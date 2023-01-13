Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ravens news: John Harbaugh drops truth behind Tyler Huntley’s botched QB sneak in loss to Bengals
The dreams for a Super Bowl win this season for John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens came to a crashing end Sunday night, as they fell prey to Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in a 24-17 road loss. Making that loss even harder to swallow for the Ravens was the competitive nature of the contest.
Tom Brady’s parting message sparks retirement, Buccaneers exit talks
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are out of the playoffs after their loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night. Tom Brady had a rough night as the Cowboys simply dominated the game from start to finish. Brady looked frustrated all night. Whether it was on the field after plays didn’t go his way, or when […] The post Tom Brady’s parting message sparks retirement, Buccaneers exit talks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jim Harbaugh’s Broncos move after making Michigan football coaching decision
Jim Harbaugh reportedly called Denver Broncos’ CEO Greg Penner to notify him of his decision to stay at Michigan, per Broncos’ reporter Mike Klis. Klis also reports that Denver believes Harbaugh was genuinely interested in their head coaching job and wasn’t using the Broncos for leverage. Denver has a number of other head coaching candidates […] The post Jim Harbaugh’s Broncos move after making Michigan football coaching decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Justin Jefferson gets brutally honest on Vikings contract extension after historic season
Minnesota Vikings’ star wide receiver Justin Jefferson addressed the prospect of remaining in Minnesota following his superb 2022 campaign, per ESPN’s Kevin Seifert. “I mean, I will be wherever I’m wanted,” Jefferson said in reference to a potential contract extension. “If they want me here, I’m here. That’s not something that I can really control.” […] The post Justin Jefferson gets brutally honest on Vikings contract extension after historic season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Georgia in danger of losing OC Todd Monken to NFL
Todd Monken, offensive coordinator for the two-time national champion Georgia Bulldogs football program, could potentially be on his way out. Monken, 56, is generating interest from NFL teams, sources told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Todd Monken is a former offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns, so the NFL is nothing new to […] The post Georgia in danger of losing OC Todd Monken to NFL appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Cowboys absorb painful blow with injury to Dak Prescott’s protection unit vs Buccaneers
Dallas Cowboys veteran left tackle Jason Peters will not return to Monday night’s NFC Wild-Card Round game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after exiting the field with a hip injury (h/t Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News). Cowboys have ruled out LT Jason Peters (hip) for the game’s remainder. For our […] The post Cowboys absorb painful blow with injury to Dak Prescott’s protection unit vs Buccaneers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes’ comical reaction to Trevor Lawrence’s Waffle House run after first NFL Playoff win
Just like the majority of the viewing public, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was in disbelief watching the Jacksonville Jaguars come back to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL’s wild-card round. Apparently, Mahomes was also envious upon hearing Jags QB Trevor Lawrence celebrated the win by...
Kentucky basketball news: John Calipari puts Oscar Tshiebwe on notice with stern message
The 2022-23 college basketball season hasn’t been very kind to John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats. Kentucky basketball has lost six times through its first 17 games. They are also 2-3 after their first five games in SEC play. The underwhelming season of Kentucky basketball has John Calipari frustrated...
Ja Morant calls out NBA after 7th drug test this season
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant is arguably the greatest athlete at his position that the league has ever seen. He almost levitates off the ground when skying for a dunk or chase-down block, and because of this, he’s essentially guaranteed to produce one highlight play every night. But if there’s one downside to Morant’s […] The post Ja Morant calls out NBA after 7th drug test this season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Anthony Edwards sets wild 3-point record that will make Stephen Curry jealous
Anthony Edwards had himself a game on Monday night. The Minnesota Timberwolves star dropped 29 points, four rebounds, five assists, and three steals against the Utah Jazz. Unfortunately, his heroics weren’t enough as the Jazz escaped with a 126-125 victory. Edwards also dropped four 3-pointers on the evening, which allowed him to set a wild […] The post Anthony Edwards sets wild 3-point record that will make Stephen Curry jealous appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4 Buccaneers most to blame after NFL Wild Card Round loss vs. Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys’ 31-14 victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night in the NFL Playoffs marked the end of the Bucs’ 2022-23 campaign. Here we’ll discuss the four Buccaneers most to blame for their NFL Wild Card Round loss vs. the Buccaneers. The offenses of both teams struggled to start the game. In […] The post 4 Buccaneers most to blame after NFL Wild Card Round loss vs. Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Georgia’s Stetson Bennett claps back at championship parade cell phone complaint
Stetson Bennett has made a Georgia Bulldogs football career out of quieting the doubters and haters. After winning his second straight national title and celebrating the win with a parade, Bennett’s Bulldogs career is over. But his habit of clapping back at haters sure isn’t. Food Network personality and founder of the Emmy-winning show Atlanta […] The post Georgia’s Stetson Bennett claps back at championship parade cell phone complaint appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Gage carted off the field after taking scary hit vs Cowboys
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage suffered what appeared to be a scary upper-body injury late in regulation of Monday night’s NFL playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys. Gage was carted off the field as play resumed shortly after. Russell Gage Jr injury on the field as Tom Brady looks on, hope he’s alright […] The post Russell Gage carted off the field after taking scary hit vs Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2023 NFL Draft: Comparing CJ Stroud vs. Bryce Young
With the NFL season in its twilight, there’s no time like the present to talk about the upcoming 2023 NFL draft. There are plenty of can’t-miss prospects in the 2023 class, one of the best classes in recent history. Despite that, there is almost no question that a quarterback will go first overall. The question […] The post 2023 NFL Draft: Comparing CJ Stroud vs. Bryce Young appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The reason 49ers got two draft picks after Titans signed Ron Carthon
The San Francisco 49ers may have lost director of pro personnel Ran Carthon, but they are also benefitting from his hiring as the Tennessee Titans’ new general manager. Tennessee made the decision to hire Carthon as their GM on Tuesday following a series of interviews with potential candidates. Aside from Carthon, the Titans’ interim GM […] The post The reason 49ers got two draft picks after Titans signed Ron Carthon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys star Micah Parsons drops truth bomb that every American can agree with
Micah Parsons may be earning a lot, but even the Dallas Cowboys star couldn’t believe the insane price increase of goods in supermarkets. The Cowboys’ defensive anchor aired his shock on social media, noting that “Inflation is a serious problem at supermarkets!!”. While he didn’t specify what...
3 early Patriots offseason targets in 2023 NFL free agency
The New England Patriots’ offseason is only a week old, but that just means we’ve got more time to figure out what this team needs to do and how they should address it. Arguably the biggest thing they need to address is the offensive coaching situation, which they’re doing as they’ve announced they’ll be interviewing […] The post 3 early Patriots offseason targets in 2023 NFL free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
