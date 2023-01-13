Annual meeting, happy hours on the docket at Linden Hill

The Friends of Linden Hill will host the 16th annual meeting Monday, Jan. 16. The meeting will be held in the Musser mansion (white home).

A social and voting will begin at 5 p.m., with the annual meeting to begin at 5:45 p.m.

Linden Hill will also be hosting pop-up happy hours Fridays, Jan. 20; Friday, Feb. 17 and March 17, from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. in the Musser mansion.

The public is invited to a casual evening of food, drinks and merriment in a beautiful, historic setting. These happy hour events will offer a food menu featuring appetizers, pizzas and more along with a full cash bar including beer, wine, seltzers, cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages. Wine and whiskey flights will also be featured.

Casual seating is available on a first come, first served basis, and there will be playing cards, board games and other entertainment available for use. This event is free and open to adults 21 and older.

Guests will be asked to present photo ID at the door for admission. No outside food or beverage is allowed.

Linden Hill is located at 608 Highland Ave., Little Falls. Call (320) 616-5580 or e-mail info@linden-hill.org with any questions.