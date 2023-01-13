ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

KAAL-TV

Rochester Public Schools approve 6th School Resource Officer

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Public School Board is taking another step to keep schools safe. During Tuesday night’s board meeting, a vote passed 4-3 in favor of adding a 6th School Resource Officer to the district. Superintendent Dr. Kent Pekel noted that the primary reason for...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester hosts annual ‘We Have a Dream’ Celebration

(ABC 6 News) – Across the nation, people are celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Rochester is no exception. Monday, the Mayo Civic Center hosted the annual ‘We Have a Dream’ Celebration. For the first time since 2020, the event was...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Bill to eliminate social security tax back on the table

A bill to eliminate taxes on social security benefits in Minnesota is once again on the table, after it didn’t pass the finish line last session. A new report by the Minnesota Department of Revenue estimates the average social security taxpayer would save $1,276 if the social security tax was eliminated. But, the state would lose more than $600 million from it’s general fund.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Olmsted County government center graffitied, one arrested

(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that one man was arrested Monday, Jan. 16 after surveillance footage allegedly showed him spray-painting the Olmsted County Government Center. Austin Boe, 40, faces one charge of 3rd-degree damage to property. He was arrested at the Rochester...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Experience Rochester’s first annual Restaurant Week

(ABC 6 News) – Experience Rochester is working to support local restaurants and businesses by presenting the first annual Rochester Restaurant Week. The weeklong celebration of local food is Monday, January 16 – Sunday, January 22, 2023, with more than 30 restaurants participating. Each establishment will feature promotional...
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Rochester Burger King Burglar Makes Off with Large Amount of Cash

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police are investigating a burglary reported at one of Rochester’s Burger King’s. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to the fast-food restaurant on Broadway Ave. South around midnight on Friday. The burglary is suspected to have occurred between 10:30 p.m. Thursday and 4:50 a.m. Friday.
ROCHESTER, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Agriculture pollutes underground drinking water in Minnesota. Well owners pay the price.

WEAVER, Wabasha County  — The water that pours out of the taps at Jeff Broberg’s house is crystal clear, refreshing and odorless. But Broberg, 68, doesn’t drink it. The issue is only visible on the molecular scale. Like Broberg, many rural Minnesotans rely on private wells, which tap into groundwater systems spread underneath rolling crop […] The post Agriculture pollutes underground drinking water in Minnesota. Well owners pay the price. appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Police report burglary at S Broadway Burger King

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police reported a $1,000 burglary at the Burger King on South Broadway last week. According to RPD, staff closed the restaurant at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday and called police to report the burglary at about 5 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13. Rochester police said sometime...
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Mayo Clinic Resolves Another Data Breach Lawsuit

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Mayo Clinic has apparently settled another lawsuit stemming from a data breach by a former Mayo Clinic employee. The lawsuit was filed in November 2020 by Olga Ryabchuk and sought class-action status on behalf of the more than 1600 Mayo Clinic patients who had their medical records improperly accessed. The case was officially dismissed by an Olmsted County Judge on December 30th at the request of the parties involved. The terms of the apparent settlement have not been disclosed.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Former Rochester Man Arrested in Drug Bust at Austin Restaurant

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News)- A former Rochester man with a lengthy criminal history was arrested following a drug seizure at a property that houses an Austin restaurant. A news release from the Austin Police Department says law enforcement executed a search warrant at a property in the 3400 block of West Oakland Ave. on Friday. Authorities reported seizing cocaine and suspected fentanyl during the raid.
AUSTIN, MN
KIMT

Missing woman found safe in southern Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. – Police say a missing Mankato woman has been found safe in Albert Lea. Kathleen Jo Gimenez, 21 of Mankato, was reported missing after last being seen January 12 around 11:30 pm in the 500 block of Record Street in Mankato. Police say she did not contact friends or family.
MANKATO, MN
KIMT

Two injured in Freeborn County rollover Tuesday morning

HAYWARD TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Two people were hurt in a one-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Freeborn County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Elizabeth Jolene Adams, 32 of Osage, Iowa, was driving west on Interstate 90 when she lost control in icy conditions, went into the ditch, and rolled. This accident happened around 8:30 am near mile marker 166.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN

