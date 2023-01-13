ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
103.7 THE LOON

Winter Weather Advisory, Storm Warning in Southern Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- St. Cloud is on the very northern edge of a large storm system that will impact the upper Midwest over the next two days. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for the Twin Cities and other areas just to our south. It will be in effect from about 9:00 p.m. Wednesday through 3:00 p.m. Thursday. About three to five inches of snow is possible.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Minnesota State Fair Ticket Prices will Cost More This Year

Like anything and everything else these days, the cost of tickets for the 2023 Great Minnesota Get Together is going up. The news dropped on Sunday, the same day the Minnesota Vikings lost in the first round of the playoffs. So why not add more bad Minnesota news on top of an already bad day in Minnesota. As reported by FOX 9, in a press release sent out, Jerry Hammer, current but soon to be retired Minnesota State Fair CEO, stated,
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Lost Minnesota: Shinders Newsstand

Last week I did an article about one of my favorite, now deceased stores- Funcoland. The resulting swirl of nostalgia got me to thinking about some other stores from the past that are no longer with us and instantly my mind went to Shinders Newsstand. At its peak there were...
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Thousands Coming to Downtown St. Cloud for Consumer Shows

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It is consumer show season at the River's Edge Convention Center in downtown St. Cloud. Rachel Thompson is the Executive Director of the St. Cloud Convention and Visitors Bureau. She says over the next six weeks or so people will be coming to town for several big shows including the Sportsmen's Show, the RV Show, the Farm Show, and the Home Show.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Is Porch Piracy A Felony In Minnesota?

We all have either been a victim of a "porch pirate" or we at least know someone that has. What happens when a porch pirate is caught? What kind of punishment does a convicted porch pirate receive?. It used to be just a misdemeanor in most states in the U.S....
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Winter Chill, Barnelopet At Riverside Park this Weekend

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two events are planned for this weekend in Riverside Park in southeast St. Cloud. On Saturday the Park and Recreation Department is hosting its Winter Chill. It runs from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Activities include sledding, snowshoeing, Nordic skiing, arts and crafts, making smores...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

When Does Home Improvement Store’s New Showroom in Waite Park Open?

I love a good home improvement project! The first place I ever bought myself was a condo in Fargo, North Dakota and what I loved most about it, was that it was a fixer upper. Growing up in the country, building, working with tools and fixing things was just a way of life. Which might be why I love any type of store that involves improving a person's home. One of them you might have heard of before here in the St. Cloud area is, Your Home Improvement Company.
WAITE PARK, MN
103.7 THE LOON

First Minnesota Medical School In 50 Years Coming To Saint Cloud

BRINGING MORE DOCTORS TO CENTRAL MINNESOTA RURAL AREAS. The first new medical school in 50 years may be coming to St. Cloud. The University of Minnesota and central Minnesota's largest healthcare providers are teaming up to bring us this new medical school to Saint Cloud. The school will be focused on rural health, much like the University of Duluth campus that was opened way back in 1972.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

WHAT?! Charged to Put Things IN a Hotel Mini-Fridge?

Now is the time when a lot of people from Minnesota want to take a quick vacation to somewhere, anywhere warmer than here. Granted, the weather hasn't been crazy cold yet this year, but it's also very gloomy, wet, icy and dealing with winter driving problems. It's nice to get out for a few days to a week or so and just enjoy some summer-like weather during a Minnesota winter.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Meet Groot! Up For Adoption This Week

Meet Groot! This mini panther came to TCHS due to his owner having too many animals. Groot is a bashful boy who can take some time to open up ~~ He appreciates a quiet approach with lots of cheek and chin scratches. He loves sweet talk; Groot will slow blink...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
7K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy