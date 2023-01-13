ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Source: Penguins Talking Trade with Minnesota

Six weeks ahead of the NHL trade deadline, the Pittsburgh Penguins and Minnesota Wild are talking trade. Over the weekend, a source with direct knowledge told Pittsburgh Hockey Now that Penguins GM Ron Hextall’s trade discussions have included talks with the Minnesota Wild. The conversations have been confined to higher levels of the organizations.
Dan’s Daily: Hurricanes Interest in Horvat, Big Penguins Returns

OTTAWA, ON — Which Pittsburgh Penguins story to put in the headlines? We had three interesting headlines from the gathering momentum to retire No. 68 for Jaromir Jagr, Kris Letang back on the ice, and Sidney Crosby agrees with Connor McDavid to bag the shootout. NHL trade chatter links the Carolina Hurricanes to Bo Horvat, but Carolina doesn’t like the price tag. There is uncomfortable controversy in Philadelphia over Pride night. And just for fun, Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice might get a call from the league.
Penguins Recall Jonathan Gruden; No Corresponding Moves

In a curious move without a corresponding demotion or transaction, the Pittsburgh Penguins recalled forward Jonathan Gruden from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Sunday. Gruden, 22, spent the entire season with the WBS Penguins. In 32 games, he has 16 points, including 11 goals, and is plus-2. His 11 goals are an AHL career-high and rank third on the team behind only Alex Nylander (14) and Valtteri Puustinen (13). He has five goals and six points in his last three games.
Molinari: Re-sign Zucker? Absolutely … Except for One Thing

This is the Jason Zucker the Pittsburgh Penguins were looking to add to their personnel mix a little more than three years ago. The guy whose passion and perspiration seem to have no limits. Who can score goals on a fairly regular basis. Who forechecks with the ferocity of a rabid badger and has no qualms about launching himself into opponents.
Jaking it: Guentzel Gets OT Game-Winner, 4-3

The Pittsburgh Penguins are in no position to be picky about their points. They need as many as they can get, as quickly as they can get them. So the bottom line — they defeated Anaheim, 4-3, at PPG Paints Arena Monday night — is what matters most, because it was just their third victory in the past 11 games and allowed them to keep pace with several clubs ahead of them in the Metropolitan Division standings.
Kris Letang to Rejoin Penguins in ‘Next Day or So’

The Pittsburgh Penguins will get a little help on their beleaguered blue line when top defenseman Kris Letang rejoins the team shortly. The Penguins have played the last couple of games without Letang, Jeff Petry, and Marcus Pettersson. Only Pettersson will play Monday night against the Anaheim Ducks, but Letang won’t be far behind.
Penguins Wrap: Down, Then Up, Then Down Again

The Pittsburgh Penguins started last week by ending a losing streak. They finished it by starting another. After pulling out of a 0-4-2 skid by defeating Arizona and Vancouver, the Penguins were beaten by Winnipeg and Carolina on consecutive days, disrupting whatever momentum they might have been building. A look...
(UPDATED) Jan Rutta Late Scratch, Listed ‘Day to Day’

The Pittsburgh Penguins defense got one back but lost another Monday night, as Marcus Pettersson returned to the lineup after missing a couple of games due to illness, but right-side defenseman Jan Rutta was a late scratch. Mike Sullivan said after the Penguins’ 4-3 overtime victory against Anaheim that Rutta...
