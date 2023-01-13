Read full article on original website
The Day Before Gameplay, More Info Coming Soon
The Day Before from the developer Fntastic has long hovered around the top of Steam's most wishlisted charts, but despite that staying power, there really hasn't been that much of the game shown off lately. Fntastic has talked about its culture within the studio and has shown off features here and there, but actual gameplay from The Day Before has been sporadic. That'll change soon, however, now that the developer has confirmed plans to show off some "raw gameplay" from The Day Before at some point this month.
Dwayne Johnson Reacts to WWE's Potential Sale
Dwayne Johnson, better known in the pro wrestling world as The Rock, appeared on CNBC on Tuesday and was asked to give his thoughts on the developing situation with WWE. Since the start of the year, Vince McMahon has officially returned to the company and is spearheading a potential sale of the promotion. Companies like Comcast, Amazon, Disney, Endeavor and Netflix have all been named as potential bidders, along with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.
Marvel's Wolverine Release Date Further Away Than Hoped
It looks like the launch date of Marvel's Wolverine on PlayStation 5 will be further away than many fans were hoping for. When Insomniac Games and PlayStation first announced Marvel's Wolverine back in 2021, it was understood that the game likely wouldn't see the light of day for a few years. Still, in the back half of 2022, a new rumor came about that suggested Wolverine could be releasing at some point in 2023. And while this rumor always seemed a bit far-fetched, it looks like PlayStation itself has now shot down its legitimacy.
Popular Steam Game Free Before It Disappears Forever
A highly rated and popular game on Steam is free for a limited time before it disappears from the digital storefront. It's not often games are delisted, but it happens a few times a year. In an increasingly digital era, this is more problematic than ever. And in this specific instance, it means you will never be able to purchase the game again because it was never released via retail. That said, if you did purchase the game, you can still play it after its removal, and until its removal, if you haven't purchased it, you can still enjoy it because it's free until it's delisted on January 23.
Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Get Second Free Game of 2023
Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X have a new "free" game to enjoy, courtesy of Games With Gold and its offering for January. At the start of the month, the first free game with Games With Gold for 2023 was made available. This game is still available to download for free until the end of the month, and now it's been joined by the second free game with Games With Gold so far this year. Unlike the first game, this one will be free to download until the middle of next month, aka February 15.
Sons of the Forest Developer Reveals Absurd Size of Game's Map
The developer of Sons of the Forest has revealed the size of the game and it's pretty absurd. Sons of the Forest is an upcoming survival horror game and follow-up to the similarly named game, The Forest. These kinds of games have existed for many years now with the likes of Rust, Minecraft, Ark: Survival Evolved, and so on, with many players getting lost in the worlds around them and what can be done within them. You can make whatever you want and try to survive as long as you possibly can and it seems like Sons of the Forest is attempting to make a game that deepens that experience in new ways.
Epic Games Store's First Big Free Game of 2023 Leaked Early
The first major free game via Epic Games Store free games is almost upon us, according to a new leak. It's early into 2023, but Epic Games has already provided PC users with some quality free games, but it hasn't made a big splash yet. This week, on January 19, this is apparently changing. According to a prolific leaker, the next free Epic Games Store game is actually three games, and that's because it's going Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, which is a collection of remasters for GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas.
Metal Gear Solid Insider Leaks Reveal of PS5 Remake
According to a new report, a remake of Metal Gear Solid is about to be revealed soon. If this sounds familiar it's because there's been a few rumors here and there in the last year or so claiming that Konami is remaking the first Metal Gear Solid game. So far, nothing has come of these rumors, but this is apparently set to change by no later than May of this year, or at least that is what the aforementioned report claims.
Dragon Ball Super Shares First Look at Chapter 89
Dragon Ball Super is heading into 2023 with a new arc, and the manga has all eyes on Trunks thanks to the release. Right now, the series is giving fans a taste of the simple life as a special Super Hero arc kickstarted just before the new year. The story has put Trunks and Goten center stage as the high schoolers try their hands at being superheroes. And now, the manga's next chapter just dropped storyboards for fans ahead of its release.
Nintendo Switch Online Has a New Freebie for a Limited Time
Nintendo Switch Online has a new freebie for subscribers on Switch Lite, Switch OLED, and the regular ol' Switch. Unfortunately, it's not a new Sega Genesis or N64 game, but like these games, it's locked behind the Expansion Pack tier. More specifically, until January 24, all Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack owners can download special Nintendo Switch Sports avatars. These avatars are not available to non-subscribers or even Nintendo Switch Online subscribers without the expansion pack. You need the Expansion Pack to access them and then Platinum Points to redeem each and every single one of them.
Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Confused About Losing Access to Game
Xbox Game Pass subscribers across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are confused about a game they are losing access to tomorrow, January 15. Tomorrow, six different games are leaving behind the subscription service. When and if any of these games will ever return, we don't know, but Xbox fans aren't sweating the departures very much because none of the games are notable, not at least in terms of quality. However, one departure is notable because it's a game from a studio owned by Xbox itself.
The Best Open World Games Of 2022
Certain genres dominate the world of gaming, with first-person shooters, racers, and role-playing games often topping the charts. Open world games have also seen a popularity surge in recent years. Boasting titles ranging from "Grand Theft Auto 5" to "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild," the genre has transformed into one of the most successful and popular in the world, selling millions of copies.
PS5 Reportedly Locking Major Feature Behind PS Plus
PS5 is reportedly getting a major feature, but not only is this feature going to be locked behind PlayStation Plus, but it's going to be locked behind the most expensive tier of the PS4 and PS5 subscription service. In other words, if you're a PS Plus Essential subscriber or even a PS Plus Extra subscriber, you're out of luck, because according to this new report, this new feature is for PS Plus Premium only, which means that only a fraction of subscribers will be able to enjoy it.
Nintendo Reveals How to Play Secret Bayonetta Origins Demo
In December, Nintendo and PlatinumGames surprised fans with the announcement of Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon for Nintendo Switch. The Bayonetta spin-off is set to release on March 17th, just a few short months after the release of Bayonetta 3. The two games look significantly different from one another, but they do have a connection in the form of a playable teaser for Bayonetta Origins that can be accessed within Bayonetta 3! Nintendo has now gone into detail about how to access the demo via the company's official Twitter account.
Pokemon Reveals What Ash is Doing After His World Champion Win
Pokemon has kicked off a special series for Ash Ketchum as the anime gets ready to say goodbye to the Pokemon Master to be after 25 years of traveling through the franchise, and the first episode of Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master has revealed what Ash is doing after becoming the world champion! The 25th Anniversary anime series saw Ash rise through the World Coronation Series and ultimately winning the entire tournament. Ash had been steadily breaking ground in his travels through the regions leading to this big win, but now it remains to be seen what he wants to do after such a massive victory.
PlayStation 5 standing position liquid metal leakage is a case of concern getting lost in translation
There have been heightened concerns recently following a discovery that standing PS5s may be prone to liquid metal leakage and eventual console failure. However, the original report has been now retracted as it was a misunderstanding of tweets from French repair shops. The problem can occur only if the PS5 has been manually dismantled affecting the liquid metal barrier and normal use in any position should pose no issues.
New PlayStation ad reminds fans that the PS4 is too old for 2023 games
This year is really for the PS5 players
Starfield Release Date Reportedly Delayed
The Starfield release date has reportedly been delayed. Right now, the new spacefaring RPG from Bethesda Game Studios -- the team behind The Elder Scrolls and Fallout -- is scheduled to release sometime in the first half of this year, which is to say sometime by the end of June. According to a new and aforementioned report though, it's not going to make this window, but it won't be far behind it.
Long Lost Wii U Game Finally Releasing via Nintendo Switch
A long-lost Wii U game is finally releasing on a Nintendo console, but not the Wii successor. Rather the game originally meant for the Wii U is coming to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. In 2016, a game called Gunscape was released via PC, PS4, and Xbox One. It was also supposed to come to Wii U, but this version was canned in favor of a Switch version. This version was teased for a 2017 release, but obviously, that never happen. Six calendar years later, we've received confirmation the game is still coming to Nintendo Switch. More specifically, it's coming to Nintendo Switch on February 1, 2023.
AEW Star Teases Bringing Back Popular Gimmick
While All Elite Wrestling has its fair share of homegrown stars, evident by the likes of The Acclaimed and Maxwell Jacob Friedman occupying the championship scene at the moment, Tony Khan's young promotion has utilized a number of top talent that made their names in other companies. That said, some of those major names have donned new personas upon showing face in AEW, with former world champions like Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho being almost unrecognizable from their WWE gimmicks. Even with the success of originality, nostalgia sells, and one veteran AEW star may be bringing a popular gimmick back to television.
