Gillette, WY

C17 Crime Clips for Tuesday, Jan. 17

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Crash, Jan. 16, W. Boxelder Road, GPD. Officers cited a 17-year-old...
C17 Crime Clips for Monday, Jan. 16

GILLETTE, Wyo.— Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Vandalism, Jan. 15, Coal Train Road, CCSO. A man reported...
Campbell investigator: Wood stove caused Warrior Road fire

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A wood stove caused the fire that occurred Jan. 16 in a double-wide mobile home at 1208 Warrior Road in Gillette, said Campbell County Fire Department Capt. Sam Clikeman, who investigated the fire. The stove was running, and there was an escape from the stove system...
Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, Jan. 16

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Campbell fire captain: 2 dogs die in house fire

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Two dogs died in a fire this afternoon at a home in Gillette, Campbell County Fire Department Capt. Rob Dickey told County 17. Apart from the dogs, no one was inside the residence at the time of the fire, which occurred at 1280 Warrior Road, Dickey said.
Woman charged with endangering infant with meth, drug possession￼

GILLETTE, Wyo. – Local police arrested a woman yesterday for endangering her infant daughter with drugs following an investigation at an apartment on Boxelder Road, Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson said Thursday. Chelcea Woods, 24, was contacted by officers and the Wyoming Department of Family Services on Jan. 11...
Government offices, schools closed Monday for Equality Day￼

GILLETTE, Wyo. – Government offices in Campbell County will be closed Monday. As of Jan. 14, government offices for both the City of Gillette and Campbell County will be closed on Jan. 16 in observance of Equality Day. Campbell County schools will not be in session. According to the...
Campbell County’s average gas price up 10 cents as national average goes up pennies

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Although the national average for a gallon of regular gas rose pennies over the last week, Campbell County has seen its average gas prices rise 10 cents. AAA reported the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline at $3.32 per gallon, up 4 cents from a week ago, and placed Wyoming’s average lower at $3.22, up 14 cents from last week. Campbell County’s average gas price rose to $3.23 per gallon, according to AAA.
McLeland reclaims seat on Gillette City Council ￼￼

GILLETTE, Wyo. – Nathan McLeland has been selected to serve as the second representative of Ward 3 on the Gillette City Council. The decision came during a council meeting on Jan. 17, a meeting that ran long into the night before he was ultimately selected from among eight total applicants who put their names in as candidates to represent Ward 3 alongside Councilmember Heidi Gross.
Obituaries: Lowell; Beeson

Passed away unexpectedly Thursday January 12, 2023 at her home; age 74 years. Sherry Schmandt was born on September 11, 1948 in Saginaw, MI to the late Roy and Marilyn Schmandt. She was married to her best friend and partner in adventure Roy Lowell on December 14, 1968; he predeceased her on October 21, 2018.
Thank Heaven for Kids charity to make sure needy students get lunch

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Rollo Williams, who’s a Campbell County School District School Board trustee, said that as federal government support decreased for school lunches, it’s costing $4,200 per month to provide lunches to district students in need. The organization Thank Heaven for Kids helps prevent “lunch shaming”...
McLeland selected to fill Ward III City Council position

GILLETTE, Wyo. — City Council appointed Nathan McLeland to fill the Ward III vacancy during their regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17. McLeland was selected from a field of eight applicants who were interviewed by council during the meeting. McLeland previously served the City of Gillette as a Ward...
Campbell school board appoints Meldene Goehring to fill open seat

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County School District Board of Trustees ultimately unanimously decided today to appoint Meldene Goehring to the board. Of the nine candidates who ran for former trustee Ken Clouston’s open seat, Goehring, Mark Christensen and Mark Gilbertson made it into the final selection. Goehring has...
