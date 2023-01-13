ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Property owner who helped revitalize downtown Tulsa dies

By Skyler Cooper
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pzqeb_0kE0x0hs00

Michael Sager, who is widely considered to be one of the driving forces behind the resurgence of downtown Tulsa, has died.

Sager owned several properties in the Blue Dome District and even owned the Blue Dome building at one time. He’s largely credited for creating what we know today as the Blue Dome District.

Former Tulsa City Councilor Eric Gomez told KRMG Sager invested in several businesses, not because it was lucrative, but because he believed in the idea.

“He was willing to sacrifice his time and invest in other people’s dreams for absolutely no compensation or recompense.” Gomez said. “Just to watch somebody else’s dreams flourish.”

In addition to the Blue Dome, Sager told Tulsa People in 2020 that he once owned several properties on Detroit, including the IDL Ballroom, Hurts Donuts and Shady Keys.

A more recent venture of Sager’s was the Gateway Tulsa Event Center.

Chris and Jo Armstrong purchased the Blue Dome building from Sager in 2013.

“Michael was, I believe, probably the biggest proponent of getting the downtown revitalization down there going.” Jo Armstrong told KRMG. “He adamantly didn’t want corporate things down there… He wanted it to be cool and unique and that is what the Blue Dome District still is.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bBL9Q_0kE0x0hs00

Armstrong, who has known Sager since she was in high school, said he was a business professional when he needed to be, but she said he was more like a father to her.

“There’s nobody that can replace him. There’s nobody like him and truly the whole scape of downtown is different because of him.” Armstrong added.

Michael Sager was 76 years old.

Comments / 2

Chris Griffith
4d ago

Well done. sir. Rest in peace and thank you. Downtown Tulsa is a great place for all.

Reply
4
 

