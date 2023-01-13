Read full article on original website
Related
Golden Globes COVID Spread Continues With Jamie Lee Curtis, Colin Farrell, And Brendan Gleeson
It seems that this year's award season is not going quite as planned. On January 10, 2023, the 80th Golden Globe Awards took place to celebrate the best of film and television from the previous year. After last year's less-than-stellar show that saw the Golden Globes go for a hybrid style of part Zoom and part in-person presentation, this year's event brought things back to a more traditional and welcome manner. The prestigious ceremony saw some pretty major events take place, from Ke Huy Quan's wholesome best supporting actor win for "Everything Everywhere All At Once" to Eddie Murphy's Cecil B. DeMille Award win and subsequent speech that referenced another notable award ceremony moment.
Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13. “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
NCIS: Los Angeles' Renee Felice Smith Dreamed Of Having Ryan Gosling Guest Star
Fighting big crime with serious star power. It's the formula for "NCIS: Los Angeles," the hit procedural drama starring music legend LL Cool J as Sam Hanna and Chris O'Donnell as G. Callen. And they're not the only big names in this small-screen hit with Nia Long playing Assistant Director Shay Mosley and Linda Hunt playing Hetty Lange over the years. But there's still room for even more star power, according to one of the show's previous stars.
The One Story The Big Bang Theory's Kevin Sussman Hoped Had More Screen Time
Most sitcoms in the modern era often utilize various archetypes that characters fall into. One of the more popular archetypes implemented in contemporary comedies is the "sad sack" personality, which is a role defined by pessimism, depression, and self-deprecation. Sad sacks do not see their inherent value and are often the butt of many jokes. Some popular sad sacks include Ted Buckland (Sam Lloyd) from "Scrubs," Michael Scott's archnemesis Toby Flenderson (Paul Lieberstein) from "The Office," and Stuart Bloom (Kevin Sussman) from "The Big Bang Theory."
Tár Director Says Harvey Weinstein Almost Ruined His First Film, Until Tom Cruise Stepped In
Tom Cruise has played a hero in several films like "Top Gun: Maverick" and the "Mission Impossible" movies, but he apparently has done some heroic things off camera as well. One of those good deeds was helping Todd Field, director of the hit 2022 feature "Tár," survive the wrath of one of Hollywood's most notorious monsters (via Variety) early in his directing career.
Wayne Knight Claims Seinfeld 'Obliterated' His Film Career
Wayne Knight might be best known for playing Jerry's neighbor and nemesis, Newman, on "Seinfeld," but he's also a reputable character actor who worked for years as a private eye between stage and television performances. As he explained to Vice in 2015, "My dad had a big work ethic, and I didn't feel good about being on unemployment."
Larry David Had His Real-Life Big Salad Moment During The Filming Of Seinfeld
"The Big Salad" is one of those episodes of "Seinfeld" that still irks some fans to this day. In the episode, George (Jason Alexander) gets upset when his girlfriend, Julie (Michelle Forbes), gets credit for picking up a "big salad" for Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) that George paid for just because Julie happened to hand Elaine the bag. It may seem like a trifling thing to get that upset about, but George Costanza has always been notorious for making mountains out of molehills, and here he manages to alienate yet another girlfriend because he insists on getting the credit he deserves. But was he wrong?
Brian Geraghty Doesn't Have Fond Memories Of Preparing For 1923
Taylor Sheridan has worked on numerous excellent entertainment projects over the years, but at this stage in the game, he's best known for his work on one title above all others: "Yellowstone." Since the program arrived in 2018, it has become nothing short of a television phenomenon. In only a few short years, it has amassed five seasons, secured several awards and nominations, and now boasts a massive fanbase. Not to mention, it has spawned a handful of spin-offs that have kept the momentum going by finding standout success themselves.
Channing Tatum Wants To Star In A Ghost Remake
If you're a fan of the Oscar-winning 1990 weeper "Ghost," then you aren't alone. Per the Los Angeles Times, it became the most popular film the summer it was released. Viewers couldn't get enough of the romance between Sam Wheat (Patrick Swayze) and Molly Jensen (Demi Moore), which is thwarted when Sam is killed in a mugging. A grieving Molly is unable to move on in the wake of Sam's death, and Sam — now a ghost — is unwilling to leave the mortal plane without solving his murder or letting Molly know how much he loves her. He enlists the help of fake medium Oda Mae Brown (Whoopi Goldberg) to speak with Molly. Oda now happens to be the only mortal who can hear, make physical contact with, and see Sam, which leads to them teaming up to solve his murder. Along the way, Molly is given the strength to overcome her grief, and Sam comes to accept that he must move on to the hereafter.
Star Wars Actor Peter Mayhew Could Only Stand To Wear His Chewbacca Costume One Hour At A Time
Peter Mayhew is unquestionably best-known as everyone's favorite "big, walking carpet" from the "Star Wars" franchise, but Mayhew's career didn't begin when he donned Chewbacca's iconic costume. Rather, Mayhew's first silver screen appearance came as the Minoton in 1977's "Sinbad and the Eye of the Tiger," even though Mayhew wasn't credited for playing the part. However, Mayhew made connections on the set of "Sinbad" which led to his big break.
The Babylon Scene Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Shot 36 Times
"Babylon," the most recent film from "La La Land" and "Whiplash" filmmaker Damien Chazelle, is an epic three-hour-plus period drama about the transition in Hollywood from silent films to sound films in the 1920s. Written and directed by Chazelle, the film features an ensemble cast and follows multiple characters through a pivotal moment in the entertainment industry.
Shameless Star Justin Chatwin Compares Fiona And Jimmy's Relationship To Romeo And Juliet
Showtime's "Shameless" did an excellent job portraying how poverty can impact an already dysfunctional family. The Gallaghers all have their fair share of issues, but the one trying to keep everyone afloat is Fiona (Emmy Rossum). She has plenty of problems, but she tries to hold it together for the betterment of her family, where she's pretty much the parental figure due to Frank's (William H. Macy) continual absence. However, she tries to make room for her own joy, starting in Season 1 by going out with Jimmy (Justin Chatwin).
No, Vin Diesel Is Not Actually Appearing In The Avatar Sequels
Back in 2009, a star-studded cast united for quite the undertaking — James Cameron's nearly three-hour sci-fi adventure "Avatar." It was a massive box office success, with audiences flooding venues to see Zoe Saldaña, Sam Worthington, and Sigourney Weaver navigate the captivating world of Pandora. Ever since the film's release, fans began wondering when an "Avatar" sequel would be released, and if any new A-listers would join the cast. And by 2019, as work was underway for the second, third, fourth and fifth follow-up films, rumors swirled of a fresh addition — Vin Diesel.
Why Chaplain Orlovsky From Chicago Fire Looks Familiar
Because its events take place at the mother of all hectic workplaces, "Chicago Fire" has featured tons and tons of characters over the years. Some of the actors behind the many people who walk through the doors of Firehouse 51 have made their name on the show, while others have already been well-known for their other work before joining the eternally gasp-worthy "One Chicago" franchise.
Skinamarink Director Teases The Presence Of Person Hidden In The Darkness Of One Scene
Released on an ominous Friday the 13th in January of 2023, "Skinamarink" burrowed its way under audiences' skin almost immediately. The purposefully nonsense title is taken from a nursery rhyme, but this horror movie was actually trying to keep audiences up at night rather than calm them down. The unsettling film is shot in a manner in which the audience is either looking at a corner or down a hallway, but never at anyone's face. It takes place in 1995 as two young children wake up home alone in a house without any doors or windows. In order to keep themselves from being scared, they watch VHS tapes of old cartoons which provide the only light in their darkened living room.
Road To Perdition Details Only Huge Fans Know About The Tom Hanks Hit
Sam Mendes' sophomore endeavor, "Road to Perdition," may have not garnered the incredible Oscar buzz of his directorial debut "American Beauty," but the 2002 pic still boasted a highly lauded, award-winning cast and crew. The pic, an elegiac gangster film, explored the complexity of the father-son bond and the lengths some fathers go to protect their sons.
Superman IV: The Quest For Peace: BTS Facts About The Worst Superman Movie Of All Time
It may be controversial to call "Superman IV: The Quest for Peace" the worst Superman film, but we stand by it. Say what you will about the Snyder/Cavill take on the Man of Steel, it has legions of rabid fans numerous enough to wear down Warner Brothers into giving the duo a multi-million-dollar mulligan with "Zack Snyder's Justice League." The nicest we've heard about "The Quest for Peace" is it's not as miserable as those other ones.
The Green Lantern Costume Probably Shouldn't Have Been Greenlit
The 2011 adaptation of "Green Lantern" must have seemed promising at first to fans. Future CW mega-writer Greg Berlanti co-wrote the script and was expected to direct with the idea that a future "Flash" movie could be set in the same cinematic universe (via Den of Geek). In 2009, however, Berlanti was assigned to a smaller project, and Martin Campbell was asked to helm the movie.
There's Something Wrong With The Children Review: Scary Kids, Scary Futures
Pros The cast is great It looks wonderful There's a nice balance of psychological and supernatural tension Cons The character metaphors within the horror could have been explored a bit more. It's easy to imagine, even before seeing the rather throwback credits font for "There's Something Wrong with the Children,"...
Whatever Happened To Gabriel From Supernatural?
Gabriel aka Loki aka The Trickster (Richard Speight Jr.) was among the many characters encountered by Dean and Sam Winchester (Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki) in their demon-and-monster-hunting adventures, but the lovable jokester was one of the more common guests in the world of "Supernatural." Speight appeared in 12 episodes of "Supernatural," his last appearance being in 2018 (per IMDb).
Looper
16K+
Followers
59K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0