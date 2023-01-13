Read full article on original website
Source: Penguins Talking Trade with Minnesota
Six weeks ahead of the NHL trade deadline, the Pittsburgh Penguins and Minnesota Wild are talking trade. Over the weekend, a source with direct knowledge told Pittsburgh Hockey Now that Penguins GM Ron Hextall’s trade discussions have included talks with the Minnesota Wild. The conversations have been confined to higher levels of the organizations.
Dan’s Daily: Hurricanes Interest in Horvat, Big Penguins Returns
OTTAWA, ON — Which Pittsburgh Penguins story to put in the headlines? We had three interesting headlines from the gathering momentum to retire No. 68 for Jaromir Jagr, Kris Letang back on the ice, and Sidney Crosby agrees with Connor McDavid to bag the shootout. NHL trade chatter links the Carolina Hurricanes to Bo Horvat, but Carolina doesn’t like the price tag. There is uncomfortable controversy in Philadelphia over Pride night. And just for fun, Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice might get a call from the league.
Penguins Recall Jonathan Gruden; No Corresponding Moves
In a curious move without a corresponding demotion or transaction, the Pittsburgh Penguins recalled forward Jonathan Gruden from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Sunday. Gruden, 22, spent the entire season with the WBS Penguins. In 32 games, he has 16 points, including 11 goals, and is plus-2. His 11 goals are an AHL career-high and rank third on the team behind only Alex Nylander (14) and Valtteri Puustinen (13). He has five goals and six points in his last three games.
Molinari: Re-sign Zucker? Absolutely … Except for One Thing
This is the Jason Zucker the Pittsburgh Penguins were looking to add to their personnel mix a little more than three years ago. The guy whose passion and perspiration seem to have no limits. Who can score goals on a fairly regular basis. Who forechecks with the ferocity of a rabid badger and has no qualms about launching himself into opponents.
Jaking it: Guentzel Gets OT Game-Winner, 4-3
The Pittsburgh Penguins are in no position to be picky about their points. They need as many as they can get, as quickly as they can get them. So the bottom line — they defeated Anaheim, 4-3, at PPG Paints Arena Monday night — is what matters most, because it was just their third victory in the past 11 games and allowed them to keep pace with several clubs ahead of them in the Metropolitan Division standings.
Kris Letang to Rejoin Penguins in ‘Next Day or So’
The Pittsburgh Penguins will get a little help on their beleaguered blue line when top defenseman Kris Letang rejoins the team shortly. The Penguins have played the last couple of games without Letang, Jeff Petry, and Marcus Pettersson. Only Pettersson will play Monday night against the Anaheim Ducks, but Letang won’t be far behind.
(UPDATED) Letang on the Ice; Jarry Rejoins Practice
Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang, who has been away from the team for more than two weeks, was the first player to step onto the ice Tuesday for practice at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. Letang, who already was dealing with an injury, left the team after the death of...
Meeting the Standard: Jarry Expects to be Sharp When He Returns
CRANBERRY — Tristan Jarry says he doesn’t have a target date for getting back into the Pittsburgh Penguins’ lineup. He does, however, seem to have a pretty good idea of where he expects his game to be when that happens. “Hopefully, the second I step on the...
Sidney Crosby On Board With Abolishing Shootout, Extending OT
Who knows if this might steamroll, but when the likes of star players Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers get behind an idea for change, people just might be prone to listen. In this case, the topic is the shootout in the NHL...
Penguins Wrap: Down, Then Up, Then Down Again
The Pittsburgh Penguins started last week by ending a losing streak. They finished it by starting another. After pulling out of a 0-4-2 skid by defeating Arizona and Vancouver, the Penguins were beaten by Winnipeg and Carolina on consecutive days, disrupting whatever momentum they might have been building. A look...
(UPDATED) Jan Rutta Late Scratch, Listed ‘Day to Day’
The Pittsburgh Penguins defense got one back but lost another Monday night, as Marcus Pettersson returned to the lineup after missing a couple of games due to illness, but right-side defenseman Jan Rutta was a late scratch. Mike Sullivan said after the Penguins’ 4-3 overtime victory against Anaheim that Rutta...
The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Monday, January 16 with pro hockey goalie Connor LaCouvee
The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Monday, January 16 as Ian Cameron, Alex B. Smith and pro hockey goalie Connor LaCouvee (Twitter: @ConnorLaCouvee) preview and analyze the Monday NHL card from a betting perspective. Get 20% OFF @manscaped + Free Shipping with promo...
Bourque Says Penguins, Jaromir Jagr on Path to Retire No. 68
Pittsburgh Penguins radio analyst Phil Bourque said the Penguins will retire Jaromir Jagr’s iconic No. 68 and were made an indirect offer to do so later this season, but Jagr put one condition on it. On the 32 Thoughts podcast recorded during the Winter Classic weekend at Fenway Park,...
(Updated) Penguins Skate: Jarry Faces Shots; Sullivan Moves Carter
In what is a first since he got injured, Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry faced shots from teammates Monday as part of the group of players who were on the ice before the team’s morning skate at PPG Paints Arena. Jarry has been working out before the rest of...
Penguins Lines vs. Ducks, Game 43: New Lines, Notes, & How to Watch
The Pittsburgh Penguins (21-15-6) have lost eight of 11 and trail the New York Islanders by one point for the second wild-card spot. The Penguins have two games in hand but need wins. They get one of the “tank for Bedard” teams Monday when they host the Anaheim Ducks (12-27-4) at PPG Paints Arena.
Penguins Room: Comeback Escapes Disaster, ‘Would Have Been Deflating’
The Pittsburgh Penguins were in control of the Monday game against the lowly Anaheim Ducks until they weren’t. They were tied or led for about 56 minutes, peppered goalie John Gibson with 44 shots in regulation, but late lapses spotted Anaheim a 3-2 lead in the final few minutes.
