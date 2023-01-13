ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

fox17.com

Metro Police detectives investigating deadly Nashville shooting in baseball field

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person is dead and another is critically injured after a Nashville shooting Monday night in a baseball field. Metro Police detectives are investigating a potential drug motive in the shooting which killed 19-year-old Michael Adams of East Nashville. A 14-year-old of East Nashville is currently being treated at Vanderbilt Hospital for their injuries sustained.
fox17.com

Pedestrian killed on Nashville interstate hit by semi-truck running across road

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A pedestrian has died on Interstate 65 in Nashville after running across the road, Metro Police confirm. Metro Police report that the pedestrian hit on I-65 North was the driver involved in a single-car crash. The victim was being treated in an ambulance on the scene until they left the vehicle, walked into a traffic lane and was hit by a semi-truck apparently trying to get to the median away from the ambulance.
WSMV

Dove release for man hit, killed by car

Metro Police are investigating a shooting in a Madison neighborhood on Sunday morning. Metro Police are seeking to locate the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a 52-year-old man dead on Saturday night. Clarksville home destroyed by fire. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. A string of outdoor lights...
fox17.com

Man killed in South Nashville shooting identified

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- One person is dead in South Nashville following a shooting. Metro Nashville police responded to the 900 block of Cannon Street in the Napier-Sudekum area at 10:45 p.m. Saturday for a reported shooting. They found a man outside an apartment with a gunshot wound. The shooting victim...
fox17.com

Antioch man killed in Madison hit-and-run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A pedestrian died after being hit by a car in Madison, and police are asking for the public's help. Metro Nashville police say a 2001-2007 Chevrolet Monte Carlo hit and killed a man at 7:40 p.m. Saturday on the 600 block of East Old Hickory Boulevard. The victim is identified as 52-year-old Ronald Coonrod, of Antioch.
WSMV

Metro Police investigating fatal shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said detectives are pursuing active leads in a fatal shooting in the Napier-Sudekum community on Saturday night. Police found Fredrick Sparks, 23, with a single gunshot wound outside an apartment on Cannon Street around 10:45 p.m. Sparks was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.
fox17.com

Man arrested for Nashville double murder in 2016 arrested again

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Police followed and stopped behind a vehicle in West Nashville that they say emitted an odor of marijuana, leading to the arrest of a convicted felon. On January 10, a driver reportedly bailed out of a car in a driveway on Georgia Court 15 feet from Metro Nashville police officers. Found in the car were a couple bags of marijuana, 15 individually packaged one gram bags of cocaine, various pills and four cell phones, according to police.
