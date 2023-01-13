Alabama School District Files Criminal Charge Against Student With Asperger’s

Klaus Vedfelt/Getty

An Alabama school district has filed a criminal harassment charge against a student diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome who they allege said he “would love to kill administration.” However, the boy’s mom, Melanie Roberts, maintains Cullman City Schools officials took his words out of context. She said her son was not violent but “doesn’t have a filter” due to his Asperger’s. Administrators would nevertheless call her “every other day” to tell her something “inappropriate” her son did, she said, claiming the school harassed him and persuaded him to switch to virtual learning. She said the school district failed to provide a counselor to help with behavioral support, even though schools are legally required to provide such services listed on a student’s individualized education plan. The district stood by the criminal charge, saying “we take any threat to kill people very seriously.” A judge has called for another mental health evaluation for the defendant before going forward with more hearings. The misdemeanor offense is punishable by up to 90 days in jail.

