Flint, MI

The Flint Journal

‘It’ll never be over for us.’ Calvin Munerlyn’s family speaks at sentencing in murder case

FLINT, MI – Tuesday marked the day that Calvin ‘Duper’ Munerlyn’s family didn’t know it was waiting for after their loved one was killed more than two years ago. That’s because Tuesday, Jan. 17, marked the last time they will be seated in the same room as the three people convicted of fatally shooting Munerlyn while he was working inside the 5th Avenue Family Dollar store in Flint back in May 2020.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Grand Blanc High School student accused of threatening violence

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - A 15-year-old Grand Blanc High School student has been charged with a 20-year felony for allegedly threatening to shoot up the school last fall. The student is a minor and was charged in juvenile court, so ABC12 is not identifying them. The alleged threat happened...
GRAND BLANC, MI
The Saginaw News

Bay City man accused of shooting 2 people over $40 debt takes plea deal

BAY CITY, MI — A Bay City man accused of shooting two people in their heads over $40 has accepted a plea deal that will require him to return to prison. Matthew E. Owczarzak, 35, on Tuesday, Jan. 17, appeared before Bay County Circuit Judge Joseph K. Sheeran and pleaded no contest to single counts of felon in possession of a firearm and felony firearm. The former is a five-year felony, while a conviction of the latter mandates a minimum two-year prison sentence consecutive to any related stint.
BAY CITY, MI
abc12.com

All three Family Dollar shooting suspects sentenced to life

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - All three suspects convicted of the May 2020 shooting death of a Family Dollar security guard in Flint were sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday. The husband and father, 47-year-old Larry Teague, was not in the courtroom to receive his sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole. Teague was removed from court after the judge ruled that Teague was being disruptive.
FLINT, MI
MLive

Person of interest identified in fatal Davison Township hit-and-run, police say

DAVISON TWP., MI – Davison Township police have identified a person of interest in a fatal hit-and-run crash that is believed to have taken place Friday. Davison Township Police Chief Jay Rendon told MLive-The Flint Journal Tuesday, Jan. 17, that authorities have identified a person of interest and have been in contact with him, but the crash remains under investigation.
DAVISON, MI
wsgw.com

Troopers Catch “Super Speeders” In Saginaw, Genesee Counties

While there was no arrest, a driver in Saginaw County is looking at a hefty fine after state police troopers caught him speeding at more than 100 miles an hour. On Monday morning, the driver passed troopers on I-75 in the north bound lanes near Birch Run. Police clocked the driver doing 113 miles per hour in the 70 mile an hour speed limit zone. The driver was ticketed.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Deputies arrest Lansing man in theft of construction materials

At approximately 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a new home under construction in Marion Township about the theft of building materials. The owners of the home were there when a silver pickup entered onto the property, someone loaded several boxes of siding into the pickup, and left heading north on D-19.
LANSING, MI
abc12.com

Genesee County is suing 17 former sheriff's department employees

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - It's getting harder and harder for police agencies across the country to hire officers. Genesee County is suing 17 former sheriff's department employees for breaking their employment contracts. Currently, the county pays about $25,000 to train each recruit in exchange for a five-year commitment to...
UpNorthLive.com

Woman accused of embezzling from mother to face trial

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Saginaw woman accused of embezzling money from her vulnerable mother has been bound over to circuit court, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday. Valda Cork, 59, has been charged with the following:. Two counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult over $100,000. Two counts...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Father drove drunk with 1-year-old in front seat, police say

GRAND BLANC. TWP, Mich. (WNEM) - A father was arrested after allegedly driving drunk with his 1-year-old son in the front seat. It happened in Grand Blanc Township over the weekend. The man had a blood alcohol content above .17 percent, according to the Grand Blanc Township Police Department. The...
GRAND BLANC, MI
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
The Flint Journal and MLive.com

 https://www.mlive.com/flint/

