Michigan State

Top 10 Ronnie Milsap Songs

Ronnie Milsap is one of the most successful country artists in history, especially from a charts standpoint: In a career that dates back to 1963, he's earned an impressive 35 solo No. 1 hits in the U.S. A Grand Ole Opry member as of Feb. 6, 1976 — and a 2014 Country Music Hall of Fame inductee — Milsap has also won six Grammy Awards.
Dierks Bentley’s New Album ‘Gravel & Gold’ Features Collaborations With Billy Strings, Ashley McBryde

Dierks Bentley has revealed details of his upcoming tenth studio album, Gravel & Gold, which includes two intriguing collaborations. Out Feb. 24, the record's 14th and final track, "High Note," features bluegrass breakout Billy Strings. The pair are joined on the plucky ode to the "devil's lettuce" by Jerry Douglas on dobro, Sam Bush on mandolin, singer-songwriter and Bentley's newly-added touring band member Charlie Worsham on guitar, along with Bryan Sutton on banjo and guitar.
Top 10 Trace Adkins Songs

Trace Adkins' biggest career hits have run the gamut of emotions: He's the man behind one of the saddest (and most controversial) war songs in country music, and he's also the one who brought the word "badonkadonk" into the genre's lexicon. Naturally, this countdown of the singer's 10 best tunes is a varied one.
Luke Combs Wrote a Song for Gabby Barrett’s Next Album

Gabby Barrett is still on maternity leave after welcoming her son, Augustine Boone, in November, but that doesn't mean she's entirely off the clock. In fact, the singer is hard at work on her next album, and she says the tracklist will feature a song written by none other than Luke Combs.
Willie Nelson’s New Album Celebrates the Work of Hit Songwriter Harlan Howard

It's been less than a year since Willie Nelson released an album, but the country legend already has a new project ready to share. On March 3, the 89-year-old innovator will drop his 73rd studio record, I Don't Know a Thing About Love. The project features renditions of the most popular and beloved tracks penned by the late Harlan Howard, one of country music's most influential songwriters.
All of Miranda Lambert’s Albums, Ranked

Since releasing her major-label debut album, Kerosene, in 2005, Miranda Lambert has made a name for herself in country music through emotional lyrics and a badass attitude. It's a trend she continues with each solo record she releases, including her most recent project, Palomino. Throughout the last two decades, Lambert...
Megan Moroney’s Anonymous Love Interest Converts Her to ‘Tennessee Orange’ in New Music Video

Megan Moroney found viral fame on TikTok with her song "Tennessee Orange," and now, the singer is releasing a fitting music video to accompany it. The tune finds Moroney — a Georgia Bulldogs fan — temporarily converting to a University of Tennessee fan when she's around her new boyfriend. The song essentially takes the form of a phone call to her parents, in which she breaks the news that she's dating someone who is a fan of a rival team.
William Lee Golden and the Goldens Deliver a Soothing Eagles Classic [Exclusive Premiere]

William Lee Golden says that the Eagles’ 1972 classic “Peaceful Easy Feeling” has always been part of the fabric of his life. “The Eagles music was transformative,” the legendary member of the Oak Ridge Boys says during an interview with Taste of Country. “It was country. It was pop. It was rock and roll. It was that California style that made an imprint on music and on American music that was so needed at the time.”
Keith Urban ‘Shocked and Saddened’ by the Death of Rock Legend Jeff Beck

Keith Urban is taking time to mourn a legend from the rock world. After the news on Wednesday (Jan. 11) that Jeff Beck — the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer known for his work as the guitarist of the Yardbirds as well as his solo music — had died at age 78, stars of all description offered up remembrances, and Urban was among them. In a social media post, the country performer reflected on Beck's influence on him, and remembered one particular special evening they shared together.
The Best 25 Debut Country Singles of All Time, Ranked

A truly great debut single establishes a country artist's musical personality. Though they can — and should — evolve throughout their career, the best debut singles hone in on the artist's personality and introduces fans to who they are as a recording artist. Not every country star comes...
The Chris Young Streak Nobody Is Talking About

Chris Young is on a 14-year hot streak that's filling up his house and (somehow) keeping him humble. Since his first Top 40 single "Voices" in 2009, every one of Young's radio releases has been certified Gold (for 500,000 in sales or equivalent), Platinum (1,000,000) or beyond. That's a 19-song winning streak, up to "At the End of the Bar," which peaked at No. 1 on radio airplay charts last summer.
The Band Perry’s Neil Perry Is Engaged

Neil Perry of the Band Perry will soon be a married man! The 32-year-old musician and singer, who has been a member of the sibling trio since its inception in 2005, announced his engagement to Sofia Sclafani on Tuesday (Jan. 10). Perry shared the news via Instagram, revealing that the...
ABOUT

103.1 Kickin Country plays the only Texas Red Dirt music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas.

