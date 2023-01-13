PSA: LPD warns about contractor scams after severe weather wreaks havoc in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. ( WRBL ) – The LaGrange Police Department (LPD) is warning LaGrange citizens to be vigilant and avoid becoming victims of contractor scams.

Severe weather on Thursday left numerous citizens with the responsibility of having their homes and residencies repaired.

During the process of renovating, the police department is warning LaGrange citizens to research contractors’ business names online, inquire about references, licensing, and if the business is insured.

The LaGrange Police Department urges citizens to ‘not simply take anyone at their word alone’ and to research the contractor business before signing any contract.

LPD advises citizens to reach out to ‘trusted family, friends, and your insurance company’ as ways to conduct renovation business.

The police department also says that citizens can reach out to the State of Georgia Insurance Commission regarding any questions relating to homeowner insurance.

LPD provided the following resources for citizens to utilize when verifying a legitimate business:

Search Business Name: https://ecorp.sos.ga.gov/BusinessSearch

Better Business Bureau: https://www.bbb.org/search

State of Georgia Insurance Commissioner: https:// oci.georgia.gov

