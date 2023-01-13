Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Mayo Clinic has apparently settled another lawsuit stemming from a data breach by a former Mayo Clinic employee. The lawsuit was filed in November 2020 by Olga Ryabchuk and sought class-action status on behalf of the more than 1600 Mayo Clinic patients who had their medical records improperly accessed. The case was officially dismissed by an Olmsted County Judge on December 30th at the request of the parties involved. The terms of the apparent settlement have not been disclosed.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO