim at the age of 11.
‘Stranger Things’ Star Noah Schnapp Comes Out Publicly as Gay
Will’s sexuality has long been a topic of speculation amongst Stranger Things fans. Since almost the very beginning of the show, they have wondered if Will is gay, and harboring secret unrequited feelings for his best friend Mike. Last summer, the actor who plays Will, Noah Schnapp, confirmed in...
PopCrush
33K+
Followers
4K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
PopCrush is the digital destination for fun and irreverent pop music, celebrity and entertainment news served with a fresh and positive perspective.
Comments / 0