ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

Alabama School District Files Criminal Charge Against Student With Asperger’s

By Alec Karam
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tipne_0kE0vkO100
Klaus Vedfelt/Getty

An Alabama school district has filed a criminal harassment charge against a student diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome who they allege said he “would love to kill administration.” However, the boy’s mom, Melanie Roberts, maintains Cullman City Schools officials took his words out of context. She said her son was not violent but “doesn’t have a filter” due to his Asperger’s. Administrators would nevertheless call her “every other day” to tell her something “inappropriate” her son did, she said, claiming the school harassed him and persuaded him to switch to virtual learning. She said the school district failed to provide a counselor to help with behavioral support, even though schools are legally required to provide such services listed on a student’s individualized education plan. The district stood by the criminal charge, saying “we take any threat to kill people very seriously.” A judge has called for another mental health evaluation for the defendant before going forward with more hearings. The misdemeanor offense is punishable by up to 90 days in jail.

Read it at AL.com

Comments / 15

Jeanne Huebner
3d ago

Some special needs children are difficult to handle in a classroom setting. This boy apparently has been a problem for quite some time. The parents may need to seek an alternative school for their son

Reply(1)
8
Chris Griffith
4d ago

Schools are under funded and ill prepared to address the needs of students with special needs and issues. Seems all parties are between a rock and a hard place. Tough spot to be in.

Reply(1)
7
Carol Hoousendove
2d ago

You cannot blame schools a teacher was shot by a student. Different times now. Special needs must have class for special needs students not in a regular class.

Reply
5
Related
TheDailyBeast

Chiropractor Charged With Poisoning His Ex With Lead Freed From Jail

A judge has freed an Alabama chiropractor accused of poisoning his estranged wife with lead so that he can make enough money to pay alimony or child support to his victim. Brian Mann, 34, of Decatur was arrested in September on charges that he purposely caused his wife “to unwittingly ingest particles of lead,” leading to her hospitalization, in the midst of a divorce battle. He was released on bond, which was revoked when he failed to surrender his passport. The judge said he did not want to let him go again but that keeping him locked up meant he was $8,000 behind on payments, which was punishing his wife and child.Read it at WHNT
DECATUR, AL
speakinoutweeklynews.net

ALABAMA WOMAN FOUND SHOT IN DRIVEWAY DEAD IN ACT OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, POLICE SAY

On New Year’s Day 2022, Alexis Garth posted a photo with boyfriend Ky’ruan Yarbrough on Facebook in front of their new home in Athens. Exactly one year later, New Year’s Day 2023, Garth was found bleeding to death in the driveway of that home after police and family say Yarbrough shot her multiple times during a domestic dispute.
ATHENS, AL
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
145K+
Followers
38K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy