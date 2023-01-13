Read full article on original website
Related
Winter Weather Advisory, Storm Warning in Southern Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- St. Cloud is on the very northern edge of a large storm system that will impact the upper Midwest over the next two days. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for the Twin Cities and other areas just to our south. It will be in effect from about 9:00 p.m. Wednesday through 3:00 p.m. Thursday. About three to five inches of snow is possible.
January 2023 Ranks As One Of Minnesota’s ‘Wettest’
When I think about our kick-off to 2023, January has felt rather 'wet.' I feel like I've had days where the snow shoveling never stops. Then everything turns to rain and ice. Next thing you know, you're slipping and sliding down the driveway hoping for a meltdown, and here comes more snow.
Top 20 Minnesota Breweries with at Least One Being Here in Central Minnesota!
Minnesota and beer. Beer and Minnesota. These two things just go hand and hand. Minnesotans like their drinks and they definitely like their beer. So one needs to tread lightly on a topic like this as there is no doubt in my mind that no one is going to agree on which is the best Minnesota brewery.
Minnesota State Fair Ticket Prices will Cost More This Year
Like anything and everything else these days, the cost of tickets for the 2023 Great Minnesota Get Together is going up. The news dropped on Sunday, the same day the Minnesota Vikings lost in the first round of the playoffs. So why not add more bad Minnesota news on top of an already bad day in Minnesota. As reported by FOX 9, in a press release sent out, Jerry Hammer, current but soon to be retired Minnesota State Fair CEO, stated,
Lost Minnesota: Shinders Newsstand
Last week I did an article about one of my favorite, now deceased stores- Funcoland. The resulting swirl of nostalgia got me to thinking about some other stores from the past that are no longer with us and instantly my mind went to Shinders Newsstand. At its peak there were...
Thousands Coming to Downtown St. Cloud for Consumer Shows
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It is consumer show season at the River's Edge Convention Center in downtown St. Cloud. Rachel Thompson is the Executive Director of the St. Cloud Convention and Visitors Bureau. She says over the next six weeks or so people will be coming to town for several big shows including the Sportsmen's Show, the RV Show, the Farm Show, and the Home Show.
Is Porch Piracy A Felony In Minnesota?
We all have either been a victim of a "porch pirate" or we at least know someone that has. What happens when a porch pirate is caught? What kind of punishment does a convicted porch pirate receive?. It used to be just a misdemeanor in most states in the U.S....
Winter Chill, Barnelopet At Riverside Park this Weekend
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two events are planned for this weekend in Riverside Park in southeast St. Cloud. On Saturday the Park and Recreation Department is hosting its Winter Chill. It runs from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Activities include sledding, snowshoeing, Nordic skiing, arts and crafts, making smores...
When Does Home Improvement Store’s New Showroom in Waite Park Open?
I love a good home improvement project! The first place I ever bought myself was a condo in Fargo, North Dakota and what I loved most about it, was that it was a fixer upper. Growing up in the country, building, working with tools and fixing things was just a way of life. Which might be why I love any type of store that involves improving a person's home. One of them you might have heard of before here in the St. Cloud area is, Your Home Improvement Company.
Does Anyone Else Find it Strange that St. Cloud Doesn’t Have a Waterpark?
As I was cleaning my house this weekend my brain randomly had the thought, "why doesn't St. Cloud have a waterpark?" I was doing nothing related to a waterpark, or swimming, but that was my main concern on Sunday morning. If you think about it, other big cities in Minnesota...
First Minnesota Medical School In 50 Years Coming To Saint Cloud
BRINGING MORE DOCTORS TO CENTRAL MINNESOTA RURAL AREAS. The first new medical school in 50 years may be coming to St. Cloud. The University of Minnesota and central Minnesota's largest healthcare providers are teaming up to bring us this new medical school to Saint Cloud. The school will be focused on rural health, much like the University of Duluth campus that was opened way back in 1972.
WHAT?! Charged to Put Things IN a Hotel Mini-Fridge?
Now is the time when a lot of people from Minnesota want to take a quick vacation to somewhere, anywhere warmer than here. Granted, the weather hasn't been crazy cold yet this year, but it's also very gloomy, wet, icy and dealing with winter driving problems. It's nice to get out for a few days to a week or so and just enjoy some summer-like weather during a Minnesota winter.
4 Very Minnesota Things, Minnesotans Admit to Being Scared Of
We all have our own fears. Some a little more odd than others, but while we find one fear weird, someone else might think our fear is also different. For instance I have always had a fear of birds since I was little. I blame the fear from two things, the 1963 Alfred Hitchcock film, 'The Birds',
Madonna Playing the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul This Summer
Madonna is coming back to Minnesota! It was just announced that Madonna: The Celebration Tour is coming to the Xcel Energy Center on July 30th. Madonna: The Celebration Tour. 4 Decades of Music - featuring her Greatest Hits live at #MyXEC on July 30!. With a music career spanning four...
No One Should Have Walked Away From The Highway Crashes In Minnesota Recently
I'm sharing this video with you just to help remind everyone how quickly things can go wrong. In the blink of an eye, an accident like this can happen, changing families' lives forever. WHEN THINGS GO FROM BAD TO WORSE. Mother Nature has no time for those that don't live...
Meet Groot! Up For Adoption This Week
Meet Groot! This mini panther came to TCHS due to his owner having too many animals. Groot is a bashful boy who can take some time to open up ~~ He appreciates a quiet approach with lots of cheek and chin scratches. He loves sweet talk; Groot will slow blink...
MN Restaurant Closes – Did You Know That Some of These Still Existed?
Again, we hear of more restaurants closing. I hate hearing about these types of closing. Is it the economy? Is it worker shortage? Is it the high lease prices? Is it the high price of food? Is it the fact that many people are choosing to order food for delivery online or shop online?
Only In Minnesota Is SPAM Considered a Candy Bar Ingredient
First things first, I love SPAM. I'm a SPAM girly, I love it fried with eggs, used as sandwich meat, deep fried at the State Fair, cut into fry shapes and then air fried, mixed with mayo and relish for a "salad". SPAM is fantastic and the options are limitless.
St Cloud Superman Announces A Springtime Return (opinion)
If you missed seeing St Cloud Superman like I didn't, never fear for he is poised to make a return when the weather gets a bit warmer. I can't imagine those tights are winter friendly. Over the weekend St Cloud Superman posted on his Superman's Make St Cloud Great Again...
Watch As Minnesotans Show Their True ‘Colors’ Before Big Playoff Game
We may have lost in the playoffs yesterday, but before the game, we were all excited to see what was going to happen. This drone footage of all the purple and gold lights around the cities shows our unity and excitement about our big moment. THANKS FOR AN EXCITING SEASON.
103.7 THE LOON
St. Cloud, MN
7K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0