Huntersville, NC

North Carolina man wins $182,073 lottery jackpot after buying a $1 ticket

By Dolan Reynolds
 4 days ago

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP0 — Daniel Brandenburg, of Huntersville, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $182,073 jackpot in Friday’s drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Brandenburg bought his winning Quick Pick ticket on the lottery’s mobile app.

‘Life-changing’: North Carolina man plans to help grandchildren with $1 million lottery win off forgotten ticket

He matched all five white balls in the drawing to win the jackpot.

Another ticket bought by Cedric Bass, of Kannapolis, also matched all five white balls, so Brandenburg received half of the $364,146 jackpot.

Brandenburg arrived at lottery headquarters to collect his prize.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $129,730.

North Carolina woman says she can get knee replacement surgery with $150,000 lottery win

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers?

Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night.

You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website .

