Ole Miss track & field added onto an excellent first day with a strong conclusion to the Commodore Challenge on Saturday. The Rebel throws crew showed out again, setting two NCAA top-10 marks across both the men’s and women’s shot put events. Freshman Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan, fresh off a bombastic start to his Ole Miss career in the weight throw on Friday night, swept the weekend with a win in the shot put on Saturday.

OXFORD, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO