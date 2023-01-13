ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Baseball Ranked No. 4 In D1Baseball 2023 Preseason Top-25

D1Baseball released their 2023 Preseason Top-25 Poll Tuesday morning and the reigning National Champions, Ole Miss Baseball, were selected as the No. 4 team coming into the 2023 season. This is the highest ranking for the Rebels so far this preseason after being slotted at No. 6 by Perfect Game...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Track & Field Finishes Strong at Commodore Challenge

Ole Miss track & field added onto an excellent first day with a strong conclusion to the Commodore Challenge on Saturday. The Rebel throws crew showed out again, setting two NCAA top-10 marks across both the men’s and women’s shot put events. Freshman Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan, fresh off a bombastic start to his Ole Miss career in the weight throw on Friday night, swept the weekend with a win in the shot put on Saturday.
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Drops First SEC Contest, Falls to Alabama 63-58

In one of its highest NET games to date, Ole Miss was unable to overcome a second-half deficit, falling to Alabama at home on Sunday, 63-58. Despite holding Alabama (14-4, 3-2 SEC) to its fewest made threes in a game this season at five, Ole Miss (16-3, 5-1 SEC) could not piece together a fourth quarter comeback to take down the Tide.
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Women’s Tennis Wraps Up Final Day at Michigan Spring Invitational

Ole Miss women’s team wrapped up its final day at the Michigan Spring Invitational. The Rebels took home two wins in doubles against No. 20 Michigan and singles match against No. 24 Tennessee. In singles action, junior Reka Zadori won her second match in as many days with a...
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

Look: Georgia Tech Football Reacts To Georgia Tragedy

The University of Georgia is in mourning today following the sudden, shocking loss of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy. And when they suffer in such a way, even their arch-rivals are willing to bury the hatchet and offer support. In a statement released on Twitter, the Georgia Tech football team ...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Devastating Georgia Tragedy

The football world is praying for the Georgia football program on Sunday morning. Early Sunday morning, a Bulldogs football player and a team staffer died in a car accident. Georgia football player Devin Willock, 20, and team recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, died following the accident. “The ...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia offensive lineman and recruiting staffer die in car accident

Georgia OL Devin Willock has passed away at the age of 20 after a single-car accident on Sunday morning. Georgia recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, 24, also died due to injuries sustained when the vehicle left the road and struck 2 power poles and some trees. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

UGA gets $1.5 million gift from Chick Fil A

The University of Georgia has received a $1.5 million pledge from Chick-fil-A Inc. to support the development of a new statewide youth leadership program and an annual youth leadership summit at UGA. “I am immensely grateful to our friends at Chick-fil-A for their generosity and their commitment to helping the...
ATHENS, GA
hottytoddy.com

A Family of Luckyday Scholars

Leaving the comfort and familiarity of a small town to join thousands of other students at the University of Mississippi can be a daunting experience for many freshmen. That wasn’t the case for Christene Chavez. When she first stepped on the Ole Miss campus two years ago as a...
OXFORD, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy