Read full article on original website
Related
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
smallbiztrends.com
Grants Up to $50,000 Available for Businesses Across the U.S.
Small business grants can help entrepreneurs achieve a huge range of goals, from energy upgrades to hosting special events. Amounts for these grants can also vary widely depending on what each program aims to provide. This week, cities and local organizations announced grant programs with a huge range of purposes and available funds. Read on for a full list.
Comments / 0