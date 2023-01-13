Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
16-year-old assaults woman, kills man stepping in to helpWestland DailyNashville, TN
Popular restaurant giving away free food in eight Nashville locations this ThursdayAsh JurbergNashville, TN
Major grocery store opening another new location in TennesseeKristen WaltersNashville, TN
10 Nashville Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyNashville, TN
Popular burger chain to invest $125 million in new corporate office in Franklin and open locations across TennesseeAsh JurbergFranklin, TN
Related
fox17.com
Metro Police detectives investigating deadly Nashville shooting in baseball field
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person is dead and another is critically injured after a Nashville shooting Monday night in a baseball field. Metro Police detectives are investigating a potential drug motive in the shooting which killed 19-year-old Michael Adams of East Nashville. A 14-year-old of East Nashville is currently being treated at Vanderbilt Hospital for their injuries sustained.
Trial begins for man accused of executing parents in Clarksville cold case
More than a decade later, in July of 2021, the couple’s adoptive son, William Roger Campbell, was arrested while living in Georgia and was extradited back to Tennessee.
16-year-old assaults woman, kills man stepping in to help
Photo byWestland Daily (Click Here) Metro Nashville Police officers have arrested and charged a 16-year-old with criminal homicide in a deadly, New Year's Eve shooting. The incident occurred in the 100 block of Charles Court in Nashville.
Video captures dramatic ending to carjacking in Clarksville
A dramatic ending to a carjacking in Clarksville was caught on video.
‘I thought it wouldn’t happen to me’: Woman’s car stolen at Nashville gym
She claims someone stole her backpack with her keys and then drove off with her car while she was working out last week.
Nashville woman murdered while asleep on the couch
More than four years after a woman was shot and killed while she was asleep on the couch, her killer remains on the run.
Widow vows to find killer who gunned down husband on Christmas Day
A grieving widow said she refuses to let her husband's case go cold after he was killed on Christmas.
WSMV
Father allowed 5-year-old to drive car that crashed, Nashville police say
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Bellevue man was driving drunk when he let his 5-year-old son take over the wheel and crash their car into a neighbor’s yard, according to a court affidavit. Police said a witness told officers he watched the car hit a mailbox in the 8000...
fox17.com
Pedestrian killed on Nashville interstate hit by semi-truck running across road
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A pedestrian has died on Interstate 65 in Nashville after running across the road, Metro Police confirm. Metro Police report that the pedestrian hit on I-65 North was the driver involved in a single-car crash. The victim was being treated in an ambulance on the scene until they left the vehicle, walked into a traffic lane and was hit by a semi-truck apparently trying to get to the median away from the ambulance.
WSMV
Video shows moments leading up to fatal hit-and-run crash in Madison
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - New video shows the moments before a man was hit and killed while walking along East Old Hickory Boulevard in Madison on Saturday night. Metro Police said a car was speeding down the road and struck and killed a man trying to cross the road to a store.
WSMV
Dove release for man hit, killed by car
Metro Police are investigating a shooting in a Madison neighborhood on Sunday morning. Metro Police are seeking to locate the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a 52-year-old man dead on Saturday night. Clarksville home destroyed by fire. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. A string of outdoor lights...
Man arrested in connection with multiple carjackings in Clarksville
Police in Clarksville arrested a man accused of carjacking multiple people Monday afternoon.
fox17.com
Man killed in South Nashville shooting identified
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- One person is dead in South Nashville following a shooting. Metro Nashville police responded to the 900 block of Cannon Street in the Napier-Sudekum area at 10:45 p.m. Saturday for a reported shooting. They found a man outside an apartment with a gunshot wound. The shooting victim...
North Nashville woman calls for accountability after dozens of guns stolen from cars in first two weeks of 2023
The Metro Nashville Police Department saw an overwhelming number of guns taken from cars in 2022. Meanwhile, 2023 is off to a very similar start.
Driver rescued from Wilson County creek
Crews were called to Fall Creek along Baldy Ford Road near the Rutherford County line around 10 a.m.
fox17.com
Antioch man killed in Madison hit-and-run
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A pedestrian died after being hit by a car in Madison, and police are asking for the public's help. Metro Nashville police say a 2001-2007 Chevrolet Monte Carlo hit and killed a man at 7:40 p.m. Saturday on the 600 block of East Old Hickory Boulevard. The victim is identified as 52-year-old Ronald Coonrod, of Antioch.
WSMV
Metro Police investigating fatal shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said detectives are pursuing active leads in a fatal shooting in the Napier-Sudekum community on Saturday night. Police found Fredrick Sparks, 23, with a single gunshot wound outside an apartment on Cannon Street around 10:45 p.m. Sparks was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.
Man charged with threatening guard with knife in Nashville
A man allegedly pulled a knife on a security guard just north of downtown on Monday.
fox17.com
Man arrested for Nashville double murder in 2016 arrested again
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Police followed and stopped behind a vehicle in West Nashville that they say emitted an odor of marijuana, leading to the arrest of a convicted felon. On January 10, a driver reportedly bailed out of a car in a driveway on Georgia Court 15 feet from Metro Nashville police officers. Found in the car were a couple bags of marijuana, 15 individually packaged one gram bags of cocaine, various pills and four cell phones, according to police.
Victim Identified in Fatal Pedestrian Collision on E. Old Hickory Boulevard
Update: The victim of this fatal hit-and-run collision is identified as Ronald Coonrod of Antioch. Crash investigators are asking for the community’s assistance in locating the 2001 to 2007 model Chevrolet Monte Carlo that struck and fatally injured a pedestrian in the 600 block of E. Old Hickory Boulevard in Madison at 7:40 p.m. tonight.
Comments / 1