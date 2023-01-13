Read full article on original website
Three defendants given life in prison in Flint Family Dollar homicide case
FLINT, MI — Three defendants in the fatal shooting of a security guard at the 5th Avenue Family Dollar store in Flint were sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Husband and wife Larry and Sharmel Teague, and Sharmel Teague’s son, Ramonyea Bishop, were each...
‘It’ll never be over for us.’ Calvin Munerlyn’s family speaks at sentencing in murder case
FLINT, MI – Tuesday marked the day that Calvin ‘Duper’ Munerlyn’s family didn’t know it was waiting for after their loved one was killed more than two years ago. That’s because Tuesday, Jan. 17, marked the last time they will be seated in the same room as the three people convicted of fatally shooting Munerlyn while he was working inside the 5th Avenue Family Dollar store in Flint back in May 2020.
Genesee County road commissioner could be replaced by former Clayton supervisor
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- David Arceo has resigned from his position as a member of the county Road Commission and a committee of the Board of Commissioners is recommending that a former Clayton Township supervisor fill out the remainder of his term. Arceo, the son of a Flint sit-down striker,...
Trial of Flint council member delayed after not enough potential jurors show up
FLINT, MI -- The judge, 1st Ward City Council member Eric Mays and an attorney for the city showed up for a disorderly conduct trial in Genesee District Court on Thursday, Jan. 12, but many of those who were called as potential jurors had other ideas. Mays’ trial was delayed...
Grand Blanc High School student accused of threatening violence
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - A 15-year-old Grand Blanc High School student has been charged with a 20-year felony for allegedly threatening to shoot up the school last fall. The student is a minor and was charged in juvenile court, so ABC12 is not identifying them. The alleged threat happened...
2 charged in shooting death of Mt. Morris schools employee
FLINT, MI — Two people have been charged in connection with the death of a Mt. Morris Consolidated Schools employee. Cedric Thomas Hendrickson, 24, and Katarena Gail Maddox, 22, were each arraigned Tuesday, Jan. 17, on felony charges stemming from the fatal shooting of Mallory Dunnivant Wednesday, Jan. 11.
Three suspects in 2020 Family Dollar security guard murder sentenced to life in prison
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – An alleged argument over a face mask requirement led to the murder of a Family Dollar security guard in Flint in May of 2020. Now in 2023, the suspects found guilty of the crime by a jury are set to be sentenced in court. According...
Genesee Co. to host human trafficking town hall with Chris Hansen
A sting operation led by multiple Michigan Sheriff's Offices has resulted in the arrests of four men.
Convicted murderer who escaped from Saginaw jail via credit card fraud dies in hospital
SAGINAW, MI — Over the summer, a Bay City man with a murder conviction allegedly escaped from the Saginaw County Jail by an innovative method — credit card fraud. Months on, the man has died before his case could be brought to trial. Saginaw County Sheriff’s deputies on...
Bay City man accused of shooting 2 people over $40 debt takes plea deal
BAY CITY, MI — A Bay City man accused of shooting two people in their heads over $40 has accepted a plea deal that will require him to return to prison. Matthew E. Owczarzak, 35, on Tuesday, Jan. 17, appeared before Bay County Circuit Judge Joseph K. Sheeran and pleaded no contest to single counts of felon in possession of a firearm and felony firearm. The former is a five-year felony, while a conviction of the latter mandates a minimum two-year prison sentence consecutive to any related stint.
All three Family Dollar shooting suspects sentenced to life
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - All three suspects convicted of the May 2020 shooting death of a Family Dollar security guard in Flint were sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday. The husband and father, 47-year-old Larry Teague, was not in the courtroom to receive his sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole. Teague was removed from court after the judge ruled that Teague was being disruptive.
Person of interest identified in fatal Davison Township hit-and-run, police say
DAVISON TWP., MI – Davison Township police have identified a person of interest in a fatal hit-and-run crash that is believed to have taken place Friday. Davison Township Police Chief Jay Rendon told MLive-The Flint Journal Tuesday, Jan. 17, that authorities have identified a person of interest and have been in contact with him, but the crash remains under investigation.
Troopers Catch “Super Speeders” In Saginaw, Genesee Counties
While there was no arrest, a driver in Saginaw County is looking at a hefty fine after state police troopers caught him speeding at more than 100 miles an hour. On Monday morning, the driver passed troopers on I-75 in the north bound lanes near Birch Run. Police clocked the driver doing 113 miles per hour in the 70 mile an hour speed limit zone. The driver was ticketed.
Deputies arrest Lansing man in theft of construction materials
At approximately 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a new home under construction in Marion Township about the theft of building materials. The owners of the home were there when a silver pickup entered onto the property, someone loaded several boxes of siding into the pickup, and left heading north on D-19.
Genesee County is suing 17 former sheriff's department employees
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - It's getting harder and harder for police agencies across the country to hire officers. Genesee County is suing 17 former sheriff's department employees for breaking their employment contracts. Currently, the county pays about $25,000 to train each recruit in exchange for a five-year commitment to...
Woman accused of embezzling from mother to face trial
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Saginaw woman accused of embezzling money from her vulnerable mother has been bound over to circuit court, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday. Valda Cork, 59, has been charged with the following:. Two counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult over $100,000. Two counts...
‘Strong police work.’ DPD defends credit card arrest that judge called ‘absurd'
The woman arrested by Detroit police and accused of stealing a credit card she says she was only trying to return is suing the City of Detroit, alleging her constitutional rights were violated.
Michigan man who kidnaps and traffics women, accused of doing the same to children in the 2000s
Michael Barajas, the guy with teeth filed to points suspected of kidnapped a lady and threatening to "tear out her throat" as he trafficked her, according to Genesee County Sheriff Christopher Swanson, is also accused of similar abuses on a young child in the early 2000s.
This Has Got to Be the Worst Roundabout in Genesee County
The award for the worst roundabout in Genesee County goes to... Roundabouts are being constructed all over the place nowadays. For the most part, they are pretty useful and keep the flow of traffic moving. However, there are some out there that seem like more trouble than what they are worth.
Father drove drunk with 1-year-old in front seat, police say
GRAND BLANC. TWP, Mich. (WNEM) - A father was arrested after allegedly driving drunk with his 1-year-old son in the front seat. It happened in Grand Blanc Township over the weekend. The man had a blood alcohol content above .17 percent, according to the Grand Blanc Township Police Department. The...
