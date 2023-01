Wichita State (11-7, 1-4) vs. SMU (12-5, 3-2) Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 | 6:00 PM CT | Charles Koch Arena. Wednesday's game can be heard online at GoShockers.com/Listen with Steve Strain calling the action. Strain is in his ninth season as the radio voice for Wichita State women's basketball. The game will also be televised on ESPN+ and the ESPN app.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO