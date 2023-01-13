Play Lucky Day Lotto online? An Illinois ticket worth more than $1M remains unclaimed

A Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $1,050,000 was purchased online in Illinois Jan. 11, and the winner has yet to step forward to claim their prize.

“This is the first Illinois Lottery millionaire of 2023, and the ninth Illinois Lottery player who has won a prize of a million dollars or more playing Lucky Day Lotto in the past 12 months,” a Jan. 11 Illinois Lottery press release said.

The jackpot-winning numbers were 2, 3, 7, 23 and 35.

The Illinois Lottery encourages winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they claim their prize. Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prize.

More than 39,500 winning tickets were sold totaling nearly $1.2 million in prizes in Monday evening’s Lucky Day Lotto drawing, according to the lottery.

The Lucky Day Lotto, which is an Illinois exclusive, is played twice daily.

“With a $100,000 starting jackpot and the best odds of any jackpot game, you won’t want to miss this lucky-day-making player favorite,” the Illinois Lottery site says about the Lucky Day Lotto.

Lucky Day Lotto games cost $1 to play. Participants can choose a quick pick option or choose five numbers between one and 45.

The jackpot was at $150,000 Friday afternoon, and the draw closes at 9:15 p.m. Friday. The odds of winning the Lucky Day Lotto jackpot are 1 in 1,221,759, according to the Illinois Lottery.

Along with the Lucky Day Lotto drawing, lottery players will have the chance to win an estimated $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot Friday. The drawing will take place at 9:59 p.m., and tickets can be purchased until 9:45 p.m.

If you or someone you know has a problem with gambling, help is available at 1-800-522-4700.

