Podcast: Dan Talks with Lisa Michne, Executive Director of Hampton Library in Bridgehampton
In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.
Southampton Village Board, Mayor Trade Barbs After New Police Chief Quits
Southampton Village Mayor Jesse Warren flip-flopped on supporting its new police chief, prompting the top cop to quit, because Warren wants someone with "blind loyalty," village trustees said — claims that Warren denies. Four members of the Southampton...
Recipe: On the Docks Broiled Miso Oysters
This recipe for broiled miso oysters comes to us from the fine folks at On the Docks in Aquebogue. The list of ingredient quantities is ideal to serve four. On the Docks Broiled Miso Oysters. INGREDIENTS. 24 oysters (local Blue Point)...
With Big Wins for Spielberg, ‘The Fabelmans’ Gets Digital Release Tomorrow
Awards season for the best performances and behind-the-camera work in film has started out victorious for East Hampton resident and legendary director Steven Spielberg and his autobiographical movie The Fabelmans, available to own tomorrow. The iconic filmmaker's wins in 2023 started...
Police Seek to ID Men Who Used Counterfeit Cash in Bridgehampton
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and detectives from the Southampton Town Police Department are seeking the public's help to identify and locate four people who police say used counterfeit money at a store in Bridgehampton this month. In a press release...
