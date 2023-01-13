Better Call Saul is one of those occasions when a prequel series is just as good as the original, and it's probably because it has pretty much the same team behind-the-scenes. Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan returned as the showrunner and executive producer of Better Call Saul and has delivered six solid seasons. Some of the cast and crew of Breaking Bad returned for the series with even Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul making small cameos. But one director has not returned at the helm for the prequel because he's been busy making his own projects. Rian Johnson (Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery) didn't return to direct the series, but it isn't because he didn't want to or wasn't asked. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Johnson revealed that he was just too busy with his other projects to return.

