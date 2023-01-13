Read full article on original website
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Baseball Ranked No. 4 In D1Baseball 2023 Preseason Top-25
D1Baseball released their 2023 Preseason Top-25 Poll Tuesday morning and the reigning National Champions, Ole Miss Baseball, were selected as the No. 4 team coming into the 2023 season. This is the highest ranking for the Rebels so far this preseason after being slotted at No. 6 by Perfect Game...
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Track & Field’s Davis, Robinson-O’Hagan Earn SEC Weekly Honors
Ole Miss track & field’s Jalani Davis (SEC Co-Women’s Field Athlete of the Week) and Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan (SEC Men’s Freshman of the Week) have both been honored with weekly awards by the SEC, the conference announced Tuesday afternoon. Davis set the NCAA lead in the women’s...
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Picks Up Road Conference Win At South Carolina 70-58
Claiming the lead under a minute into the game and never surrendering it, the Ole Miss men’s basketball team defeated South Carolina on the road 70-58 on Tuesday night at Colonial Life Arena. A three-pointer from James White kicked off the evening for Ole Miss (9-9, 1-5 SEC), before...
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Travels to Columbia, S.C. to Face the South Carolina Gamecocks
Ole Miss men’s basketball team travels to Columbia, S.C. on Tuesday to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks in an SEC showdown. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. CT and can be seen on the SEC Network. Ole Miss (8-9, 0-5 SEC) is coming into the matchup after a...
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Track & Field Finishes Strong at Commodore Challenge
Ole Miss track & field added onto an excellent first day with a strong conclusion to the Commodore Challenge on Saturday. The Rebel throws crew showed out again, setting two NCAA top-10 marks across both the men’s and women’s shot put events. Freshman Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan, fresh off a bombastic start to his Ole Miss career in the weight throw on Friday night, swept the weekend with a win in the shot put on Saturday.
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Drops First SEC Contest, Falls to Alabama 63-58
In one of its highest NET games to date, Ole Miss was unable to overcome a second-half deficit, falling to Alabama at home on Sunday, 63-58. Despite holding Alabama (14-4, 3-2 SEC) to its fewest made threes in a game this season at five, Ole Miss (16-3, 5-1 SEC) could not piece together a fourth quarter comeback to take down the Tide.
Georgia OL Devin Willock, recruiting staffer die in car crash
Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in a car crash Sunday. Bulldogs lineman Warren McClendon was also injured, a source told ESPN's Mark Schlabach.
dawgnation.com
Social media reacts to wild Georgia football celebration: ‘Screw it, we won two rings’
ATHENS — Georgia fans and players got another chance to celebrate on Saturday afternoon. This time, with fans, friends and teammates on hand in Sanford Stadium, the Bulldogs held a celebration in Sanford Stadium. It was a who’s who of key figures who were on hand. Georgia athletic director...
hottytoddy.com
Women’s Tennis Wraps Up Final Day at Michigan Spring Invitational
Ole Miss women’s team wrapped up its final day at the Michigan Spring Invitational. The Rebels took home two wins in doubles against No. 20 Michigan and singles match against No. 24 Tennessee. In singles action, junior Reka Zadori won her second match in as many days with a...
Tracking Kirby Smart and His Staff's Invasion of Georgia High School's
Kirby Smart and his staff stopped at 100 different Georgia high schools just a few days after UGAs dominating win over TCU.
Look: Georgia Tech Football Reacts To Georgia Tragedy
The University of Georgia is in mourning today following the sudden, shocking loss of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy. And when they suffer in such a way, even their arch-rivals are willing to bury the hatchet and offer support. In a statement released on Twitter, the Georgia Tech football team ...
Look: Kirby Smart Reacts To Death Of Georgia Football Player
Less than a week ago, Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs won the national championship. But that's the last thing on their minds this Sunday morning. The Bulldogs received heartbreaking news today that Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and staff member Chandler LeCroy were killed in a ...
‘Always thinking of others:’ Youth pastor remembers UGA recruiting analyst killed in crash
ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia is mourning after a football player and a staff member were killed in a crash less than 24 hours after the team’s championship parade. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was in Athens...
UGA football player, staff member killed in crash hours after National Championship celebration
ATHENS, Ga. — Hours after celebrating their national championship, the University of Georgia football team is mourning the loss of a teammate and staff member. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department said 20-year-old Devin Willock died in a single-vehicle crash on Barnett Shoals Road around 2:45 a.m. Sunday. The driver,...
Football World Reacts To Devastating Georgia Tragedy
The football world is praying for the Georgia football program on Sunday morning. Early Sunday morning, a Bulldogs football player and a team staffer died in a car accident. Georgia football player Devin Willock, 20, and team recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, died following the accident. “The ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia offensive lineman and recruiting staffer die in car accident
Georgia OL Devin Willock has passed away at the age of 20 after a single-car accident on Sunday morning. Georgia recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, 24, also died due to injuries sustained when the vehicle left the road and struck 2 power poles and some trees. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department...
westerniowatoday.com
Georgia Bulldogs player, staffer die in car crash hours after national championship parade
(NEW YORK) — University of Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and staff member Chandler LeCroy were killed in an early morning car crash on Sunday in Athens, Georgia, just hours after the football team held its national championship parade, according to school officials. “The entire Georgia family is devastated...
Albany Herald
Injured passengers identified in car crash that killed UGA football player and staffer
Police on Monday identified the two passengers injured in the single-vehicle car crash that killed University of Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and staff member Chandler LeCroy early Sunday, just hours after the team celebrated its national championship victory. Shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, LeCroy, 24, was driving with Willock,...
UGA gets $1.5 million gift from Chick Fil A
The University of Georgia has received a $1.5 million pledge from Chick-fil-A Inc. to support the development of a new statewide youth leadership program and an annual youth leadership summit at UGA. “I am immensely grateful to our friends at Chick-fil-A for their generosity and their commitment to helping the...
hottytoddy.com
A Family of Luckyday Scholars
Leaving the comfort and familiarity of a small town to join thousands of other students at the University of Mississippi can be a daunting experience for many freshmen. That wasn’t the case for Christene Chavez. When she first stepped on the Ole Miss campus two years ago as a...
