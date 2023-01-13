ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lagrange, GA

PSA: LPD warns about contractor scams after severe weather wreaks havoc in LaGrange

WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=371JEB_0kE0yGi200

LAGRANGE, Ga. ( WRBL ) – The LaGrange Police Department (LPD) is warning LaGrange citizens to be vigilant and avoid becoming victims of contractor scams.

Severe weather on Thursday left numerous citizens with the responsibility of having their homes and residencies repaired.

During the process of renovating, the police department is warning LaGrange citizens to research contractors’ business names online, inquire about references, licensing, and if the business is insured.

The LaGrange Police Department urges citizens to ‘not simply take anyone at their word alone’ and to research the contractor business before signing any contract.

LPD advises citizens to reach out to ‘trusted family, friends, and your insurance company’ as ways to conduct renovation business.

The police department also says that citizens can reach out to the State of Georgia Insurance Commission regarding any questions relating to homeowner insurance.

LPD provided the following resources for citizens to utilize when verifying a legitimate business:

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRBL News 3

City of LaGrange creates fundraiser for Troup County tornado victims

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The City of LaGrange created the “Community Outreach Tornado Fund” to provide aid for Troup County residents impacted by the Jan. 12 storms. Those in need of assistance are asked to fill out a verification form with proper documentation. Forms will be available at LaGrange Police Department. To receive one through […]
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

COLUMBUS: Police investigate robbery on Milgen Road

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Officials are responding to a bank robbery on Milgen Road, according to the Columbus Police Department. There is heavy police presence at the Wells Fargo on the 5500 block Milgen Road. Police say no injures are reported at this time. WRBL News 3 will keep you updated with new information as […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

CPD: Traffic stop turned drug bust results in an arrest

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Saturday, a Columbus Police Patrol Officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop which resulted in a brief search and lead to the discovery of several grams of marijuana and a firearm. According to the Columbus Police Department, the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop near the area of Beacon […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

GEMA/HS offering disaster assistance Troup, Meriwether and several other counties

GEORGIA (WRBL) – The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) announced that it will now offer disaster assistance to multiple counties affected by severe weather storms on Jan. 12. According to the (GEMA/HS), Governor Brian Kemp announced residents in the following counties are eligible to apply for disaster assistance: For those interested in […]
TROUP COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Troup County Govt. announces vegetative debris disposal protocol after severe weather storm in LaGrange

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Troup County Government announced the debris disposal protocol on Friday after severe weather caused significant infrastructure damage in LaGrange. For LaGrange citizens attempting to dispose of unwanted vegetative debris, the county government encourages composting or controlled burning on personal property. Others who prefer to haul debris can instead take the […]
TROUP COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Phenix City resident found with gunshot wounds in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— One Phenix City resident was found suffering from gunshot wounds in Columbus early Sunday, according to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office. Columbus police responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of 3rd Ave. in Columbus at 3:19 a.m. Upon arrival officers were led to a lot between 3rd and 2nd Avenue. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

WATCH: Update on storm damage in Troup County

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office urges drivers to avoid traveling in the area due to severe storm damage. Officials announced Thursday night via Facebook that there are various road shutdowns because of fallen trees and other structural damages blocking the roadway. According to Georgia State...
TROUP COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Roofs ripped from homes during powerful storms in Troup County

LAGRANGE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Homeowners in Troup County are left to clean up the mess left behind by Thursday’s powerful storms. Several homes had their roofs nearly ripped off as well as other property damage in the Lexington Park subdivision in LaGrange. Residents tell Atlanta News First that they are just glad to be alive.
TROUP COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Police attempting to ID fraud suspect last seen at Walmart in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police search for the identity of an individual suspected of committing multiple crimes at a local Walmart. Authorities say the suspect below is accused of entering auto and financial card fraud. The incident happened on Jan. 10 at a Walmart on New Franklin Road. According...
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

LaGrange man murders wife before crashing vehicle

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) -On January 13, around 4:54pm, LaGrange Police responded to the 300 block of Lukken Industrial Drive in reference to a traffic crash. At the scene, Timothy Mobley, 37, was the driver of one the vehicles in the crash. Mobley told police that he had just stabbed his wife and that she was at their home located at 910 Troup Street.
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Lanett Police Department notices an increase of fraudulent money

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lanett Police Department has seen an increase of fraudulent money being passed at different businesses. The money being passed will have “COPY” and “FOR MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY” on it. These bills are also printed on standard paper and do not feel like normal bills.
LANETT, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

39K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy