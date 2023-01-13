Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
brownwoodnews.com
Brookesmith ISD to conduct active shooter drill Jan. 18
Brookesmith Independent School District released the following information Tuesday morning:. On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, Brookesmith Independent School District will conduct an Active Shooter Drill on campus. Please don’t be alarmed as you may see unusual activity and vehicles around the school. This will be a drill for training purposes...
brownwoodnews.com
BMDD Board slated to meet on Jan. 17
The proceedings of the meeting will be as follows:. Item 1. Call the meeting to order. Item 2. Items to be withdrawn. Item 3. Introductions, Announcements and Recognitions. Item 4. The Board will consider approval of the minutes:. BMDD regular board meeting – November 15, 2022. Joint board meeting...
brownwoodnews.com
BMDD: T.J. Maxx eyeing March opening
During Tuesday’s meeting of the Brownwood Municipal Development District, Executive Director Ray Tipton told Board members that the new T.J. Maxx location in Commerce Square was still on target to open in the first quarter of 2023, “probably March-ish.”. Renovations continue on the former Bealls building located in...
brownwoodnews.com
ROC holds 11th Annual MLK Celebration
Revitalizing Our Community (ROC) held its 11th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Monday morning at the Cecil Holman Park basketball courts, with hundreds in attendance. The keynote address was given by Pastor Eric Jordan, who recently moved to Brownwood and is the minister of the A Breath of Praise...
brownwoodnews.com
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Honored
Martin Luther King Jr. Day was recognized and honored today at an event presented by the R.O.C. (Revitalizing Our Community) organization. This year’s event, the eleventh organized by R.O.C., had the theme of “Unity = Strength.” A good crowd of several hundred people attended the event in Cecil Holman Park, adjacent to the Bennie Houston Center.
brownwoodnews.com
Joe Eddie Hill
Joe Eddie Hill, age 80, of Brownwood passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Hendrick Hospice Center in Abilene. Celebration of Life for Joe will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Blaylock Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
brownwoodnews.com
Grand Champion Steer auctioned for $12,000 at 71st Brown County Youth Fair
The 71st Annual Brown County Youth Fair concluded Saturday evening with the Premium Sale at the Brown County Fairgrounds. The grand champion and reserve champions among Steers, Lambs, Swine, Ag Mechanics and Home Economics received a total of $76,100 in bids. Leading the way was Ashtyn Adams’ Grand Champion Market...
brownwoodnews.com
Court Records 1/13/23
The following cases were filed in the Brown Count Clerk’s office from January 6 through January 12:. Lopez, George Rodriguez, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Ramirez, Maria Fernando Salinas, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Smith, Mckinze Leanne, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Williams, Trease Wilson, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Freitas, Curtis Deandre,...
brownwoodnews.com
WEEKLY SPORTS SCHEDULE – Jan. 16-22
Brownwood at Stephenville, 6/7:30 p.m. Early at Eastland, 6/7:30 p.m. Bangs at Colorado City, 6:30/8 p.m. Gustine at Blanket, 5/6:30 p.m. Brookesmith at Lometa, 6/7:30 p.m. May at Cross Plains, 6/7:30 p.m. Zephyr at Sidney, 6/7:30 p.m. GIRLS SOCCER. San Angelo Lake View at Brownwood, 5 p.m. BOYS SOCCER. San...
brownwoodnews.com
Cats on Canvas to Raise Funds for TNR Brownwood
Cats on Canvas is an evening of art, food, cocktails and fun, all to raise funds for the spay/neuter of community cats, a TNR Brownwood event. Piano music will be provided by Debra Mathis. Cats on Canvas will be from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm this Thursday, January 19, at...
brownwoodnews.com
Alan Ray Eaton
Alan Ray Eaton, formally of Brownwood, passed from this life on December 31, 2022, at the age of 73. A Graveside service will be held Tuesday January 17, 2023 at 1:30 pm at Bangs Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday January 17, 2023 from 5 -7pm at Brownwood Funeral Home.
Abilene man arrested, charged with attempted aggravated kidnapping, online solicitation of child
RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas — An Abilene man is facing attempted aggravated kidnapping and online solicitation of a minor charges after a family friend saw him meeting with a 12-year-old at a Winters park and alerted family members. The Winters Police Department said the 12-year-old minor “met” Ernest Martinez Jr....
brownwoodnews.com
Phyllis Elaine Seider
Graveside funeral services for Phyllis Elaine Seider, 68, of Goldthwaite, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 at Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18 at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home in Goldthwaite. She passed away Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Killeen.
brownwoodnews.com
Lions dealt first district defeat by Stephenville, 57-44
STEPHENVILLE – The Brownwood Lions jumped out to an early 9-4 lead, but fell victim to an 11-1 run to end the first quarter and never recovered in a 57-44 District 6-4A loss at Stephenville Tuesday night. The Lions (11-13, 1-1) coming off a 70-66 home victory over Graham...
brownwoodnews.com
Lions commemorate 2022 season with Mother’s Club Football Banquet
The 2022 Brownwood Lions football season – which featured the program’s first district championship since 2010 during a 10-3, area championship varsity campaign, as well as a combined 23-7 record for the three subvarsity squads – was celebrated Mondaynight with the annual Mother’s Club Banquet held at the Coggin Avenue Church Connection Center.
koxe.com
Jensyn Evans Named Brown County Youth Fair Queen
Jensyn Evans was crowned Queen at the 71st Annual Brown County Youth Fair Saturday afternoon during the Premium Sale and awards ceremony. Watch for an Interview with Jensyn and photo gallery of the coronation coming at BrownwoodNews.com. (photo courtesy Derrick Stuckly of Brownwoodnews.com)
brownwoodnews.com
Brown County Sheriff’s Report: Jan. 13
On Tuesday, January 10, Lt. Pete Bastardo was dispatched to the intersection of FM 45 and Hwy 377 South. This was in regard to theft of copper. Upon arrival, contact was made with a TXDOT worker, who stated five illumination poles had been broken into and copper wire removed from each one of them. Information was gathered for a report. There are no suspects to list.
Man ejected, killed in Eastland County ATV crash
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man was ejected and killed in an ATV crash in Eastland County Saturday evening. Robert Martin, 55, of Rising Star, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on County Road 376 outside of Cross Plains just before 7:00 p.m., according to a crash report from the Texas […]
colemantoday.com
House Fire in Santa Anna Sunday Evening
Santa Anna and Coleman Fire Departments and Lifeguard EMS responded to a house fire Sunday night in the 100 block of Fannin Street in Santa Anna. The call came in a little after 7:00 pm. AEP was called to the scene to disconnect electricity. The fire was brought under control shortly after 8:00 pm. ColemanToday was told at the scene that there were no injuries. No additional information was available Sunday night.
brownwoodnews.com
HOOPS ROUNDUP: Early, May boys notch victories; Bangs girls claim first district win
EASTLAND – The Early Longhorns secured their fourth consecutive District 8-3A victory with a 45-35 road triumph over the Eastland Mavericks Tuesday night. Entering the contest tied for third place in the district standings, Early (4-2 in league play) led 13-8 after one quarter, 30-13 at halftime, and 34-21 heading into the fourth period.
Comments / 0