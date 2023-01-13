Read full article on original website
Investigation underway after body found in Biscayne Bay
MIAMI -- A death investigation was underway after a body was found floating in the waters of Biscayne Bay Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.According to a written statement emailed to CBS 4 from Miami-Dade Police Department, investigators received a call shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday about a body.Police did not immediately say if it was the body of a man or woman or if foul play was suspected.
Streets closed in Miami as police investigate suspicious package
MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department is investigating a suspicious package found on a busy street. Around 7:50 a.m., police closed off Northeast First Avenue between Third and Fifth streets after they received a call about the parcel, Tuesday. Drivers have been advised to avoid the area as police...
Police end search for 80-year-old woman missing from Pembroke Pines neighborhood
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Pembroke Pines Police Department has ended its search for an 80-year-old woman. Nilia Casas was found by police, Tuesday afternoon. She was seen leaving her home located in the Century Village community, Monday night. Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material...
Police search for 16-year-old girl missing from Lauderhill
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl. Makhyra Fleurinord was last seen in the area of the 1800 block of Northwest 31st Avenue in Lauderhill. Fleurinord stands at 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around...
BSO arrest suspect who shot and killed 24-year-old man in Dania Beach
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - There has been a break in the case of a South Florida murder. On Dec. 27, police responded to a shooting at 712 SW 10th St., where they found 24-year-old Tra-Onzx Pierre suffering from a gunshot wound. Pierre was transported to a hospital where he...
Miami Police Investigate Suspicious Package Left Near Federal Courthouse
Miami Police investigated a suspicious package left near the federal courthouse Tuesday morning. Police have not released details about the package at this time, but did confirm to NBC 6 that a package was left and they have closed Northeast 1st Avenue between 3rd and 5th Street due to an investigation.
Man arrested after shots fired, car crashes through fence in Miami
MIAMI - A man has been arrested in Miami after shots were fired in Overtown and after police say he took off and crashed his car through a fence by a home.A neighbor's ring cam captured the images as the vehicle went through that fence and as Miami police arrived moments later. CBS4 was on the scene exclusively as he was taken into custody, prompting Miami Police spokeswoman Kiara Delva to say, "Obviously we are going to consider this man quite brazen and armed and dangerous. And we do not want him to strike again. So there will be a...
BSO investigating pedestrian struck by freight train in Dania Beach
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a freight train in Dania Beach. Around 10 p.m., Broward County Sheriff’s deputies and fire rescue responded to the area of Griffin Road and Federal Highway, Monday. The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene. BSO’s homicide...
Alert Issued for Missing Teen Last Seen in Lauderhill
A missing child alert was issued Tuesday for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen in the city of Lauderhill. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Makhyra Fleurinord was last seen Monday in the 1800 block of Northwest 31st Avenue. She is 5'5" tall and weighs 130 pounds with...
Belle Glade woman killed after vehicle crashes into canal
A 38-year-old woman died after her vehicle crashed into a canal early Sunday morning in Belle Glade, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
MDPD officer returns to work after on-duty crash back in April
MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police officer Matt Larsh received a warm welcome back from his fellow officers after a long road to recovery. On Monday, Larsh was officially back on the clock with his colleagues. He was involved in an on-duty motorcycle crash with an SUV in April 2022. The...
Man transported to hospital after being stabbed in Miami; suspect in custody
MIAMI (WSVN) - A gas station clerk was transported to the hospital after he was robbed and stabbed. Miami Police arrived at the scene in the area of Northwest Fifth Avenue and 79th Street to investigate an armed robbery, Monday afternoon. During their investigation, a man was robbed and stabbed.
Man arrested after he was caught on video stabbing gas station clerk
MIAMI (WSVN) - Terrifying moments for a Mobil gas station clerk were caught on camera, when police say a man attacked him over a stolen drink and a pack of cigarettes. It happened in the area of 570 NW 79th St., just after 1 p.m., Monday. According to the arrest...
Road named in honor of officer Cesar Echaverry who was killed in line of duty
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County commissioners honoring the life of an officer killed in the line of duty by naming a portion of Southwest 162nd Avenue after officer Cesar Echaverry. Echaverry, a Miami-Dade Police officer, died after a shootout with a robber in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood last...
1 killed, 3 hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Homestead; FHP probe possible link to shots fired on SR 826
HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Homestead neighborhood was rattled by gunfire, leaving a man dead and sending three other people to the hospital, as authorities investigate a possible link between the barrage of bullets and another incident along the Palmetto Expressway. Homestead Police, Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units...
Man hospitalized after being robbed, shot in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for the person or people responsible for a robbery and shooting in Pompano Beach that sent a man to the hospital. Broward Sheriff’s Office and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident along the 1400 block of Northeast 10th Street, Saturday night.
Man wanted for series of burglaries in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is wanted for committing a series of burglaries in West Palm Beach. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the vehicle and residential burglaries happened at the Woodlake apartment complex. Detectives believe the same man has been doing this since...
Family makes plea to find hit-and-run driver who killed loved one
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family is hoping for help in finding the driver who struck and killed their loved one on a South Florida highway. “Whoever did it, they are heartless,” said Carol Brantley, the victim’s aunt. The family of Aaron Jones came together Tuesday...
Man killed in shooting outside Miami-Dade supermarket
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a supermarket. A man was shot at the Giant Market Place in northeast Miami-Dade County at approximately 1 p.m. Sunday. Police found him outside the store located along northeast 150th Street and Sixth Avenue. The victim was taken...
Car fire causes lane closures on I-95 in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - A car covered in flames caused lane closures on Interstate 95. A traffic camera showed the vehicle on fire as it traveled northbound on I-95 near the exit of Northwest 135th Street, Tuesday. The vehicle caused emergency vehicles to close all lanes of the highway for almost...
