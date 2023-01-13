Read full article on original website
Related
Update: Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias Is Returning To Minnesota Again This Summer
Gabriel Iglesias is coming back to Treasure Island Casino on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at 7 pm. The show is indoors at the Island Event Center. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 20, 2023. Original: 2/7/22. Stand-up comedian and actor Gabriel Iglesias uses a mixture of storytelling, parodies, and different...
Here’s Why Kristen Bell Is ‘Jealous’ of Anna Kendrick
Kristen Bell has apparently been harboring some secret feelings of jealousy toward fellow actor Anna Kendrick — at least according to the Frozen star's husband, comedian and podcast host Dax Shepard. During a recent episode Shepard and Monica Padman's podcast, Armchair Expert, Shepard revealed his wife's envy to their...
Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant C.J. Harris Dead at 31
Former American Idol contestant C.J. Harris has died. He was 31. Harris, who competed on the show's 13th season in 2014, died Sunday (Jan. 15) after being rushed to the Walker Baptist Medical Center in Jasper, Ala., where CPR efforts were unsuccessful, according to People. Following the news of Harris'...
The 13 Best New Hip-Hop Songs This Week
Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand-new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you. Instead of sorting out nearly everything that released this week, we've narrowed it down to strictly the best of the week, saving you plenty of time.
A Look at Rappers’ Expensive Haircuts
Finding a signature look takes time. Deciding on the style for the day only becomes automatic after repetition. When the discussion turns to famous rappers, their day-to-day appearance is important since they're always in the public eye. With their look being so key, that leads to rappers spending big money on grooming than most other people. Compared to what the average person would spend to look good, the numbers can be eye-popping. But for a rap star? It's just another day. There aren't many forms of maintenance that these artists do more often than getting a haircut. So, in the process, some of them are dropping a pretty penny to keep their cuts right.
Lil Uzi Vert Gets Six New Face Piercings
Lil Uzi Vert loves to get his face pierced. So much so, the Philadelphia rapper recently got six new face piercings. On Friday (Jan. 13), a licensed piercer who goes by @fambie on her Instagram account posted a video of herself performing six dermal piercings on Lil Uzi Vert's face. In the clip, the Philly rapper is all smiles as he allows his face to get punctured and inserted with what looks like small diamond gems. At one point, Uzi is in the chair smiling as the piercer is dabbing blood up with a cotton pad after poking a hole in the rapper's mug. Overall, it looks like Baby Pluto got two facial piercings apiece near both sides of his cheeks.
Hot 104.7
Sioux Falls, SD
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0