NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A pedestrian has died on Interstate 65 in Nashville after running across the road, Metro Police confirm. Metro Police report that the pedestrian hit on I-65 North was the driver involved in a single-car crash. The victim was being treated in an ambulance on the scene until they left the vehicle, walked into a traffic lane and was hit by a semi-truck apparently trying to get to the median away from the ambulance.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 9 HOURS AGO