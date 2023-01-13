FLINT, MI – Tuesday marked the day that Calvin ‘Duper’ Munerlyn’s family didn’t know it was waiting for after their loved one was killed more than two years ago. That’s because Tuesday, Jan. 17, marked the last time they will be seated in the same room as the three people convicted of fatally shooting Munerlyn while he was working inside the 5th Avenue Family Dollar store in Flint back in May 2020.

