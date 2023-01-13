On Tuesday, January 10, Lt. Pete Bastardo was dispatched to the intersection of FM 45 and Hwy 377 South. This was in regard to theft of copper. Upon arrival, contact was made with a TXDOT worker, who stated five illumination poles had been broken into and copper wire removed from each one of them. Information was gathered for a report. There are no suspects to list.

BROWN COUNTY, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO