Channing Tatum is worried about 'trying too hard' in his relationship with Zoë Kravitz and admitted to following her Instagram fan accounts
"I have no chill," Tatum said of the Instagram fan accounts. "I was just seeing what she was up to! Also, I didn't know anyone would know."
Power Rangers 30th-Anniversary Confirms Entire Mighty Morphin Team In Costume
Hasbro and eOne unveiled a series of welcome details and first-look images of the upcoming Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 30th-Anniversary Special Once & Always, and that also included new footage from the anticipated event. The footage shows the Rangers both in and out of costume, but towards the end, there is the filming of one scene that reveals the entire Mighty Morphin team will be in costume at some point. As you can see in the video below, that includes the Green Ranger, and while this was filmed before Jason David Frank tragically passed away, Frank previously revealed he had decided not to be involved in the special.
Boy Meets World Fan-Favorite Star Finally Reveals Why Their Character Disappeared in the Middle of the Show
One of the biggest questions from 1990s sitcoms is finally being answered and explained: what happened to Mr. Turner on Boys Meets World?. Jonathan Turner was a standout teacher at John Adams High, where he started as the homeroom teacher of freshman students Cory (Ben Savage), his best friend Shawn (Rider Strong) and girlfriend (and future wife) Topanga (Danielle Fishel). Actor Anthony Tyler Quinn grew Turner from generic teacher into a new age foil for elder teacher George Feeny (William Daniels). Mr. Turner had several key story arcs in the show – most notably arcs that brought him close to Shawn and his Shawn's family, going so far as protecting Shawn's mom from his dad, and almost taking on guardianship of Shawn at one point.
Hogwarts Legacy Fans Get Disappointing News About Requested Feature
Those who are eager to play WB Games' upcoming title Hogwarts Legacy have been met with some disappointing news this week. As a whole, Hogwarts Legacy has been off to an incredible start to begin 2023. While the game isn't yet out, it has been topping the sales charts across Amazon, Steam, and other retail platforms for virtually the entirety of this month. As such, it seems like Hogwarts Legacy has the chance to be the biggest video game of the year, but that success won't come without some missing features.
New Gotham Knights Trailer May Reveal First Look at Controversial Batman Villain
On Sunday night, DC fans were surprised by the second trailer for Gotham Knights, a new live-action series that will be arriving on The CW later this spring. The series has already gained attention — both good and bad — for its take on DC lore, with its ensemble largely consisting of fan-favorite supporting characters from Batman mythos. As the new trailer might reveal, that ensemble appears to include a surprising class of villains from the comics. Midway through the trailer, a masked assassin bearing a strong resemblance to a Talon can be seen.
Ex-DC Film Boss Officially Launches New Horror Company With Paramount
Former DC Films boss Walter Hamada has launched his previously-announced new production banner, 18hz Productions, which will provide horror content to Paramount Pictures. Hamada recruited his Smile collaborator Nathan Samdahl from Paramount itself for the imprint, and also hired creative executive Nick Romano, according to a story at The Hollywood Reporter. The name of the studio itself is a nod to 18.98hz, known as the "ghost frequency," which is subaudible to most humans and has been said to cause hallucinations associated with paranormal sightings. Hamada and Samdahl, off the success of Smile, are hoping to rival small horror studiios with big returns like Blumhouse (and to an extent A24).
Haifaa Al-Mansour’s Long-Gestating ‘Miss Camel’ Among Projects Getting Red Sea Fund Support
Saudi director Haifaa Al Mansour’s long-gestating female empowerment feature film “Miss Camel” is among projects being supported by Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival Foundation which has announced recipients of the Red Sea Fund’s latest round of grants for Saudi, Arab, and African films. Al Mansour made waves in 2013 with “Wadjda,” about a 10-year-old Saudi girl who wants to ride a bicycle even though it is forbidden for her in her country. She more recently directed English-language biopic “Mary Shelley” starring Elle Fanning and dramedy “The Perfect Candidate,” which launched from Venice in 2019, about a young female physician who maneuvers...
Breaking Bad Creator Asked Rian Johnson to Return for Better Call Saul
Better Call Saul is one of those occasions when a prequel series is just as good as the original, and it's probably because it has pretty much the same team behind-the-scenes. Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan returned as the showrunner and executive producer of Better Call Saul and has delivered six solid seasons. Some of the cast and crew of Breaking Bad returned for the series with even Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul making small cameos. But one director has not returned at the helm for the prequel because he's been busy making his own projects. Rian Johnson (Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery) didn't return to direct the series, but it isn't because he didn't want to or wasn't asked. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Johnson revealed that he was just too busy with his other projects to return.
Jason Pearson, Comics Artist, Dead at 52
Jason Pearson, a veteran comics artist best known for his creator-owned book Body Bags, has died. He was 52 years old. According to reports that emerged last night, Pearson may have passed away in December, with a statement from his family suggesting that Pearson passed away on December 19. The cause of death was reportedly a heart attack. After word of his death reached social media, fellow comics creators started to eulogize the artist, celebrating his work and reminiscing about their experiences with Pearson.
Avatar: The Way of Water to Pass Spider-Man: No Way Home at Worldwide Box Office
Avatar: The Way of Water continues its box office winning streak, and is expected to pass Spider-Man: No Way Home's global box office haul this week. That will make the film the sixth-highest-grossing movie of all time, and comfortably making it profitable -- something that even the filmmakers behind it were not certain was a guarantee ahead of the film's release. With a ballooning budget and numerous delays related to both production and the Covid-19 pandemic, Avatar: The Way of Water might be the sequel to the highest-grossing movie of all time...but it also needed to crack the top ten (at least) to break even.
Avengers: Secret Wars Fan Art Shows Spider-Man and Wolverine Facing Off With Kang the Conqueror
Marvel Studios will launch their highly anticipated Phase 5 slate with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and the film will primarily feature Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) as its main antagonist. Kang the Conqueror is set to be the next Avengers-level threat for The Multiverse Saga, and he'll just be getting started in the Ant-Man sequel. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars are expected to feature Kang as their main villain, but the latter will more than likely feature cameos from across the multiverse. There has been rumors of Tobey Maguire and High Jackman appearing as Spider-Man and Wolverine after their respective appearances in Spider-Man: No Way Home and the upcoming Deadpool 3. One fan couldn't contain his excitement for the rumor and created an awesome piece of fan art that shows the two heroes having a stare down the villain.
The Walking Dead's Danai Gurira Teases Mysteries, Answers in Rick & Michonne Spinoff
Where is Rick Grimes? What became of Michonne, who set out to find the missing Rick? Will Rick and Michonne be reunited as lovers — or as enemies? All are questions to be answered in The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne, the new in-the-works spin-off series from AMC and showrunner Scott M. Gimple. Six years after Rick (Andrew Lincoln) disappeared aboard a Civic Republic Military helicopter, Michonne (Danai Gurira) embarked on a journey to rescue her husband and bring him home to their children: Rick Jr. (Antony Azor) and Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming).
I Love My Dad review – masterful cringe-comedy is almost too painful to watch
An excruciatingly heartfelt performance from Patton Oswalt carries this high-concept indie picture from writer-director James Morosini. It’s a film that genuinely does take the comedy of embarrassment to a new level. Morosini says that it’s based on a real incident in his own life; I can believe it. You couldn’t make it up. There is a stranger-than-fiction authenticity to the whole horrifying mess, in which Morosini cleverly uses real home-movie footage of his own childhood. The final 15 minutes have to be watched through your fingers.
Avatar: The Way of Water Wins Weekend Box Office, Crosses $1.9 Billion Globally
The Na'vi continue to reign supreme over the box office. Avatar: The Way of Water pencilled in its fifth consecutive weekend box office win, hauling in $31.1 million over the traditional three days with an expected $40 million total for the full four-day holiday weekend. This comes as competition crescendos, as Tom Hanks's A Man Called Otto expanded to a wide release and Gerard Butler's Plane debuted domestically. Over the three-day weekend, A Man Called Otto brought in $12.5 million, bringing its worldwide total to $35.7 million, while Plane landed to an even $10 million.
Jerry Bruckheimer Reveals Status of Tom Cruise's Top Gun 3 Plans
Top Gun: Maverick was the second-most successful movie of 2022 and is currently the twelfth-highest-grossing movie of all time. The Tom Cruise-led sequel earned over $1 billion at the box office and it's been a big hit on Paramount+ in addition to breaking some DVD and Blu-ray sales records. The film also earned an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score with a 96% critics rating and a 99% audience rating. Now, fans want to know if there will be a Top Gun 3. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently spoke with Variety and was asked about a potential threequel.
New Gotham Knights Trailer Released by The CW
The CW has released a new trailer for Gotham Knights. The series is set to debut on Tuesday, March 14th following the Season 3 premiere of Superman & Lois which also got a new trailer on Sunday night as well. The new trailer gives fans their best look yet at the series, which will take a unique approach to the mythos of Gotham City and the Batman family. You can check out the trailer below.
Marvel Studios Head Kevin Feige Reveals Why Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Launches MCU's Phase 5
With more than a decade under its belt, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a beast, and it is ready to kickstart a new era. This year will mark the beginning of Phase 5, and Scott Lang will stand up as its leader. After all, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has confirmed Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will kickstart Phase 5, and Scott was chosen to head it up for a very specific reason.
New Netflix Documentary Is the #2 Movie, but Many Viewers Think It's Exploitative
Netflix has released their latest batch of viewership data, revealing what everyone has been watching for the past week. The #2 movie on the entire platform was the Netflix original true crime documentary The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker, which was watched over 21.2 million hours by subscribers. Considering the subject matter and niche appeal of documentaries on Netflix's platform anyway it's a decent premiere for the movie, the problem however is that many users are taking a lot of issue with the way that the documentary presents its lead subject. We're going to dig into mild spoilers for the movie in order to discuss why some aren't thrilled with it..
Why Sonic the Hedgehog Fans are Flipping Out Over an IDW Comic Preview
A preview for Sonic The Hedgehog: Scrapnik Island #4 was released by IDW, and it has fans of the blue blur buzzing on social media. In the pages, we can see Mecha Sonic attempting to transfer Sonic's mind into his body. However, before the process can be completed, Mecha Sonic is stopped by the Scrapniks, causing a massive explosion. As a result, Mecha Sonic screams "I'll crush you!" before chasing after the Scrapniks. That one line has resulted in a lot of excitement from fans causing "He said the thing" to trend on Twitter over the last 24 hours.
Attack on Titan Creator Admits They'd Change Parts of the Series Now
Love it or hate it, Attack on Titan cannot be ignored. The series stands as one of the biggest in anime, and its reputation speaks for itself. Following its debut more than a decade ago, the anime went on to elevate the industry globally, and Attack on Titan will soon come full circle with its final few episodes. Of course, the manga wrapped a while back under creator Hajime Isayama, and many have wondered how the artist feels about the series years after its end.
