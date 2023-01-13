ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderhill, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Investigation underway after body found in Biscayne Bay

MIAMI -- A death investigation was underway after a body was found floating in the waters of Biscayne Bay Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.According to a written statement emailed to CBS 4 from Miami-Dade Police Department, investigators received a call shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday about a body.Police did not immediately say if it was the body of a man or woman or if foul play was suspected.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Streets closed in Miami as police investigate suspicious package

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department is investigating a suspicious package found on a busy street. Around 7:50 a.m., police closed off Northeast First Avenue between Third and Fifth streets after they received a call about the parcel, Tuesday. Drivers have been advised to avoid the area as police...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Police search for 16-year-old girl missing from Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl. Makhyra Fleurinord was last seen in the area of the 1800 block of Northwest 31st Avenue in Lauderhill. Fleurinord stands at 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around...
LAUDERHILL, FL
NBC Miami

Miami Police Investigate Suspicious Package Left Near Federal Courthouse

Miami Police investigated a suspicious package left near the federal courthouse Tuesday morning. Police have not released details about the package at this time, but did confirm to NBC 6 that a package was left and they have closed Northeast 1st Avenue between 3rd and 5th Street due to an investigation.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Man arrested after shots fired, car crashes through fence in Miami

MIAMI - A man has been arrested in Miami after shots were fired in Overtown and after police say he took off and crashed his car through a fence by a home.A neighbor's ring cam captured the images as the vehicle went through that fence and as Miami police arrived moments later. CBS4 was on the scene exclusively as he was taken into custody, prompting Miami Police spokeswoman Kiara Delva to say, "Obviously we are going to consider this man quite brazen and armed and dangerous. And we do not want him to strike again. So there will be a...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO investigating pedestrian struck by freight train in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a freight train in Dania Beach. Around 10 p.m., Broward County Sheriff’s deputies and fire rescue responded to the area of Griffin Road and Federal Highway, Monday. The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene. BSO’s homicide...
DANIA BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Alert Issued for Missing Teen Last Seen in Lauderhill

A missing child alert was issued Tuesday for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen in the city of Lauderhill. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Makhyra Fleurinord was last seen Monday in the 1800 block of Northwest 31st Avenue. She is 5'5" tall and weighs 130 pounds with...
LAUDERHILL, FL
WSVN-TV

Man hospitalized after being robbed, shot in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for the person or people responsible for a robbery and shooting in Pompano Beach that sent a man to the hospital. Broward Sheriff’s Office and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident along the 1400 block of Northeast 10th Street, Saturday night.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Man wanted for series of burglaries in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is wanted for committing a series of burglaries in West Palm Beach. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the vehicle and residential burglaries happened at the Woodlake apartment complex. Detectives believe the same man has been doing this since...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Man killed in shooting outside Miami-Dade supermarket

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a supermarket. A man was shot at the Giant Market Place in northeast Miami-Dade County at approximately 1 p.m. Sunday. Police found him outside the store located along northeast 150th Street and Sixth Avenue. The victim was taken...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Car fire causes lane closures on I-95 in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A car covered in flames caused lane closures on Interstate 95. A traffic camera showed the vehicle on fire as it traveled northbound on I-95 near the exit of Northwest 135th Street, Tuesday. The vehicle caused emergency vehicles to close all lanes of the highway for almost...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy