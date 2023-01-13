ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

I Tested the Oura Ring and the Apple Watch—Here Are My Thoughts

By Mia Maguire
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c7sCb_0kE0vouv00
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Oura/Apple.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

When it comes to fitness tracking and health monitoring wearables, there have never been more options on the market to choose from. The O.G. FitBit and Apple Watch have been the gold standard for several years now, but in recent years, a sleeker alternative has emerged: the Oura Ring . To my knowledge, The Oura Ring is the first and only health tracker that isn’t worn on the rest, which is majorly appealing to someone like me who detests the bulky look and feel of traditional wrist wearables.

I finally gave into investing in the ubiquitous Apple Watch Series 7 after my husband had told me about a news story in which a woman who was wearing the latest model of the Apple Watch got a notification of irregular heart rate, which lead her to seek medical treatment for what turned out to be a stroke. As a recovering hypochondriac (kidding... kind of), I figured that I could put aesthetics aside for a watch that could potentially save lives.

I’m lucky enough to own both the Apple Watch Series 7 and the Oura Ring Gen 3 , so I figured I would go ahead and make a side-by-side comparison of the two health wearables to see which one I preferred based on several factors. To address the pink elephant in the room, it goes without saying that the Apple Watch is much more than just a health tracker, so it’s able to do a lot of other things that the Oura Ring cannot (take calls, sound alarms, etc.), so for the purpose of this review, I’ll just be looking at the health components of each device. First, let’s take a peak at the basics of each wearable.

The Oura Ring:

Price : $299 (Horizon); $349 (Heritage); Gold ($499); Rose Gold ($549).

Health functionalities : sleep tracking, heart rate tracking, 24/7 body temperature, period prediction, calorie tracking, blood oxygen, and steps and activity monitoring.

Sensors : optical heart rate, body temperature, accelerometers.

Battery life : 4-8 days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xf9UD_0kE0vouv00
Mia Maguire.

Pros :

  • Long battery life,
  • Attractive look,
  • Lightweight feel
  • It can be worn in the shower or when washing your hands,
  • Accurate sleep data,
  • Records heart rate data while sleeping
  • It can be used with both Apple and Android phones
  • It comes with a free sizing kit to ensure the utmost accuracy
  • It’s water-resistant up to about 330 feet (you don’t need to take it off to shower or wash your hands).

Cons:

  • It doesn’t have a timer or screen interface directly on the device.
  • It costs $6 a month for a membership to access all health data.
Oura Ring Gen 3
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n6F2E_0kE0vouv00
Oura.

The Oura Ring is worn on your finger and, as such, does not have a screen like the Apple Watch. To view the dashboards and see your health data, you must download the app and sync it with your smartphone.

Buy Oura Ring Gen 3 at Oura, $350

Apple Watch (Series 7):

Price : $150-$800 (I paid $300 for my Apple Watch Series 7 on sale).

Health functionalities : sleep tracking, heart rate tracking, activity tracking, calorie counter, blood oxygen monitoring, sleep counter, ECG.

Sensors : optical heart rate, sleep tracking, accelerometers, gyroscope, and altimeter.

Battery life : Up to 18 hours (but more like 14-16, in my experience).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=400yWE_0kE0vouv00
Mia Maguire.

Pros :

  • It has its own screen, so even if you have a cracked iPhone or an old model, you can still reap the benefits.
  • It senses when you’re doing a workout (not sure how) or on a walk and can tell whether it’s indoor or outdoor (again, not sure how).
  • No membership fees are required.
  • Water-resistant up to 50m.

Cons:

  • Bulkier design and feel.
  • Short battery life. Realistically, it needs to be charged daily like an iPhone.
  • Because it needs to be charged more often, I find myself forgetting to put it on in the morning, which skews the data.
Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular, 45MM)Down from $720
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30PosZ_0kE0vouv00

Aside from the Apple Watch’s other functionalities, its health tracking and sensor functionalities are pretty next-level (depending on the series and model that you go with).

Buy Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular, 45MM) at Amazon, $350

Buy Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular, 45MM) at Best Buy, $349

What the Experts Say:

While I definitely have my own opinions based on my experience, health experts seem to have a more neutral stance weighing the benefits of each device. “Based on the studies that have been conducted evaluating the accuracy of these two devices, I think what’s clear is that there are certain statistics that both devices do an excellent job of measuring and others where there’s room for improvement. Heart rate and oxygen levels, for example, are something that the Apple Watch and Oura Ring are both good at tracking, while calories burned (also called energy expenditure) is something neither device estimates particularly well,” says Dr. Valerie Ulene, MD and Co-Founder of Boom Home Medical .

On the other hand, some believe that the Oura Ring may yield more accurate heart rate results because it fits closer to the finger and because doctors measure your heart rate using your finger. “The ring’s form factor was chosen because the finger provides a stronger heart rate signal than any other place on the body. The ring takes bio measurements directly from the arteries in the finger whereas smartwatches (or wrist wearables) sit on the top of the wrist, farther away from the arteries that are on the bottom of the wrist,” Karina Kogan, Chief Marketing Officer at Oura says.

“The one area of health and wellness where the Oura Ring appears to have a proven advantage over the Apple Watch right now is sleep. An Australian study published last year showed that, while both devices are relatively good at assessing the total amount of time someone spends asleep, the Oura ring is better able to differentiate the amount of time spent in different sleep stages, such as deep sleep and REM sleep,” says Dr. Ulene.

Overall Thoughts:

Overall, the slim and sleek design of the Oura Ring makes it the winner for me. However, as I’ve explored my Apple Watch more (and have gotten into the annoying habit of having to charge it every night alongside my phone), I realize that its offerings go way above and beyond Oura Rings’. And while it’s not a huge fortune, paying $6 a month to access “premium” health data feels... unnecessary. If I had to choose between the two for myself, I would go with Oura Ring. However, if you’re looking for a health-tracking device that is on the pulse (quite literally) of technology, you might want to opt for the Apple Watch—just be prepared for your device to die or become obsolete in two years; it’s the Apple way, after all.

When it comes down to it, both are awesome devices that offer pretty accurate data and are easy to use. The bottom line really comes down to preference. As Dr. Ulene puts it, “Ultimately, the ‘better’ wearable device is the one that will be worn more regularly. For some people, that will be a ring. For others, a watch.” For me, that’s going to be the Oura Ring .

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more health and fitness deals, including Vitacost coupons , Dick’s Sporting Goods coupons , Walmart coupons , and Macy’s coupons.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

This 75-inch 4K TV is so cheap today you’ll think it’s a mistake

A 75-inch TV for $550? That’s not a mistake — Best Buy is really selling the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV with such a large screen for this cheap. This $300 discount on the TV’s original price of $850 isn’t expected to last long though, because most shoppers know that you won’t always come across TV deals like this. It’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss out, as it may be gone by tomorrow.
KTAR.com

Smart devices are always listening unless you change these settings

I use my voice to get a lot done. Siri sets meetings for me, silences my phone, and lots more. Tap or click for five simple voice commands you’ll use all the time. An Amazon Echo can help you find your phone, lock the front door, and drop in to chat with loved ones. Tap or click for the things I always ask Alexa to help with.
Digital Trends

Walmart has an incredible QLED TV deal going on right now

Interested in the world of QLED TVs, but worried about the prices? While 65-inch QLED TVs do tend to cost quite a bit, there are some great 65-inch TV deals going around, like this one from Walmart on the onn. TV. You can grab it for just $398 rather than the $568 it usually goes for, which is a nice $170 discount and well worth grabbing if you want a 65-inch TV.
Maya Devi

What does the Orange dot at the top end of an iPhone indicate?

Have you ever freaked out seeing the orange dot at the top of your iPhone?. Although it might seem like the orange dot on top of the iPhone indicates a connectivity issue, in reality, it shows that an app installed on the phone is accessing the microphone. It’s one of the features of iOS 14, the latest operating system released by Apple last year.
Simplemost

Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
shefinds

The One App You Should Delete Immediately To Speed Up Your iPhone And Improve Battery Life

A brand new year presents brand new opportunities to learn how to become a wiser tech user. If you’ve been dealing with a slow iPhone for as long as you can remember, this is the perfect time to put an end to its sluggish behavior and find out what the root cause of its speed issues are. In some cases, the only thing standing between you and a faster phone is the apps that you are using on a regular basis that consume so many resources. Even though times have changed drastically in the last few years, one constant has remained: this is STILL the one app tech experts say you should delete immediately to speed up your iPhone and improve its battery life.
GOBankingRates

10 Things To Stop Buying in 2023

Tracking American consumer spending in 2023 will be a big priority for economists as we enter the new year.  Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023Related: How To Get Free Gift Cards...
Dollar Deals

Costco new clearance deals this week (January 2023)

We are beginning the first month of the new year with fantastic savings at your favorite Costco store. In today's article, I'm going to show you all the new clearance items I was able to find, including frozen food options, kitchenware, snacks, and much more. Though as a quick reminder, remember that the clearance finds may vary depending on your store or location.
Scary Mommy

A Roomba Took Video Of A Woman Using The Bathroom — And Screenshots Ended Up Online

Roombas, or any other robot vacuum for that matter, can be a lifesaver for parents who have too much to juggle and need a little assistance cleaning up the house. But for every technological convenience and “lifesaver” granted to us, there seems to be increasingly insidious tradeoffs when it comes to allowing smart devices to monitor and collect data in multiple ways.
The Verge

How to use your phone to find hidden cameras

To quote a worn — but occasionally true — saying from Joseph Heller’s novel Catch-22, “Just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they aren’t after you.” The popularity of Airbnb and other informal rentals has coincided with the increased production of cheaper hidden cameras, making it increasingly likely that your stay could be viewed by the person who rented the place out to you.
AOL Corp

Amazon's Secret Warehouse Outlet Is Filled With Tons of New Year Deals

"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." THESE DAYS it's hard to ignore the ease and efficiency Amazon brings us in our everyday day lives. Ordering from the world’s largest online retailer has become second nature for everything from groceries to electronics to clothes to patio furniture. It’s also no surprise Amazon is an excellent place to upgrade your home gym equipment in 2023. But, what if we told you there was a way to save even more? The not-so-secret location for some of the wildest Amazon deals is at Amazon Warehouse, and once you learn how to navigate this section you'll find it’s a game-changer for saving money. Here’s the breakdown.
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
145K+
Followers
38K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy