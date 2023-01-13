ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Play Lucky Day Lotto online? An Illinois ticket worth more than $1M remains unclaimed

By Meredith Howard
Belleville News-Democrat
Belleville News-Democrat
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26FvvA_0kE10CmQ00

A Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $1,050,000 was purchased online in Illinois Jan. 11, and the winner has yet to step forward to claim their prize.

“This is the first Illinois Lottery millionaire of 2023, and the ninth Illinois Lottery player who has won a prize of a million dollars or more playing Lucky Day Lotto in the past 12 months,” a Jan. 11 Illinois Lottery press release said.

The jackpot-winning numbers were 2, 3, 7, 23 and 35.

The Illinois Lottery encourages winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they claim their prize. Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prize.

More than 39,500 winning tickets were sold totaling nearly $1.2 million in prizes in Monday evening’s Lucky Day Lotto drawing, according to the lottery.

IL lottery players have bought more than 1M winning tickets this Mega Millions roll

The Lucky Day Lotto, which is an Illinois exclusive, is played twice daily.

“With a $100,000 starting jackpot and the best odds of any jackpot game, you won’t want to miss this lucky-day-making player favorite,” the Illinois Lottery site says about the Lucky Day Lotto.

Lucky Day Lotto games cost $1 to play. Participants can choose a quick pick option or choose five numbers between one and 45.

The jackpot was at $150,000 Friday afternoon, and the draw closes at 9:15 p.m. Friday. The odds of winning the Lucky Day Lotto jackpot are 1 in 1,221,759, according to the Illinois Lottery.

Along with the Lucky Day Lotto drawing, lottery players will have the chance to win an estimated $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot Friday. The drawing will take place at 9:59 p.m., and tickets can be purchased until 9:45 p.m.

If you or someone you know has a problem with gambling, help is available at 1-800-522-4700.

8 IL lottery players have won more than $10M in recent years. 2 were playing Mega Millions

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

$1 million lottery ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier better carefully check their Hoosier Lotto Plus ticket because they have just won $1 million in Wednesday night’s drawing. The winning lottery ticket was sold at Auburn Fuel Mart located at 11000 W. 7th Street in Auburn. If you purchased a ticket at the Auburn Fuel Mart, check to see […]
AUBURN, IN
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Is it legal to own a capybara in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Capybaras make look adorable, but do they make good pets? And are they legal to own in Illinois? Capybaras are rodents, native to South Africa, which look similar to guinea pigs. They are generally considered docile and often allow humans to pet or hand-feed them. However, capybaras can carry ticks, lice […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Experts Say for the Best Illinois BBQ, Go Here Instead of Chicago

Our Midwestern standards for BBQ are so much higher than the rest of the country, it's not even funny. That's why a declaration that one is superior to all the rest gets my attention. That being said, food experts (really) say for the best BBQ in Illinois, you need to not go to Chicago, but a completely different destination instead.
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

Bed Bath & Beyond Announces 3 More Illinois Store Closings

At one point, there were over 20 Bed Bath & Beyond stores here in the state of Illinois. However, given the heaps of bad news BB&B got toward the end of last year, that number is dwindling--as you can see with the addition of more stores to their list of Illinois locations about to be shuttered permanently.
ILLINOIS STATE
kbsi23.com

SNAP benefits to return to pre-pandemic levels in March

(KBSI) – Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels beginning in March 2023. The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) made that announcement Tuesday per the federal USDA Food and Nutrition Service. These federal changes impact one million families and two million people in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Gun ban phone scam making rounds in Illinois

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department wants us to make you aware of a phone scam involving the assault weapons ban signed into law in Illinois. The Illinois Sheriffs Association says someone is using its name and opposition to the new law to try and take money from unsuspecting donors.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Q985

Storm That Dumped Feet of Snow in West About to Hit Illinois

A winter storm that's been wreaking havoc on the west coast with feet of snow in some parts of California is now heading toward the Midwest and could bring miserable weather to Illinois and Wisconsin. According to the current predictions from the Weather Channel, the snow will begin today (Tuesday)...
ROCKFORD, IL
Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville, IL
6K+
Followers
157
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

As the second-largest metropolitan area in Illinois, the Belleville area is a bustling, diverse region just outside St. Louis, Mo. The News-Democrat, a leading news media publisher in Southwestern Illinois, also produces a number of community news publications, including Command Post, dedicated to covering nearby Scott Air Force Base, home to roughly 13,000 military and civilian workers. Noted as a great place to set down roots, the area is also home to an estimated 18,000 military retirees.

 https://www.bnd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy