KAAL-TV
Rochester Public Schools approve 6th School Resource Officer
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Public School Board is taking another step to keep schools safe. During Tuesday night’s board meeting, a vote passed 4-3 in favor of adding a 6th School Resource Officer to the district. Superintendent Dr. Kent Pekel noted that the primary reason for...
KAAL-TV
Rochester hosts annual ‘We Have a Dream’ Celebration
(ABC 6 News) – Across the nation, people are celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Rochester is no exception. Monday, the Mayo Civic Center hosted the annual ‘We Have a Dream’ Celebration. For the first time since 2020, the event was...
KAAL-TV
Friends of Oxbow receive $100K in grant funding to support new Nature Center campaign
(ABC 6 News) – Friends of Oxbow was recently awarded $100K of grant funding by Mayo Clinic to support their fundraising efforts for the New Oxbow Nature Center in Byron. Friends of Oxbow is a non-profit organization that supports the educational, environmental, and recreational goals of Oxbow Park. “Friends...
KAAL-TV
Universal school lunches could have unintended consequences, school leaders say
(ABC 6 News) – A pandemic-era policy could be returning to Minnesota schools, as a new proposal has passed the house committee and would provide all students access to a free school lunch. Many democratic lawmakers have been pushing for the bill for a while, saying that the impact...
KAAL-TV
Bill to eliminate social security tax back on the table
A bill to eliminate taxes on social security benefits in Minnesota is once again on the table, after it didn’t pass the finish line last session. A new report by the Minnesota Department of Revenue estimates the average social security taxpayer would save $1,276 if the social security tax was eliminated. But, the state would lose more than $600 million from it’s general fund.
KAAL-TV
Olmsted County government center graffitied, one arrested
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that one man was arrested Monday, Jan. 16 after surveillance footage allegedly showed him spray-painting the Olmsted County Government Center. Austin Boe, 40, faces one charge of 3rd-degree damage to property. He was arrested at the Rochester...
KAAL-TV
Experience Rochester’s first annual Restaurant Week
(ABC 6 News) – Experience Rochester is working to support local restaurants and businesses by presenting the first annual Rochester Restaurant Week. The weeklong celebration of local food is Monday, January 16 – Sunday, January 22, 2023, with more than 30 restaurants participating. Each establishment will feature promotional...
Hidden Gem For About $1 Million In Rochester Features Pickleball Court
Hidden Gem at 825 3rd Street SW in Rochester, Minnesota for Almost $1 Million Features Pickleball Court. A hidden gem in Rochester is about ready to hit the real estate market for just under $1 million. This is one of those houses that is a bit deceiving because the front looks like it is a smaller house but it actually has over 3,400 feet!
Rochester Burger King Burglar Makes Off with Large Amount of Cash
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police are investigating a burglary reported at one of Rochester’s Burger King’s. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to the fast-food restaurant on Broadway Ave. South around midnight on Friday. The burglary is suspected to have occurred between 10:30 p.m. Thursday and 4:50 a.m. Friday.
Southeast Minnesota Town is the Only One of its Kind in the World
All towns have something unique about them. It could be an attraction, the history, or a restaurant everyone loves. But this town in southeast Minnesota is unique in a way that surprised me a little bit. I was doing some Googling to see which states shared a name with Rochester...
Agriculture pollutes underground drinking water in Minnesota. Well owners pay the price.
WEAVER, Wabasha County — The water that pours out of the taps at Jeff Broberg’s house is crystal clear, refreshing and odorless. But Broberg, 68, doesn’t drink it. The issue is only visible on the molecular scale. Like Broberg, many rural Minnesotans rely on private wells, which tap into groundwater systems spread underneath rolling crop […] The post Agriculture pollutes underground drinking water in Minnesota. Well owners pay the price. appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
KAAL-TV
Police report burglary at S Broadway Burger King
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police reported a $1,000 burglary at the Burger King on South Broadway last week. According to RPD, staff closed the restaurant at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday and called police to report the burglary at about 5 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13. Rochester police said sometime...
Mayo Clinic Resolves Another Data Breach Lawsuit
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Mayo Clinic has apparently settled another lawsuit stemming from a data breach by a former Mayo Clinic employee. The lawsuit was filed in November 2020 by Olga Ryabchuk and sought class-action status on behalf of the more than 1600 Mayo Clinic patients who had their medical records improperly accessed. The case was officially dismissed by an Olmsted County Judge on December 30th at the request of the parties involved. The terms of the apparent settlement have not been disclosed.
Former Rochester Man Arrested in Drug Bust at Austin Restaurant
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News)- A former Rochester man with a lengthy criminal history was arrested following a drug seizure at a property that houses an Austin restaurant. A news release from the Austin Police Department says law enforcement executed a search warrant at a property in the 3400 block of West Oakland Ave. on Friday. Authorities reported seizing cocaine and suspected fentanyl during the raid.
KEYC
The dust has finally settled on the former Farmer Seed and Nursery building in Faribault
FARIBAULT, Minn. (KEYC) - The Farmer Seed and Nursery building in Faribault shared 129 years with the area. Hidden under brick and mortar, lay memories of the city. “It’s sad. It was a real landmark. And to drive into town the sky is empty. Things move and there ain’t much you can do about it,” said longtime Faribault resident, Leroy Rockman.
FEAST – Popular Burger Restaurant Opening 2nd Location In Rochester
Rochester, Minnesota is getting a second helping of Wahlburgers, to open in the fall of this year. The franchise will be owned and operated by the same group involved with Rochester's first location. 2nd Wahlburgers Opening In Rochester Minnesota. The first Wahlburgers opened in Rochester in 2020 at the Med...
KIMT
Missing woman found safe in southern Minnesota
MANKATO, Minn. – Police say a missing Mankato woman has been found safe in Albert Lea. Kathleen Jo Gimenez, 21 of Mankato, was reported missing after last being seen January 12 around 11:30 pm in the 500 block of Record Street in Mankato. Police say she did not contact friends or family.
Convicted Burglar Accused of Running Up Charges on Stolen Cards in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An inmate at the Minnesota State Prison in Faribault is facing new charges connected to a rash of purchases made using stolen credit cards in Rochester. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office charged 45-year-old Raymond Gurneau Jr. with felony theft and felony firearm violation charges on Friday....
KIMT
Two injured in Freeborn County rollover Tuesday morning
HAYWARD TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Two people were hurt in a one-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Freeborn County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Elizabeth Jolene Adams, 32 of Osage, Iowa, was driving west on Interstate 90 when she lost control in icy conditions, went into the ditch, and rolled. This accident happened around 8:30 am near mile marker 166.
Heavy snow threat prompts winter storm watch in southern Minnesota
The next chance for accumulating snow arrives Wednesday night and lasts through Thursday as a strong low pressure system will spin through the region. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch across southern/southeastern Minnesota ahead of the storm. "Confidence continues increasing for several inches of snow Wednesday...
